Heritage Commerce Corp.: Rewarding Shareholders In The Silicon Valley

I am always on the hunt for the next undervalued dividend bank stock. I don't venture off the mid-west too often, but when and if I do, it must be for good reason. I decided to head down to the West-Coast for today's analysis and what better community bank to start than Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK). They are based in the Silicon Valley and have exploded from a $2 billion bank (total assets), to now over $4 billion, in just a few years.

HTBK loves to go through mergers. In fact, they have completed 3 in the last 24 months. First, they announced their merger of Tri-County in California and a month later announced the merger of the United American Bank. The two banks had $147 million and $336 million in total assets, respectively. These banks closed in the middle of 2018 and thus, added almost $500 million in one BIG swoop to their balance sheet.

HTBK didn't stop there. In May of 2019, they announced the merger agreement with Presidio Bank, which was over $900 million in total assets. I have noticed, which California is a big state, but HTBK definitely tends to stay within state lines when it comes to mergers. Further, and this makes sense for a growing bank, management made comments this will increase lending limits and will continue to allow them to grab larger lending deals (i.e. competing with bigger competitors). Management, based on the review of the mergers, is trying to find the most synergy-oriented institutions with their merger deals. Does their performance support this? Time to peel back their financial statements.

From the 4th Quarter Earnings release, HTBK released over $40 million in net income, which was impacted by over $11 million worth of merger-related expenses. Interest income was up over 10% from 2018, $140.7 million vs. $129.8 million. Interest expense was only $10.8 million. Let that sink in. That's a net interest income of $131.8 million, up over 8% from the prior year.

However, with the strong increase in net interest income, did non-interest expense increase? This is where things are interesting for HTBK. Their non-interest expense for the year was $84.9 million vs. $75.5 million in 2018. That is an increase of only $9.4 million from the prior year. $1.9 million of that $9.4 million increase, is related to the net increase in merger-related expenses in 2019 ($11.1 million in 2019 vs. $9.2 million in 2018 for merger-related expenses). Therefore, with all being equal, non-interest expense only increased $7.5 million from prior year.

Now, the end result, all items considered, HTBK's net income came in at $40.5 million in 2019, which was higher by $5.2 million in 2018 or approximately 15% higher. If you added back $1.5 million ($1.9 million increase in merger costs, net of tax), the increase would have been 19%. Staggering.

I also took a look at their balance sheet, to see what's going on there and if anything looks unusual. To no surprise, total loans are up from $1.9 billion to $2.5 billion in one quarter alone, which is based on the close of the merger discussed earlier. Goodwill, from the merger, also increased $84 million and that will primarily remain unchanged, unless management concludes impairment on the merger or mergers in future years. Total deposits also increased by $730 million from Q3 2019, as well. This also aligns with the merger close. Honestly, this will be a good thing, there is nothing out of the ordinary or gives me concern when looking at their balance sheet.

HTBK's performance is firing away, even with all of the merger activity. I cannot even imagine what their net earnings will look like, in a quiet/non-merger year; which I am sure management would feel the same! Therefore, with their performance and balance sheeting looking very sound, does their dividend meet the strict metrics of the Dividend Diplomats? You know what time it is. It is time to run HTBK through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $11.65 $0.52 $1.03 4.46% 50% 10.84% 18.10% 11.31

*Based on 01/13/2020 close price

**Based on 5 analysts for 2020.

Similar to other analyses, I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - Starting HTBK off right - they have a payout ratio right, smack dab in the middle of the 40%-60% payout ratio range. They are in the "sweet spot", as I like to call it. This shows they can still increase their dividend moderately, but also they are going to retain earnings, probably to continue to fuel acquisitions that HTBK has been known to do.

2.) Dividend Growth - One of my favorite metrics. HTBK recently announced a dividend increase of $0.13 per quarter, which is $0.01 higher than the last quarter or an 8% dividend increase. HTBK is now on 7 years of consecutive dividend increases, as they brought their dividend back in 2013, after the financial crisis period. In addition, their dividend growth rate is stellar, as shown above in the chart. I would anticipate mid-single digits going forward, as the payout ratio is at 50%.

3.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - Can I get a witness?! HTBK is at a great spot for their P/E ratio - at just over 11. This is significantly lower than the over S&P 500 index, as well as is lower than other community banks analyzed recently, such as German American (GABC), Banner Bank (BANR) and others.

In addition, I have shown their last 52 weeks below via the chart. They are at a lower point in their last year and this could mean for a great buying opportunity for dividend investors, no doubt.

4.) Dividend Yield - Wait, can we hit a home run here on the 4 dividend metrics? HTBK comes in at almost 4.50% yield and DING DING DING, they do! They achieved my requirement of 4.00%, as stated above, and all 4 metrics seem to have the green light. The yield that HTBK correlates with the additional risk taken on acquisitions and growth that they've had.

Conclusion

HTBK sounds like a dividend investor's dream. They are a growing community bank and have added $1.5 billion in total assets from 3 mergers alone in recent years. I have audited banks from $200 million, up to $10 billion and I will say this. Banks that leapfrog beyond the $2 billion mark, tend to stay around and continue to grow at a faster rate. HTBK is definitely in that boat.

Further, their earnings are sound. Even with the merger-related expenses, they managed a 15% increase in net income, year over year. I cannot even begin to fathom what that will look like with a full 12-months post their 2019 merger. In addition, there is nothing that rings risk-alerts from their balance sheet. I am really looking forward to HTBK's 2020 year, no doubt.

HTBK's dividend metrics are off the charts! Not unusually off the charts, but they met each of the 4 categories specified above. Now, they don't have the longest dividend growth streak, but ever since they brought back their dividend, they've increased each year.

Further, HTBK has the right balance of dividend growth and yield. At 4.46% dividend yield, I would anticipate in 2021 the dividend growth rate to be between 5.00-7.00%, which would line up well with their yield. Further, this would not impact their payout ratio, if EPS remains stagnant at $1.03, as the payout ratio would remain below 60%.

Therefore, in conclusion, I look forward to accumulating stock in Heritage Commerce Corp. with open arms. Their growth mindset, both organically and merger, as well as their dividend metrics, are firing on all cylinders. HTBK will hold a nice spot in a dividend investor or a community bank investor's portfolio.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HTBK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.