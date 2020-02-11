Cognizant Acquires Code Zero Consulting For QTC Coverage

However, with the recent stock price jump, CTSH appears fully valued and my bias is NEUTRAL.

The deal will add a wider footprint to CTSH' acquisition of ATG as management pursues opportunities in a growing industry segment.

Code Zero provides consulting for Quote-To-Cash [QTC] and billing system implementations on the Salesforce platform.

Cognizant has acquired Code Zero Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Cognizant (CTSH) has announced the acquisition of Code Zero Consulting for an undisclosed amount.

Code Zero has developed a global consulting practice for managing the quote-to-cash process and related billing functionalities.

With the deal, CTSH continues to invest in its quote-to-cash software consulting capabilities and widens its geographic footprint in a promising and growing industry segment.

Target Company & Market

Atlanta, Georgia-based Code Zero was founded to develop customized solutions for minimizing complexity to transform the quote-to-cash process within enterprises.

Management is headed by co-founder and Managing Partner Gene Nix, who was previously Managing Director at Coastal Cloud, a quote-to-cash Salesforce practice.

Company partners include:

Salesforce (CRM)

SAP (SAP)

Enosix

Conga

Prodly

Avalara (AVLR)

Kimble

According to a 2019 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global market for subscription and billing management will reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.5% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth is the increasing adoption by enterprises of subscription, billing and quote-to-cash software systems in order to maximize efficiencies and keep up with demand from e-commerce-based systems.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Cognizant didn’t disclose the acquisition price and terms and didn’t file a form 8-K providing further details about the deal.

Management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction, so it was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Cognizant had $3.4 billion in cash and short term investments and $5.2 billion in total liabilities of which $700 million was long-term debt and $336 million was unearned revenue.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $2.1 billion.

In the past 12 months, Cognizant’s stock price has fallen 5.5% vs. the U.S. IT industry’s rise of 36.2% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 20.7%, as the CTSH chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $37,990,000,000 Enterprise Value $36,250,000,000 Price / Sales 2.31 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.16 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 11.41 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,720,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 4.08% Earnings Per Share $3.29

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $59.79 versus the current price of $68.96, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

CTSH acquired Code Zero to further build out its quote-to-cash consulting capabilities with its 2018 deal to acquire ATG.

Code Zero’s team, which are based in Atlanta and Charlotte, will complement ATG’s local presence in midWest markets.

As Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Code Zero enriches our cloud offerings, brings deep domain expertise to our clients and further strengthens our strategic relationship with Salesforce.com.

Code Zero is a Salesforce Platinum Partner and provides consulting to companies basing their process on the CRM platform.

The firm has particular expertise in the manufacturing and financial services industry verticals.

The quote-to-cash industry is rapidly growing due to the confluence of factors such as the transition of enterprises to the cloud, increased reliance on e-commerce channels, and growing automation requirements for increased operational efficiencies.

While the deal won’t likely move the needle for CTSH’s stock, it does provide a window into management’s thinking on allocation of resources and potential growth avenues.

From the DCF, and given generous assumptions, CTSH appears more than fully valued at its current level despite its recent earnings beat.

The firm's growth rate is still unimpressive, so absent a significant catalyst, my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.