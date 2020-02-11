Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - February 11, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin had a complete reversal from the prior weeks negative performance. Traders may be forgiven for thinking the appointment of a new independent director may have been the catalyst for the rise. However, this announcement came only at the end of the week. On Tuesday, a SC 13G/A was filed with the SEC - a statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals. This detailed a position of 2,058,635 shares owned by Blackrock representing 15.9% of the outstanding shares. Traders clearly welcomed the news. The stock closed up for the week by $1.48 at $34.35 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital, a rise of 4.50% leaving the simple spread at 16.45%. In light of this, we expect some new deal news in the coming weeks.

Data by YCharts

As we posited last week, this level appears to be a sweet spot for this merger spread. Broader market movements still significantly affect the spread movement and now the possibility of a successful deal closure has increased markedly. Our active arbitrage strategy continues to reap the benefits of the spread movement. We are now more inclined to buy a full quota should the stock succumb to any profit taking reversing our previous conservative view. We shall continue to trim our position should the stock continue to increase.

Fitbit (FIT)

More SC 13G filings were made in respect to Fitbit. This time Blackrock, Goldman Sachs & Citigroup all filed revealing holdings of 6.8%, 8.6% & 6.1% respectively. During what was looking like being a quiet week for Fitbit the stock started to climb once the filings become public. This help to lift the stock up for the week by $0.12 at $6.64 against Google's proposed takeover at $7.35 per share, a rise of 1.84% leaving the simple spread at 10.69%. We commented that when the stock was in the $6.40's we would be surprised to see it move lower in absence of specific negative news. Since that time, we have waited for an opportunity to buy the stock should it retreat. With the above news, we are inclined to raise our buy level to the $6.50's and will look to initiate a position should the opportunity arise.

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

Craft Brew Alliance makes a rare appearance into the largest movers this week. What initially looked like a straight forward deal has subsequently run into regulatory problems. At the start of the year the stock was trading within 2 cents of the $16.50 offer price from Anheuser-Busch, and in fact, it was at $16.45 during the middle of the week of last week. However, by Friday's close the stock was down $0.29 at $16.11 against the $16.50 offer from Anheuser-Busch (BUD), a fall of 1.77%.

The reason for the drop was a request from the DOJ for additional information in relation to the merger. Previously, Craft Brew had withdrawn the initial filing made on December 6, 2019 and refiled on January 6, 2020. Not only does this action reduce the DCP, but also extends the potential closing date should the deal still prove to be successful. We shall investigate the effects of this action and what traders of merger arbitrage can learn from it in stand alone article. We currently have no position in this stock, and will not initiate one until further details are disclosed. Of great importance is the refiling by Craft Brew suggesting there is a great deal more to be researched on this deal before any position could be contemplated.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market rebounded sharply this week as a succession of positive domestic economic data hit the markets. Fears of a global slowdown related to the extent of the Chinese coronavirus receded significantly as positive sentiment returned. Job creation was brisk coupled with rising wages. The PMI also recorded a surprise increase. Earnings announcements will begin to slow down as we near the end of the season but so far the report card is looking rather healthy. Despite a pull back on Friday, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up an impressive 3.26% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) surprisingly posted a significant negative return. The largest drop seen for a number of months. The MNA had moved within a tight range for the first part of the week then moved violently lower on Friday. At the end of the week, the MNA was showing a loss of 0.81%, extending the losses made during the previous week. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 13 advances against 7 declines this week with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com rose by 0.20% and the dispersion of returns was a 1.30%. This is comfortably below the levels experienced by both the 3-month medium term and long-term averages. The positive performance of the portfolio was primarily attributed to the improvement in RRGB and supported by FIT as described above.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 3.36%. This is marginally lower than last week reflecting the individual rises discussed previously. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. Investable deals continue to be elusive. The Forescout (FSCT) deal was announced during the week but like many others is already trading above the offer price whilst deals in illiquid stocks have also been registered. However, existing deals appear to be closing at a less frequent rate than previously.

We continue to move towards a more cautious analysis of the profitability of cash only merger arbitrage. Spreads have narrowed again this week because of the movements in the two largest spreads. What is perhaps of greatest concern is the request for additional information by the DoJ relating to the BREW takeover. This proves how latent risk remains unnoticed when evaluating merger spreads. That is, the risk that something may go wrong but is undetectable by looking at the price history alone. Was this spread worth holding when the spread was at two cents and the deal was considered almost certain to close?. We shall be looking at this deal in greater depth in an upcoming article. In the meantime, we remind our readers to consider the fact that the smaller potential profit, the greater the potential loss.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

