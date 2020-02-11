BAR Weekly: Speculative Profit-Taking Was Inevitable

It is, in that vein, that we maintain our Feb-20 target for BAR at $16.50 per share, representing a little bit more of 5% upside from here.

We believe that the negative impact of abating macro fears over the coronavirus black swan on gold prices will be more than offset by the concurrently dovish response from major central banks.

ETF investors remained net buyers of gold in the week to February 7, pushing gold ETF holdings to their highest since April 2013.

As we warned in recent notes, gold's spec positioning had been too stretched on the long side and some unwinding was eventually due.

BAR has pulled back moderately since our last update, which is primarily the result of speculative profit-taking on the back of a mild return to risk-on mood.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

It is, in that vein, that we maintain a conservatively bullish target of $16.50 per share for BAR in February, which represents a gain of a little bit more than 5% from here. This is consistent with the positive seasonal patterns of gold prices in February.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The net spec length in Comex gold dropped sharply in the week to February 4. Non-commercials slashed their net long positioning by 94 tonnes, at the largest pace since last October. The gold spot price edged 0.9% lower over the corresponding period, suggesting the presence of OTC buying activity (offsetting the speculative selling pressure).

The lack of speculative buying pressure in Comex gold is not a surprise to us. As we noted last week:

Gold's spec positioning is stretched on the long side, with a net spec length at 46% of OI, very close to its historical high of 52%. Against this, we argue that the dry powder to deploy on the long side is limited and as such, upward pressure in gold spot prices stemming from speculative buying should be limited in the very near term.

Last month, the speculative community raised by just 7 tonnes their net long positions in Comex gold.

Because we expect macro fears over the coronavirus black swan to dissipate, the dollar and US real rates could move higher. This could, in turn, prompt the speculative community to reduce further its net long exposure to Comex gold.

Implications for BAR: If net long speculative positions in Comex gold continue to decline, the Comex gold spot price could struggle to appreciate. This would, therefore, be negative for BAR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at a solid pace of 9 tonnes in the week to February 7, pushing gold ETF holdings to their highest since April 2013. The Comex gold spot price gained 1.1% over the same period.

Last month, ETF investors added 40 tonnes to their gold holdings, marking the largest monthly pace of ETF buying since last September.

Safe-haven demand remains healthy despite the stabilization in risk sentiment in the financial markets. As macro uncertainty prevails, macro investors express prudent behaviour by continuing to accumulate risk-unfriendly positions (like gold) as a hedge against a possible return to turbulence.

Implications for BAR: Healthy ETF inflows into gold lend support to the Comex gold spot price, which, in turn, exert upward pressure on BAR.

Recap of monthly flows

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As the chart above shows, the monetary demand for gold grew for a second straight month in January, although the increase - which we estimate at 47 tonnes - was smaller than that in December 2019 (176 tonnes). This was exclusively owing to a lack of speculative demand for Comex gold.

However, the Comex gold spot price rose strongly last month (+3%), suggesting the presence of additional OTC buying pressure.

Implications for BAR: Although we expect monetary flows for gold to remain positive in the whole of 2020, the stretched nature of gold's spec positioning could undermine these flows in the immediate term. As this should cap the upside for the Comex gold spot price, this should concurrently cap the upside for BAR.

Closing thoughts

BAR has pulled back since our last update, which is not surprising considering the extent to which gold's spec positioning is stretched on the long side.

Although BAR could come under further pressure in the immediate term, we remain conservatively bullish in February, holding the view that the negative effect of abating macro fears on gold prices will be more than offset by the positive effect of a concurrently dovish response from major central banks to support economic growth and reduce macro uncertainty.

We expect the positive seasonality of gold prices in February to play in favour of BAR.

Consequently, we maintain our Feb-20 target for BAR at $16.50 per share, representing around 5.5% upside from its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.