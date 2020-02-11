I Would Not Buy Kemet

The buyer’s termination fee is less significant than that of the seller, which is not usual. I cannot really explain why the Board Of Directors of Kemet accepted such a condition.

KEMET Electronics (KEM) signed a merger agreement to be bought for 6.5x-7x 2020 EBITDA, which I don’t think is enough. Other competitors trade at 6.6x without taking into account the control premium. Also, there is another merger in the same sector, which was valued at 10x. In February, shareholders will have to accept the deal. They should know this information. Besides, the amount of potential bidders contacted was low. Finally, the buyer’s termination fee is larger than the seller’s termination fees. Taking into account these facts, I would not buy shares. In my view, the deal may represent an opportunity for short sellers.

The Target

KEMET Electronics is a global supplier of electronic components including electromechanical devices, supercapacitors, and electromagnetic com​​​patibility solutions.

The company’s balance sheet is stable. Its asset/liability ratio is 1.8x, and it sells itself with $192 million in cash. Also, Kemet reports $56 million in goodwill and intangible assets worth $56 million. I wonder whether the sellers took into account that goodwill could represent additional EBITDA in the future. In 2017, Kemet bought TOKIN, which brought a significant amount of technology. If Kemet is acquired, shareholders will not be able to enjoy the opportunities generated by that acquisition. The image below offers a list of assets:

With regards to the company’s debt, as of September 30, 2019, Kemet reports debt of $305 million. If I use 2020 EBITDA of $256 million, the debt/EBITDA ratio becomes 1.19x, and the net debt/EBITDA becomes 0.44x. The amount of debt is not significant. I don’t think that Kemet should trade at a low EV/EBITDA because of its leverage:

Kemet reports both positive net income and positive CFO. If there is an acquisition, the buyer is going to obtain cash from the day zero. I don’t think it is fair for retail shareholders, who may have to wait for the company’s valuation to grow. See the image below for more details on the cash flow statement:

The Buyer

Yageo Corporation is a strategic buyer reporting an enterprise value of $163 billion. Yageo trades at more than 9.7x EBITDA, so Kemet is a tasty target at a multiple of 6.0 times KEMET’s estimated Adjusted EBITDA for the 2020 fiscal year. Kemet has a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, so I would say that Yageo has enough financial power to acquire Kemet. Taking into account this fact, I don’t really understand why Kemet did not ask for a larger merger contribution than 6.5x-7x EBITDA. Yageo Corporation could have easily paid 8x-8.5x EBITDA.

Conditions And Shareholders Meeting

The conditions are very standard for an international transaction. Among the conditions, investors may not appreciate that the authorities in China will have to approve the deal. Many times, China takes a long time to accept deals. Perhaps, due to this reason, the closing time is November 11, 2020. If the company had contacted and signed a deal with a buyer in the United States, the merger contract would have been easier. Read the most relevant conditions in the list below:

The approval required from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) has been obtained. The applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”), have expired or been terminated The clearances or approval under applicable antitrust laws have been obtained in Austria, China, Germany, Mexico and Taiwan, and approval has been obtained from the Investment Commission, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan (the “Taiwan Investment Commission”). The KEMET Stockholder Approval has been obtained. Approvals of foreign investment and investment in mainland China for the purpose of the Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement issued by the Taiwan Investment Commission having been obtained If required by applicable law, the Yageo Stockholder Approval. Representations and warranties, among other conditions. The merger agreement does not include a merger agreement. Source: Merger Agreement

Shareholders will have to meet on February 20, 2020. In my view, they will appreciate reading this article. They should know that they would be accepting a low price for the sale of Kemet:

Kemet Contacted Only 10 Potentially Interested Strategic Parties

Kemet said in a recent presentation about the merger that the company was contacted by the buyer. Kemet did not seek to sell the company. According to the CEO, the Board obviously wanted to respect its fiduciary duties. Thus, a financial advisor contacted other parties:

However, I checked the background of the transaction and discovered that Kemet contacted only 10 parties. Firstly, I don’t appreciate that they were only strategic parties. I wonder why financial buyers were not contacted. Additionally, I don’t appreciate that the financial advisor contacted only 10 parties. It is an international transaction as Yageo is incorporated in Taiwan. Any competitor in the world may pay the same amount to be paid by Yageo. I don’t believe that there are only 10 potential parties in the world. I don’t even want to provide a list of buyers around the world. It is very clear to me that the number of companies contacted is too low:

The Board directed representatives of Goldman Sachs to reach out to representatives of Citi to indicate KEMET’s willingness to give a management presentation to Yageo so that Yageo might consider increasing the June Yageo Proposal. In addition, in order to explore whether there might be sufficient credible interest in a transaction with KEMET, the Board directed representatives of Goldman Sachs to contact ten (10) potentially interested strategic parties (other than Yageo) that the Board and KEMET’s management had identified, with assistance from representatives of Goldman Sachs, to gauge their interest in a potential transaction. At such Board meeting, representatives of Goldman Sachs indicated that strategic bidders would likely be able to offer higher valuations than financial bidders. The Board discussed with representatives of Goldman Sachs the identities of potential likely buyers and other process matters, including confidentiality agreements, management presentations with potentially interested parties and the timing of reaching out to potential buyers. Source: Merger Agreement

Among the 10 parties contacted, I could read that the company received interest from three parties. In my view, if the financial advisor had contacted 20 parties, six parties could have bidded. As a consequence, Kemet could have received a larger merger contribution. In my opinion, it is not a coincidence that lawyers are investigating the buyout.

The Merger Contribution Is Low

Kemet is being valued at $1.8 billion including debt with a price of $27.20 per share:

I agree with the commentary given by one of the equity analysts in the presentation to investors. The Board of Directors is selling the business at the bottom of the business cycle after making a lot of efforts. In the future, retail shareholders will not be able to enjoy the appreciation of the shares. I don’t think that the acquisition is fair for them:

If you look at the valuation, even with the numbers scrubbed here, we’re taking a step down due to the correction, as everyone else has seen, you’re still looking at sort of 6.5, 7x EBITDA. And given the fact that you’ve really transformed the company, set it up in a much better position than past cycles, particularly with the product mix, the supply chain integration, the balance sheet, I’m just wondering why the board felt that, that was sort of a fair valuation at this juncture, given that we’re -- you’re basically sort of the bottom of this cycle? Source: Management Presentation

I reviewed the competitors of Kemet in its annual report. They all trade at a median of more than 6.8x, which does not include the control premium. Notice that Avx (AVX) was acquired for more than 10x EBITDA. Thus, I would say that the control premium represents 40% of EV/EBITDA ratio. To sum up, Kemet should be bought at more than 10x. 6x-7x does not seem to be a fair price:

Investors should not think that Kemet is being bought at a low price because of its Debt/EBITDA ratio. Other competitors have a leverage that is similar to that of Kemet:

The Buyer’s Termination Fees Are Smaller Than The Seller’s

There is another interesting fact that I don’t understand. Kemet expects to receive a termination fee of $49 million, 2.7% of the total merger contribution. It is not a lot of money. The buyer may pay a termination fee of $63 million. The buyer’s termination fee is less significant than that of the seller, which is not usual. I cannot really explain why the Board Of Directors of Kemet accepted such a condition. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

I Would Not Buy Shares

I would invite shareholders to review closely the merger agreement before accepting the deal. I don’t want to propose them not to accept the merger. However, I do believe that they should receive a bit more money for their shares. Personally, I would not buy the stock. The amount of conditions is significant, and this is an international merger. Thus, the risk is large. Besides, the buyer’s termination fees are not significant. The acquirer may walk away because the amount to be paid does not look that significant for a group of $163 billion. The current merger spread is 3%-4%, which I believe is low. If the merger takes like a year and many regulatory authorities have to approve the deal, it is a small spread. In my view, short sellers will study the deal closely. They may make a lot of money. If it breaks, the returns would be more than 20%. That is the premium paid.

