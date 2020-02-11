Wynn Resorts: Optimism Lies Ahead

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) stock plummeted roughly 16% from YTD highs as the novel 2019 coronavirus infected cities in China and worldwide, forcing closure of public transport, having cities in lockdown and casinos shut down in Macau. But prior to that, the two Wynn Macau properties were solidly running at ~US$4m/day in late December to early January which was comparable to the October 2019 run rate. I believe the market already expects a steep drop in February GGR but rather would look at the pent-up demand in 2Q20.

Additionally health statistics regarding the virus are starting to look better and might point to the fact that the peak is likely seen in China. Thus, I expect this sell-off to be bought.

Data by YCharts

4Q19 results

Wynn Resorts reported 4Q19 revenue of US$1,653m which is down 2% yoy but flat qoq, and EBITDA of US$443m which is down 11% yoy but up 12% qoq. The miss in EBITDA was mainly due to unfavorable luck in Las Vegas properties which adversely affected EBITDA by US$20m.

Wynn Resorts reported Macau revenue of US$1,115m (down 14% yoy but up 4% QoQ), which is inline with expectations. EBITDA was US$348m (down 12% yoy but 15% better QoQ), which is slightly above estimates as favorable VIP hold was experienced at both Wynn properties.

According to the company, luck attributed to ~US$17.5m positive EBITDA impact of which ~US$12.5m came from the peninsula property during 4Q19.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 32.4% at Wynn Macau (vs 30.3% in 4Q18), while Wynn Palace’s dropped to 30.1% (vs 30.6% in 4Q18).

Overall VIP GGR declined 39% yoy, due to 40% yoy decline in volume (Macau's 20th handover anniversary), despite a slightly more favorable hold of 3.17% (vs. 3.08% in 4Q18). Mass GGR rose 4% yoy but flat qoq.

Some positive color in the operating performance prior to the virus outbreak

On the earnings call, the company mentioned that they noticed since December 23 through January 10, in a somewhat normal operating environment, their EBITDA jumped back to $4m/day in between the 2 properties on a normalized basis. This is comparable to the run rate in October 2019.

The burn-rate (operating expenses) is about US$2.4m-US$2.6m per day with US$1.8m-US$1.9m due to payroll expenses.

The virus outbreak may have seen its peak in China

While I'm no medical expert (so I can't comment on the disease itself) but based on official statistics released by China, they look rather promising. This is likely why the markets has been so resilient thus far.

Suspected cases as a leading indicator

I think it is good to use the new suspected cases figure as it proves to be a leading indicator for real confirmed cases. Naturally, suspected cases do not need the test results to come back so it comes earlier and probably more accurately reflects the real-time situation. There are possibilities regarding the lack of viable test kits which may be one of the reasons why confirmed cases are slower. The charts below paint a positive picture that the outbreak is slowly under control:

Source: National Health Commission of PRC, Himalayas Research

Source: National Health Commission of PRC, Himalayas Research

Recovery rate is remarkably good compared with deaths.

Source: National Health Commission of PRC, Himalayas Research

Severe cases are generally quite low outside of Hubei.

Source: National Health Commission of PRC, Himalayas Research

Next few weeks most crucial

According to preliminary mathematical model done by London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the estimated peak might arrive in mid-late February, assuming current trends continue.

Chinese factories are beginning to resume after an extended holiday

Chinese authorities extended the national Lunar New Year holiday to cope with the virus outbreak and if the statistics can be trusted, it appears that travel restrictions and citywide lockdown are useful in containing the virus.

After Apple temporarily closed down stores in China, shares in Apple (and its related suppliers) have sold off but have since recovered. Foxconn is set to reopen its Shenzhen factory.

Data by YCharts

This is a good sign for the Chinese economy as it eventually spills over to gaming and leisure spending in Macau.

Expect pent-up demand in 2Q20

February should be the low in GGR but the casino operations are pending resumption in March by the earliest and I see pent-up demand overcoming any weakness in 2Q20 and onwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.