Auckland Airport: A Buy On Any Coronavirus Decline

If you've followed me for awhile, you may know that I love airport stocks. I have large positions in several of the publicly-listed Mexican airport companies, and I'm always on the lookout for more airport names as well. That said, there aren't any U.S.-listed public airports, so it isn't quite as easy to diversify in this sector as you might hope. That said, Latin America isn't the only place with publicly-traded airport stocks. For example, there's Australia and New Zealand, both of which have listed airports.

Way back in 2015, I wrote up Auckland Airport (OTCPK:AUKNY) as a fully-valued but highly attractive airport operator that would benefit from the global mega-trend toward more international tourism. Auckland serves as a prominent international hub. Due to its remote location in the middle of the Pacific, it is a natural place for many trans-Pacific flights to stop – many itineraries between the Americas and Asia/Australia are simply too long for one flight and thus have to stop in some hub along the way such as Auckland to break up the journey. Auckland is also a major transit hub for flights to smaller Pacific island countries such as Fiji.

On top of that, New Zealand in particular has benefited from a huge wave of tourism. It's commonly-known that New Zealand has seen a surge in rural tourism as a result of the massive success of the Lord of the Rings movies, which were filmed there. Less well-known, however, is that Australia and New Zealand have become top tourist destinations for the emerging upper class Chinese traveler.

And these tourists, in particular, are prone to dropping lots of cash on shopping, which has done wonders for Auckland Airport's retail operations. It was in studying Auckland's luxury-mall like retail business that I fully grasped the concept of airports as top-tier retail destinations attached to monopoly transportation businesses.

Auckland Airport retail and restaurants area - Source: Company's annual report

Many investors just seem to think of retail, hotels, car rentals and the like as modest incidentals to the business of running an airport. Look at the marginal economics, however, and a huge portion of the value-add is off the “ancillary” services.

With Auckland and other Asian-tourist driven airports, you can turn this factor up to 11. To give one concrete example, Auckland Airport has now launched an app on WeChat that allows its Chinese passengers to shop online at Auckland Airport's various duty-free stores and then have all the goods collected and ready for pick-up at their gate when they arrive at or fly out of the airport.

If you're a relatively frugal person, like myself, it's almost impossible to imagine just how much money these free-wheeling folks are willing to spend at airports. Read annual reports of high-end retailers, take an Estee Lauder (EL) for example, and you'll see them pointing to travel sales particularly in Asian markets as a key driver of growth.

Why This Is A Good Time For Auckland Airport Stock

Why Auckland Airport, and why now? For one thing, an Ian's Insider Corner member brought it up in our chat – much appreciated for the suggestion. While I owned Auckland before, in my previous ownership of Auckland, shares immediately took off after I bought it, and I moved on fairly quickly:

Auckland stock (US pink sheet listing) since publication of my previous article. Source: Seeking Alpha

And, that's largely been a good decision. It would certainly be working fine as a stable piece of an overall portfolio – however, 2016 was a big round of multiple expansion in Auckland stock and it's taken some time for fundamentals to catch back up. Anyone who sold in 2016 or 2017 hasn't too missed much lately.

After four years of largely doing nothing, however, Auckland could be preparing for another solid move. Auckland stock did try to rally significantly last year, but it ran into trade war turbulence last summer and descended back to a lower cruising altitude.

And now, while it's much too early to know the ultimate outcome, we have the coronavirus. Not surprisingly, the aviation industry tends to get hammered any time a major outbreak gets under way. SARS, Ebola, etc., if you have a contagion, it's going to infect air travel first.

While it will take longer for the virus to make it to Mexico and other LatAm airports (if it ever makes it at all), Auckland is likely to be affected if this thing gets going outside China to a meaningful degree. It serves as a global hub, meaning people from nearly every corner of the world pass through there daily, and in addition, it receives a large number of Chinese tourists directly. Auckland stock has been drifting lower since the virus news broke, which isn't surprising.

Not Likely To Have Lasting Impact

The question is – will this virus event permanently damage the aviation industry as a whole, or specific traffic flows at any of the airports I own? Sometimes, the answer is in fact yes. Look at Sureste (ASR) and its San Juan, Puerto Rico airport. When you have a hurricane destroy a meaningful piece of the island's infrastructure and cause hundreds of thousands of people to emigrate from the island to the mainland U.S. permanently, yes, that does reduce your airport's value.

For every San Juan airport that actually goes south, however, you have a bunch of misses. In 2014, Pacifico's (PAC) stock dropped 6% in a day thanks to a hurricane approaching its Cabos airport. At the time, Cabos only made up about 10% of the airport group's revenues, and thus Cabos would have needed to lose more than half its value to justify this drop.

As it turns out, Hurricane Odile put Cabos' airport and hotel sector out of business for a month (and caused the airport itself to shut down for a time to repair significant structural damage, and they lost much of a travel season due to cancellations.)

But the overall effect on the company was modest at worst and the stock soon recovered. Cabos traffic went back to regular levels the next year and it ended up being a footnote in the company's history.

All that to say that it's easy to find scary photos, stories and headlines that could crush air traffic. In the long-run, however, aviation is a huge structural growth market, and temporary disruptions are just that. Unless coronavirus ends up being much worse than SARS, Ebola, etc., any 10%+ drop in Auckland or other airport operators is a clear buying opportunity and should be easily recovered in coming months.

If we should be fortunate enough to get a meaningful drop in Auckland surrounding this virus, it'd be the ideal sort of stock to accumulate with a long-term horizon. It's the sort of business that inexorably gains value with the passage of time – it gets more consumers every year and can raise prices/margins significantly faster than inflation; also, the value of its land package around the airport should continue rising significantly.

Of note, Auckland Airport had been reporting flat to slightly down traffic in 2019 even prior to the virus. The passenger declines were mostly attributable to China, Japan, and other nearby markets. That downtrend will continue thanks to the coronavirus, but there should be a swift recovery on the other side as the virus clears up and we get improved Chinese traffic flow as trade war issues de-escalate.

Auckland Airport stock. Chart is of its Australian listing (ticker: "AIA") which is much more liquid than the U.S. Pink Sheets ticker.

Let's see what sort of price we can potentially get for Auckland in coming weeks. It isn't quite compelling at the current level, but the stock is sitting right on an important technical level and could easily break lower on any negative virus or other global trade/consumer sentiment news. I wouldn't be at all shocked if the stock got back toward its 52-week lows around A$7 if the virus gets much worse.

A Nice Portfolio Diversifier

I'd also note that international hard assets – such as an airport – are a nice hedge if you're worried about the strong dollar. The U.S. Dollar is near 20-year highs. This means that, for people buying with greenbacks, we're getting a relatively attractive entry price due to currency. If the dollar reverts to a more normal level, the New Zealand currency would likely rise 10-20% in short order, which would give us an equal bump to the value of our investment – it'd also increase the value of our dividend stream by that percentage (the airport currently yields 2.6%).

I'm not a U.S. Dollar bear at this time – as long as America has higher interest rates than other developed markets, people will send money to the U.S. for better yields. That said, the Dollar is historically expensive here, and there's worse things you could do than accumulate foreign assets when they are marked down. For countries with a strong economy/government/legal system, there's a lot of benefit to be had putting some money there. Many American investors have zero exposure to countries like Australia and New Zealand, and that's probably a mistake.

If you live in the U.S. and never travel overseas or buy many foreign products, this may not matter much to you. But if you have any meaningful expenses in other currencies, it's a nice time to diversify your currencies/geographies when the dollar is strong. Almost no one is talking about this now, whereas when the dollar is weak (remember 2007?) everyone will be bemoaning the plunging dollar, forecasting economic doom for America, and urging you to buy expensive foreign assets as a “safe haven”. When sound money advocates are on TV hawking metals or Swiss investments to avoid Zimbabwe-style inflation, you'll know you've missed your chance to diversify out of dollars when the getting was good.

To be clear, true safety comes from buying things when they are reasonably priced, not when they are getting touted on CNBC at the heights of an emotional cycle. And as far as I can tell, very few Americans are excited about buying international stocks let alone Australia/New Zealand assets at the moment.

Now, I should say that the above commentary doesn't just apply to Auckland Airport – it goes for all sorts of foreign investments that have a clear tangible asset backstopping their value. However, given the fantastic economics and demographic tailwinds behind airports, they are one of the first things that comes to mind when thinking about where to get suitable international exposure. As the Mexican airports have shown, even when a country's stock market goes through a crushing bear market, as Mexico has in recent years, the airports can still soar to new heights. The value-creating engine there is simply so strong.

Where's Auckland stack up on valuation?

Data by YCharts

EV/EBITDA (the preferred valuation metric for airports) of Auckland (blue line) in comparison to the Mexican airports. Note that Auckland had one-off gains in 2018 that made it look artificially cheap. In fact, the current level is near the lowest it has sold for over the past five years.

Auckland Airport isn't nearly as cheap as the Mexican airports have been, and it's still selling for a few turns more than the Mexican operators at the moment. That's even as the Mexican ones have rallied sharply since November.

But in return for the higher price, you get ironclad rule-of-law/political safety, exposure to booming Chinese tourism (as a long-term trend, if perhaps not for 2020 in particular), and Auckland's seriously impressive land package/real estate upside (see my previous article for more discussion of that). Most airport operators have some land optionality, but Auckland's is on another level – you're missing the story if you value Auckland purely off trailing operating results.

At today's starting price, I'm confident that Auckland Airport will deliver solid investment returns over the next 5-10 years, even if global markets are shaky.

If we can get a 10-15% discount on the stock thanks to the coronavirus, however, things go from solidly positive to compelling. We aren't there yet, but the stock has been ticking lower with the virus, and has been in a steady downtrend since last summer - it wouldn't take much more for the stock to break support and set up a better entry level.

The stock's domestic listing is in New Zealand. However, if you trade at Interactive Brokers, for example, they don't support the New Zealand market, so the company's Australia listing is the best option, as the stock (also AIA) trades 100,000 shares a day on average in Australia. When I previously owned shares in the company, I did so via the Australia listing. There is a U.S. pink-sheets listing, AUKNY. However, it doesn't have much trading volume, so use limit orders prudently if you intend to trade shares there.

