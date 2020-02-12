Never Buy A CEF At A Premium: Myopic Thinking

We analyze the premium on PDI from a high level view to illustrate the thinking that needs to be done when researching a fund that trades above NAV.

Funds can trade at a premium for a number of reasons like yield and brand name. However, long-term performance can often be the best indicator.

There's an old CEF adage that you should never buy a fund at a premium to the NAV. We detail why that may be myopic thinking.

Whenever I read that closed-end fund ("CEF") investors should never buy a fund at a premium, it boils my blood. That's like saying never buy a stock with a P/E above the market. Doesn't make sense, right?

Back in August, the Wall Street Journal, a more sophisticated newspaper, wrote an article titled, "Some Closed-End Funds Seem To Have Permanent Premiums." In it Forbes Contributing Writer Brett Owens states at the end, "And the odds favor the conventional wisdom: Never buy a CEF trading at a premium."

No! No! No!

First, let's go back the crux of the article. Why do CEFs trade at a premium?

Unsophisticated retail investors: Most of the CEF space is too small for institutional investors and tend to be held by small mom-and-pop do-it-yourself investors. Most of these investors tend to know the very basics of CEF trading and simply look at the yield of the fund not knowing it's trading above NAV.

Most of the CEF space is too small for institutional investors and tend to be held by small mom-and-pop do-it-yourself investors. Most of these investors tend to know the very basics of CEF trading and simply look at the yield of the fund not knowing it's trading above NAV. The High Yields: As we noted above, the higher yields can be enticing - a siren song to the yield seeker. On sites like CEFConnect, investors put in the ticker and see those distribution yields. The problem is most often those yields are NOT earned. Instead, they are paying out net investment income, gains, and even your own principal back.

As we noted above, the higher yields can be enticing - a siren song to the yield seeker. On sites like CEFConnect, investors put in the ticker and see those distribution yields. The problem is most often those yields are NOT earned. Instead, they are paying out net investment income, gains, and even your own principal back. DRIP (Dividend Reinvestment Program): Many fund sponsors now have reinvestment of distributions automatically done at a discounted price. This can entice investors to own shares of a fund trading at a premium to NAV.

Many fund sponsors now have reinvestment of distributions automatically done at a discounted price. This can entice investors to own shares of a fund trading at a premium to NAV. Demand For Esoteric Strategies: The CEF space does have more flexibility in the terms of what they can purchase. Many smaller areas of the fixed income market, which cannot take the cash flows of a mutual fund, are in a CEF format. The high demand and low supply can cause a high premium.

I completely agree with these assessments of why a premium can exist. But they left out the most important factor: Long-term performance.

Think of two funds in the same category and same yield but one has far better NAV performance, wouldn't you pay up to buy it? PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) is a great long-term holding (since its IPO in 2012). It has actually beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) over its life with no equity holdings, just leveraged debt positions. How many bond funds can say that?

That performance is astounding.

If that fund was trading at a discount, the yield would be above 9.70% (NAV yield). In today's market, how many securities of this quality yield 9.70% or more? The answer is very little.

So what happens?

Investors see this 9.7% yield and buy it, even though the shares may be right at NAV. As investors do this, they see the price move higher above the NAV causing a premium to build. At a 5% premium, the shares would still yield about 9.25%. So you lose about 45 bps of yield by paying up. But where else can you get a 9.25% yield of such quality? Almost nowhere.

So now the shares continue higher and hit a 10% premium. The yield on the shares are then 8.83%. Compared to the rest of the CEF space or even outside, this fund still looks great. It actually earns that yield and the NAV continues to move higher. Investors still buy it.

At a 20% premium, the shares yield about 8%. So you've given up about 170 bps by buying it at a 20% premium. Still, you are getting an 8% yield that's very high quality. That's why the premium exists.

Now, should all premium exist? Absolutely not. Many times investors bid up the price of a CEF simply because the yield is attractive not realizing it isn't being earned. That means the distribution could be composed of net investment income, gains, and/or your own capital. The fund companies know most investors in the CEF space aren't very sophisticated and won't know they are getting back their own capital. It helps the discount tighten up and the fund to even go to a premium.

RiverNorth Capital, a CEF shop in Chicago, even uses this phenomenon to pump up the price of their own CEFs like RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) or RiverNorth Strategic Opp (OPP), which carry yields of 12.21% and 13.3%, respectively. Those yields are obviously not earned. In many cases not even half of the distribution is being earned with the rest your own capital coming back to you.

But they do it because a CEF can then do a rights offering and increase the assets in the fund. Remember that a CEF is closed meaning no new cash flows are flowing into or out of the fund. But they can increase the size of the fund by asking current shareholders to buy more of the fund. If they don't "subscribe" they can be diluted. They do this to make the CEF more profitable and economic.

This is a risk when a fund is trading at a premium - though most often a rights offering done when the price is above the NAV, is not dilutive and can even be a benefit, depending on the terms.

So getting back to the rule of never buying a fund at a premium, be careful having absolutes. CEFAdvisors, one of the best resources of CEF data and portfolio management, has a slide about the five biggest CEF mistakes:

No. 2 is only buying a CEF at a discount. The genesis of the adage of not buying at a premium likely stems from human behavior and the need to always get a good deal. The ability to buy at a discount is a great selling point. This is why stores have sales. People like to believe they are getting something for less than it's worth. Buying a dollars worth of assets for $0.90 (10% discount) sounds fantastic!

But just like when a store has a large sale, it can often mean that the item is not selling. The same can be said for a CEF. Frequently, a discount exists for a reason. It could be a high expense ratio, poor governance, low yield, and/or just inferior portfolio management.

Again, never say never. You must think in terms of value, not cost. If you purchase the shares at a premium, are you getting value for doing so? Conversely, many CEFs that trade above the NAV (the amount per share you would receive if they fund were to liquidate) do so for a reason. For instance, the PIMCO CEFs tend to trade above NAV. That wasn't always the case, but more recently, all of their taxable funds have moved to significant premiums and even most of the munis do as well. The PIMCO name alone can be worth several points of high valuation. In our muni model, we calculate it can be worth as much as 12 points - meaning that two equivalent funds in every aspect save for the name on one is PIMCO, and that fund will trade 12 points higher on discount/premium.

We looked at the funds that traded at a premium on Jan. 1, 2019, and gauged their performance last year. At the time, just 46 funds traded above par on that date after the very weak fourth quarter. The subsequent one-year price performance for 2019 on those 46 funds were 100% positive. In other words, despite the valuation being high, the fund still returned a positive total return.

Additionally, of the 46 funds, only 14 of them had a smaller premium after the last year. The largest mover was PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) which started the year at a 39% premium and ended at a 31%. Conversely, Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) saw the most premium expansion during the year, going from 28.9% to 38.0%.

Moving back to PDI, the premium is now at 21.6%, not far from the all-time high premium of 24.5%. Is that premium worth it? You notice that we used the word "worth" because you must think in terms of value. Below is the since inception history of the discount/premium. It's clear the premium for PDI started to build in early 2016 and really hasn't abated since then.

The way to view these premium funds is... will the performance that made them great and produce that very large premium continue into the future? Check out the long-term performance of PDI on CEFdata.com.

Over the last three and five years, this fund is ranked No. 2 (behind only PIMCO Credit and Mortgage Income (PCI)) in the category. But look at the shorter-term performance. Over the last year it is 17th of 22. In the last six months it's 20 of 23. Not great. The investor needs to assess whether the current valuation is warranted given the more lackluster performance as of late.

We think PDI (and PCI) will continue to be strong performers though the NAV gains are unlikely to be as strong. The non-agency MBS trade that PIMCO played expertly about 10 years ago is running a bit dry. Prices of those legacy subprime mortgages that are still around have appreciated and are not offering up the upside they previously did.

That said, the yield is still largely being earned on a fiscal year-to-date basis and an 8% yield in today's world, earned, is highly competitive. The NAV is fairly stable without much volatility though that can be a bit artificial. Plus, the fund has the PIMCO name and cache.

We run through this exercise with PDI to demonstrate what needs to be done whether or not a fund should trade a premium or not. There are many moving parts that have to be analyzed and it can be highly subjective.

Concluding Thoughts

We believe that the adage of never buying a CEF at a premium is a faulty one that could create opportunities. If enough of the already inefficient CEF market believe that and shun those funds, then there could be fewer buyers creating a bit of an arbitrage opportunity. We look hard at a lot of these premium funds. One such opportunity was the Flexible Income Portfolio's purchase of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income (PGP) which we bought at a 20% premium. Today it trades at a ~25% premium.

A fund like PDI can appear expensive given the higher valuation, but the investor needs to assess why they are buying it. Is it for the yield - which is very competitive - or because you want to get a deal? While having your cake and eating it too sounds best, you could be waiting a very long time for that screaming deal on PDI. During that time you would be forgoing a lot of those distributions. At $0.2205 per month, it doesn't take many months for that opportunity cost to eliminate any potential cheap purchase you may get.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.