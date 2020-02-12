Garrett Motion - A Value Investors' Nightmare

There is little Free Cash Flow to distribute to investors via Dividends or Share Repurchases due to the Honeywell Obligation and Debt Repayments.

Garrett Motion (GTX) is the type of business that screens well for a Value Investor looking for a mis-priced opportunity. The business is not capital intensive, it generates extremely high returns on capital and it appears cheap trading at ~3X EBITDA on an Enterprise Value ((EV)) basis. Digging further, one will find that revenue is growing organically (~3% in its most recent quarter), the company’s main product (turbo chargers for vehicles) is growing and that the company operates in a quasi-duopolistic market where Garrett Motion and the second largest competitor (Borgwarner) have ~60% of the market. The following, in my opinion, is the bull thesis for this company; however, Garrett Motion is a classic value trap for these reasons:

Overview

Garrett Motion was spun off of Honeywell (HON) in October 2018 and Honeywell shareholders received 1 share of Garrett Motion for every 10 shares of Honeywell. At its current share price of $8.79, Garrett Motion appears to be a value investor’s dream stock as it trades for low valuation ratios (P/E and EV/EBITDA), generates a high Return on Invested Capital, participates in a large and growing industry (turbo-chargers) and its position in that industry is, in essence, a duopoly between Garrett Motion and Borg Warner (BWG).

Garrett Motion generates ~85% of its revenue outside North America and revenue declined in 2019, but mostly driven by FX as the USD has appreciated against most currencies in 2019 (see below for USD to EUR and USD to Yuan); however, changes in FX are hedged and while revenue declines, there is minimal profit distortions from FX or, in other words, profit declines are operational and not FX driven.

Source: Garrett Motion 3Q’19 Earnings Presentation

Source: Koyfin

Furthermore, the company provides additional disclosure, to its investors detailing, the organic change in its revenue (Price vs. Volume) versus the FX change in its revenue. From the table below, the primary driver to Garrett Motion’s revenue decline is due to the stronger dollar in 2019 (as the USD strengthens, revenue in foreign countries converts to fewer USD). Additionally, on the organic side, the primary driver for Organic revenue growth is volume or, in other words, Garrett Motion is selling more “widgets” (for lack of a better word) on a YoY basis.

Source: Company reports & TWG estimates

According to Garrett Motion and IHS, Turbo production for Light Vehicles is expected to grow 40% from 2018 to 2028 or at a CAGR of 3.4% per year and based upon the graph below, the driver of this growth will be from gas hybrid engines and the detractor is diesel engines.

Source: Garrett Motion presentation on January 15th, 2019

Profitability is Declining as Revenue Shifts to Gas Turbochargers

Source: Garrett Motion & TWG estimates

Gasoline has now overtaken Diesel as Garrett Motion’s largest source of revenue and Gasoline started to grow most likely due to Garrett China as the company recently introduced a new product line and Gross Margin (%) declined 70bps on a YTD YoY basis. However, the comparison is not “apples to apples” as the company uses hedging activity to stabilize its profit dollars based upon currency fluctuations as discussed above.

When one factors in the effects of FX changes, I believe that Organic Revenue increased $81M (or 3%) on a YTD YoY basis; however, Gross margin (%) declined 170bps over the same period. Support for this can, also, be found during the company’s third quarter conference call:

“The faster than expected acceleration towards gasoline is a positive long-term trend for Garrett as it provides us with greater revenue resilience at a time when the industry is going down. At the same time, when combined with lower commercial vehicle activities and an overall industry with softer volumes than originally forecasted. We expect margin pressure to continue in the fourth quarter of 2019 and at this time into 2020 as we will see the shift from gasoline to diesel continuing, although at a slower pace, and the commercial vehicle industry that will remain challenged.” (Emphasis added)

Source: Garrett Motion's (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ultimately, since the company is hedging its costs, the company is locking in its profitability in USD. As a result of the hedging transaction, the gross margin (%) compression that is occurring given the shift from Diesel to Gas is being masked since the reported Gross Margin (%) is being reported by the reported revenues; however, on a constant currency basis, margin (%) is falling more drastically. While, ordinarily, growing revenue on an organic (or constant currency basis) is considered to be good news, the company is growing its revenue by selling lower margin products to fill the revenue gaps from higher margin (diesel) products.

The Obligation to Honeywell

The Obligation to Honeywell is a double-edged sword from a Bull and Bear perspective. The two actions taken by Garrett Motion will provide a positive catalyst to the stock if the indemnification liability is reduced. These two potential catalysts are:

Garrett Motion’s auditors have flagged this obligation as a “material weakness” in the company’s internal controls since the company was unable to calculate independently the indemnification liability owed to Honeywell (Source: Garrett Motion’s 3Q Earnings Presentation) Garrett Motion filed a complaint against Honeywell related to the Indemnification agreement. (source: Press Release)

Any reduction to the Indemnification liability will be a positive catalyst for the stock, all else being equal.

From a Bearish perspective, the indemnification is not included as debt when one runs screens for value stocks and, according to Garrett management, the covenants included in the Indemnification agreement may prevent Garrett from refinancing its debt and participate in M&A activities for 30 years. From a financial perspective, when calculating Garrett’s Free Cash Flow ((FCF)), the obligation payable to Honeywell leaves little Free Cash Flow available for distribution to shareholders either via dividends or share buybacks.

When looking at valuation, the company has an Enterprise Value ((EV)) of ~$2B as reported and this EV does not include the obligation to Honeywell. When the obligation is included, Garrett Motion’s EV increases to ~$3.3B. As a result of the inclusion of the obligation to Honeywell, Garrett Motion’s EV/EBITDA ratio increases from 3.3X to 5.8X in FY’19 which is a premium to Borgwarner (its closest comparable) and over a one turn premium to American Axle (AXL) which is another company positioned to support the internal combustion engine automobiles. From an EBITDA multiple perspective, Garrett Motion is trading at a premium to its peers.

The Obligations Payable to Honeywell Are Consuming Free Cash Flow

From a Cash Flow perspective, the company includes the Obligation Payable to Honeywell in their Cash Flow from Operations statement; however, for the purpose of this analysis, I present the Operating Cash Flows excluding this payment.

Sources: Company reports & TWG estimates

Free Cash Flow declined $(123)M on a YTD YoY basis when the company grew its revenue organically (or, in other words, on a constant currency basis). The decline in FCF is driven by two things: (1) the growth in the lower-margin gasoline segment and (2) the obligations payable to Honeywell.

Garrett Motion is a Value Investors’ Nightmare

Trading at an adjusted EV/EBITDA of 5X, Garrett Motion trades at a premium to its segment and, also, its closest peer. As the company continues to position itself for growth, it is replacing higher margin revenue in the Diesel and Commercial vehicle category for lower margin revenue in the Gasoline segment since the market for Turbo-chargers is growing for pure gas and hybrid gasoline engines and the margin dilution is driving its operating cash flows lower. The Honeywell Indemnification is causing its Free Cash Flows to decline even further and this liability may preclude the company from taking part in any corporate transactions as either an acquirer or target. As a result, Garrett Motion is a value trap and should be sold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.