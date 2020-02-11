The State Of The Economy: Where Can Firms Find Workers

Historically, this is just a first indication that larger and larger firms will begin to experience this situation, a good one for those seeking to be employed.

New information about smaller firms, companies with 20 or fewer employees, owners are having a very difficult time finding the workers they need.

The macro-economy still seems to be weak, yet all across the nation we find more and more signs that in micro-markets the signals tend to be very positive.

I have written several articles lately about how the economy has changed and the fact that these changes do not always appear in the macro-economic statistics, like Gross Domestic Product, requiring us to look more toward micro-economic areas of the economy that better capture the true state of the economy.

The problem now seems to be, “Where to Find Workers?”

But, this problem is one of an active, productive, and well-performing economy, not a stagnant one.

Economic growth during the almost eleven years of the current economic expansion has been around a compound annual growth rate of 2.2 percent.

This recovery period has been the longest in United States history, but it has also been the slowest expansion on record.

Economic growth in 2019 was around 2.3 percent, but the Federal Reserve System is only projecting a growth rate of 2.0 percent for 2020; 1.9 percent in 2021; and 1.8 percent in 2022.

Not very robust!

Yet, when we get away from the aggregate numbers on the economy, the economic picture is not so bad. For example, the unemployment rate came in at 3.6 percent for January 2020, up slightly from the 3.5 percent it had been at…a fifty year low for the figure.

Economists are also showing that the economy has changed, making some of the historical data “out-of-date.”

For example, I write about new evidence showing change: “Chang-Ti Hsieh, economist at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, and Esteban Rossi-Hansberg, economist at Princeton University, give us another perspective on these changes in a commentary piece in the Wall Street Journal.”

“The authors argue that national chains are now creating most new jobs and new opportunities in “small- and medium-sized markets,” from restaurants, to gyms and hospitals, to grocery stores, and to plumbing and electrical wiring.”

“In the past four decades industries in which top firms have grown in share have created many more jobs than ones where market share is dispersed among small peers.”

“Over the past four decades, the growth of the top 10 percent of firms in local services in a given year has accounted for 80 percent of the cumulative wage and employment growth in the U.S.”

Another example is work presented by Dietrich Vollrath in his new book "Fully Grown" where Mr. Vollrath argues that the performance of the United States economy has been so successful that the success has resulted in slow economic growth while the people of the U. S. are actually better off.

“Mr. Vollrath concludes from his research that the major reasons for the decline in US growth rate can be attributed to the following causes: a change in the demographics; a shift in output from a production of physical goods to an emphasis upon services; a decline in the reallocation of workers and firms; and a decline in geographic mobility.”

The first two causes are very positive in they both contribute to a better life, better health, and more opportunities. Sounds like “good stuff” to me.

And, Ruth Simon writes about the problems small companies are having finding workers in the Wall Street Journal.

“The number of people working at small companies essentially didn’t budge last year, even as larger businesses continued to expand their payrolls for a record 10th straight year.”

“Head count at businesses with fewer than 20 employees was essentially unchanged in 2019.”

“The sluggishness in small-business hiring is particularly striking because it is the firs time small companies haven’t added to their payrolls since 2010.”

“Small businesses are the first to feel the pinch from a tight labor market, but the challenges they face in adding workers highlight a threat to companies of all sizes and to the broader economy.”

Bottom line: “Finding workers in today’s tight job market is particularly challenging for small-business owners….”

Ms. Simon then presents several specific examples of what the difficulties are and how they come about. It is truly remarkable how owners of small businesses adapt and innovate to keep their operations going and meet the needs of maintaining the performance of their companies.

But, this really shows us the true state of the economy. And, we only get to the tip of the iceberg when we talk about the very low unemployment rate and the rising level of the labor force participation rate. Small businesses need workers and are scrambling around the best they can in an attempt to fill their needs.

Furthermore, while this is true of firms with less than 20 employees, the fear is that this “shortage” will move up the scale to larger and larger firms.

And, as wage rates have risen recently, but only modestly, one could argue that the conditions described above will result in even more increases in wage rates in the future.

Summarizing this dilemma we see that economic growth may be modest, but from all the surrounding information we can gather, we observe an economy that is nearing full capacity as far as the labor market is concerned.

In addition, the labor market is different now because it is more dependent upon knowledge workers, more service workers, and relatively fewer manufacturing or construction workers.

The need for lifetime education is spreading, while other efforts to meet needs are resulting in more and more outsourcing and networking.

As Mr. Vollrath and others have argued, all this is very good and has major positive implications for the longer-term.

For now, however, it is causing us to change the way we look at some things and one of those things is the economic activity represented by aggregate economic statistics like the Gross National Product. For example, if the above analysis is correct, then economic growth of 2.2 percent should not be looked at negatively with policymakers arguing for massive federal spending and massive federal debt creation to stimulate the economy.

Instead, maybe the economy should be focused upon training and re-training, on lifetime education and other means to organize and structure business solutions. Better solutions.

