Provention Bio: Fully Priced After Recent Run

Provention Bio (PRVB) is a clinical stage biotech company focusing on novel therapies that target immune-mediated diseases. The company is currently focused on preventing diseases in the following fields: Celiac disease, Type-1 Diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, lupus, and other life-threatening viral diseases. The company's current pipeline is summarized below (page 5, 10-k):

PRV-031 (teplizumab, anti-CD3 mAb) for the interception of T1D PRV-015 (anti-IL-15 mAb) for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease PRV-6527 (oral CSF-1R inhibitor) for the treatment of Crohn's disease PRV-300 (anti-TLR3 mAb) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis PRV-3279 (humanized anti-CD32B and CD79B bispecific) for the treatment of lupus PRV-101 (polyvalent coxsackie virus B vaccine) for the prevention of acute CVB and the prevention of T1D onset

In this article, I will focus mainly on PRV-031 (teplizumab) as this product is expected to receive initial FDA approval in Q3 of 2021. PRVB's teplizumab obtained breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA in August 2019. This designation was specifically for the use of teplizumab to prevent or delay the onset of clinical T1D in At-Risk individuals. PRVB received the opportunity to better communicate with the FDA as a result and is confident the data from their At-Risk study is sufficient to gain accelerated approval (8 month time frame vs. the standard 12 month). In addition, PRVB was granted PRIority MEdicines ("PRIME") status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in October of 2019 for the prevention or delay of clinical T1D in At-Risk individuals (10-k page 22). Last year was full of positive catalysts for PRVB. As a result, share prices had risen as much as 7 fold. I look to examine whether or not teplizumab will continue to drive share prices higher, or if the shares are fully valued.

The target population for teplizumab and mechanism of action

According to the CDC, 30.4 million Americans or 9.4% of the population have diabetes. Roughly 5% of those people, or 1.25 million Americans, have T1D. There are roughly 40,000 cases of newly diagnosed cases of T1D annually, with almost 18,000 of these cases being under the age of 20. The total cost T1D associated expenditures and lost income annually was estimated in 2010 to be $14b in the United States alone. This equates to ~$18b when adjusted for inflation in healthcare costs. That same study estimated that the average T1D patient directly spent $6,288 on medical expenses annually.

According to the World Diabetes Foundation, there are 140,000 children aged 0-14 in Europe with T1D, with an estimated 21,600 children newly diagnosed each year. Spending numbers across the EU become opaque due to the variances in healthcare.

Patients with family members who have T1D will be screened for autoantibodies which are known to attack β-cells. Patients will need to have at least 2 of these autoantibodies and dysglycemia to receive preventative treatment with teplizumab.

(Photo courtesy of PRVB investor slides page 9)

The mechanism of action of teplizumab is not entirely clear. We know the regulation of auto reactive CD4+ and CD8+ T-lymphocytes that result in β-cell destruction is the likely mechanism by which teplizumab works. The image above shows this inhibition. Additionally, teplizumab is thought to increase FoxP3+, which eventually leads to apoptosis and regulation of activated T-cells. The destruction/regulation of T-Cells that produce interleukin-2 or interferon-γ are thought to improve T1D outcomes and prolong the death of insulin producing β-cells in the pancreas.

Clinical trials and what this means for investors

The upside of teplizumab is somewhat limited as a result of failed past attempts by MacroGenics (MGNX) and Eli Lilly (LLY) to use the product for treatment of T1D. The Protégé study was a phase III randomized control trial that attempted to prove whether a 14-day full dose, 14-half dose, or 6-day full dose would lead to insulin use of under 0.5 units/kg/day and an HbA1C of less than 6.5% after 1 year. Patients aged 8-35 who were diagnosed with T1D within 12 weeks of the target treatment date were enrolled. The patient demographic spanned 83 sites across North America, Europe, India and Israel. Ultimately, the study showed no difference in any of the doses tested vs. placebo for the primary endpoints. The researchers did note that the use of teplizumab as a preventative immunotherapeutic agent in the decline of β-cell function would be worth further research.

(Chart courtesy of PRVB Q3 investor slides)

As we can see in the second column from the chart above, researchers were able to find a silver lining to the Protégé study. When analyzing a younger subgroup of the treatment and control arms, a larger difference in C-peptide was observed. Additionally, larger differences in C-peptide were seen in studies that contained younger patients who received treatment with teplizumab within 8 weeks of initial T1D diagnosis. The design of the PROTECT study that I will discuss below is largely based of the success of teplizumab in younger patients who receive treatment in close proximity to diagnosis. C-peptide is a biomarker that is used to track the level of insulin production an individual's pancreas is capable of.

In August 2019, the results of an NIH funded phase II trial were released that looked to establish safety and efficacy of teplizumab in relatives of patients who were high risk for developing T1D. The randomized, double blinded, placebo controlled trial contained a total of 76 participants. The results showed with strong significance that the median time to diagnosis of T1D was shorter (48.4 months vs. 24.4 months, P=0.006) in the 14-day teplizumab treatment group vs. placebo. This resulted in annualized diagnosis rates of 14.9% per year in the treatment group vs. 35.9% in the placebo group. Obviously, researchers were able to conclude that teplizumab delayed progression of T1D in high-risk patients. It was also noted that some patients in the treatment group had not yet developed T1D 7.5 years after their treatment.

(Phase II summary slide courtesy of Provention Bio Q3 investor slides)

To clarify, accelerated approval of teplizumab will only pertain to the At-Risk population. The company plans to submit a BLA in Q4 2020. The breakthrough therapy designation is what PRVB believes should allow them to receive approval within an 8 month review window. PRVB estimated the At-Risk population that would qualify for teplizumab to be in the range of 120k-200K in the US alone. The CEO Ashleigh Palmer later stated in the company's Q3 earnings call that the company hopes to reach at least 10,000 of these patients.

The PROTECT study is PRVB's pivotal phase III trial that will provide top-line data sometime in 2022. The company has commissioned Parexel to perform the implementation and management of the study. PRVB will pay Parexel approximately $43.0m to conduct the PROTECT study. There will be 300 participants in the PROTECT trial aged 8-17 years old. The goal is to prove that teplizumab can preserve β-cell function in T1D patients. The primary endpoint will be the difference in C-peptide at 18 months, with patients undergoing a 12 day treatment at day 0 with an additional dose given at 6 months. To clarify, positive data and approval by the FDA would render teplizumab an add-on therapy to insulin, not an option as mono-therapy. Thus, pricing power will certainly be limited.

PROTECT is a continuation of past research done by Herold, Gitelman, Ehlers et. al. published in the November 2013 edition of Diabetes. The primary endpoint in PROTECT is to detect a 40% superiority in C-peptide with 90% power at 18 months. While the 2013 study had slightly different demographics, researchers were able to conclude that after 24 months patients who received a full 14 day dose of teplizumab at day 0 and at 1 year showed a 75% improvement in the rate of C-peptide loss vs. placebo (CI 95%, p<0.002) at 24 months. After adjusting for differences in baseline C-peptide levels, researchers found the treatment group had 0.42mmol/L C-peptide concentrations at 24 months vs. 0.24mmol/L for the placebo group. The researchers concluded that teplizumab has more robust effect on T1D than the Protégé trial would have indicated as the Protégé team was only able to prove 33% higher C-peptide responses vs. placebo. Researchers of this study credited the improved results on their younger demographic, in which the majority of patients were aged between 8-17. The reason for this claim is that new onset T1D patients who are younger see a more rapid decline in C-peptide, thus teplizumab's effect has the opportunity to show a greater benefit. In my professional opinion, the data from PROTECT should meet its primary endpoint based on the past results in its treatment group.

Playing the leasing game

The venture between MGNX and LLY stalled shortly after the conclusion of the failed Protégé trial. In May 2018, PRVB entered into an asset purchasing agreement with MGNX for teplizumab. PRVB granted MGNX the right to 2.16 million shares of stock at a price of $2.50/share. PRVB is responsible for milestone payments of up to $170m upon achievement of certain regulatory milestones. In addition, PRVB is responsible for up to $225m in payments to MGNX upon reaching various sales milestones. PRVB will also pay MGNX single digit royalties on net sales of the product. PRVB has also agreed to pay third party obligations, including low single digit royalties which is creditable against royalties paid to MGNX (10-K page 39). Long-term potential of PRVB will be limited as the payments to MGNX for teplizumab alone have the potential to reach $400m plus single digit royalties.

Currently all of PRVB's products are licensed in similarly structured deals. The Janssen License for CSF-1R does give Janssen the right to buy back the rights to PRV-6527 for $50m dollars plus single digit royalties payable to PRVB for 10 years from the time of first sale. However, Janssen has recently chosen not to do so upon disappointing results of a single Phase IIa proof-of-concept trial. The company's policy of paying for licensing rights instead of developing their own products from the ground up does help control costs and limit shareholder dilution. Risk of losing an entire R&D investment from a failed clinical trial is now limited only to the upfront costs and whatever milestones may have already been paid. It does raise the question of why the lessor would sell the rights to a therapy if it were so valuable in the first place? Unfortunately, I can only speculate on an answer until we start to see what teplizumab is capable of in sales.

CEO Ashleigh Palmer states the addition of Sean Doherty, the Executive Chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) to PRVB's board of directors is a huge positive for the company. I certainly agree with this statement, as outreach is likely going to be the most difficult challenge PRVB faces in the familial At-Risk segment. The connection could also be valuable if PRVB decides to pay an established company in the diabetic space to manage sales instead of hiring an entire sales force.

Teplizumab At-Risk is fully factored in

In the company's Q3 earnings call, CEO Ashleigh Palmer stated the company hopes to reach at least 10,000 At-Risk patients in the United States. He expects this to translate to a market value of $1b. Based on this math, it appears PRVB plans to list each 14 day treatment at ~$100,000. It's unclear how providers will perceive the suspected $100k price tag considering teplizumab doesn't result in the patient being cured. PRVB does claim pricing is on par with other orphan therapies. It is likely that the cost will be significantly lower in the EU, which is why no number was given on the conference call despite a similar number of potential patients.

PRVB will have to pay $60m to MGNX upon approval of teplizumab (10-Q page 14). With a Q4 2020 BLA submission to the FDA expected, and an accelerated 8 month review timeline, it's no surprise the company has said they have funding through Q3 2021. However, some sales should start to materialize shortly thereafter and the company shouldn't have a difficult time raising capital to continue operations.

I personally think that there is little upside at current valuations ($15.00/share). The recent rally in share price has led me to believe that the upcoming approval for the At-Risk indication is already factored in to PRVB's share price. I don't expect the company to become cash-flow positive simply from sales in the At-Risk population despite low administrative costs of $5.6m in the first 9 months of 2019, and a relatively low R&D budget of $27.9m in that same time frame. The company has little to no sales force and while I don't expect a huge ramp up for the At-Risk segment, I do expect as we get nearer to 2022 we will see significant growth of this expense.

Risks to the company

One thing that was evident was the expansive side effect profile seen in all of the studies evaluating teplizumab. The At-Risk study showed that all of the patients in the treatment group experienced some sort of adverse reaction (shown below).

(Chart courtesy of PRVB Q3 investor slides)

Blood dyscrasias and rashes are expected side effects associated with administering a T-cell modulator like teplizumab. Patients will likely be pre-treated with a cocktail of diphenhydramine, ibuprofen and acetaminophen to help prevent likely adverse effects. In the study I referenced above by Herold, Gitelman, Ehlers et. al. 3 patients discontinued therapy at some point during the trial due to adverse drug events that were likely caused by teplizumab. Considering the treatment arm of that study had 52 patients receive the first dose, this presents a 5.7% discontinuation rate. The larger Protégé trial showed a discontinuation rate of closer to 10% in the 14 day full dose treatment group (Protégé ADE supplement).

PRVB will likely have teplizumab exclusivity until 2033 based on 12 years of BLA protection. This gives the company plenty of time to fully reach their target population for both At-Risk and newly diagnosed indications. However, a novel treatment from Semma Therapeutics could weigh on PRVB's share price. Semma was recently purchased by Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) for $950m. Semma was successful in creating functioning pancreatic β-cells and encapsulating them for implantation into the liver. The β-cells have proven capable of regulating blood sugar in animals. In addition, the encapsulation process protects these cells from immune mediated rejection so there is no need for immunosuppressant therapy. This therapy would likely render teplizumab worthless, but is years away from possible FDA approval.

Orphan drugs will likely be a target of any meaningful healthcare reform. As the democratic primary seems split between a democratic socialist and a moderate, we may see some real volatility throughout biotech companies in the coming months. The pricing for initial launch is on par with other orphan drug therapies despite the fact that teplizumab carries no cure. Risk to PRVB from progressive healthcare reform is likely higher than that of most companies. A much lower price for the course of treatment in the EU would give some insight as to how much downside is possible were similar reform to happen stateside.

Shareholders will experience dilution around Q3 2021 once the $60m payment to MGNX is due. The company has done a great job of controlling costs, but as the sales team begins to grow, we will get a better idea of how much dilution will occur.

There will also be a change in the manufacturer of teplizumab. Currently, the product being sourced has been produced by Eli Lilly. On their most recent earnings call, CEO Ashleigh Palmer stated that there was enough Lilly produced teplizumab to use for two thirds of the PROTECT study. PRVB will have to use product from AGC Biologics from that point forward. The company points to teplizumab's long history of research and production as a reason why they expect little to no variation in the safety and efficacy profile when switching manufacturers. This change still does present a risk that I would rather not have to worry about.

Conclusion/Recommendation

In my opinion, the recent run up in share price entirely factors in the At-Risk approval that is expected in Q3 2021. I do think this company has a novel product, but I think they are overly optimistic with how easy it will be to screen family members who are At-Risk for developing T1D. In addition, I have estimated the cost of teplizumab to be roughly $100k per therapy based on numbers provided in the company's most recent earnings call. It will be difficult to convince insurers to pay that price for a therapy that extends the median time to diagnosis of T1D by ~24 months. Vertex also poses a huge threat to the entire T1D space and any success in human trials will likely threaten the viability of most companies focused on T1D.

Following my in depth clinical research, it would appear that if past findings remain consistent in the PROTECT trial, we should see PRVB reach their primary endpoint and eventually gain FDA approval for use in the interventional T1D space. I personally think that this is what the future of the company hinges on. If successful, all patients recently diagnosed with T1D could receive teplizumab therapy. Not only does the potential population increase substantially, but the patients are already identified by their diagnosis, which detracts from my concerns about the company's ability to find patients with the presence of autoantibodies required to receive treatment.

I think the company is currently fully valued and new investors would face nothing but risks until we get close to the top line readouts in 2022. I recommend waiting until after payments are made to MGNX from the expected FDA approval of teplizumab in At-Risk patients. Shareholders at that point in time are likely to experience some dilution. At that point in time, we will have a better understanding of the risks listed above, and whether or not PRVB is a worthy investment.

