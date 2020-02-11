Taubman Centers Bought By Simon: Are There Implications For Other Mall REITs

After the news of the takeover of Taubman Centers (TCO) by Simon Property Group (SPG), it is not just Taubman shareholders that see dollar signs. To many it is a likely watershed moment on brick and mortar retail, a sign that finally their speculative positions in distressed retail will be vindicated. Unfortunately, initial market reaction was pretty tepid in most names. Why is a mall REIT getting taken out at a massive premium not helping create traction in a beaten down area of the market?

Transaction Details

On February 10, Simon Property Group announced that it would acquire a controlling 80% interest in Taubman Centers, buying ownership in 24 super-regional malls in the United States and Asia. It's an interestingly structured deal, particularly as it allows the Taubman family to retain a 20% interest and remain a large shareholder and participant. On the whole, it's a great deal. While the transaction will still require the approval of a majority of outstanding Taubman common stock not controlled by the Taubman Family, I think there is little question that this gets approved given the premium. Short side investors, who held more than 7mm shares short as of the last report, were blown out of the water.

Per management, the transaction has an underwritten capitalization rate of 6.2%. That is a premium valuation, so much so that while the deal will be accretive to Simon Property Group, it is only so because of its extremely low cost of capital. Given the increase in leverage associated with the deal, expect some criticism from the ratings agencies as several metrics (debt to assets, net operating income to interest expense) weaken a good bit because of this deal. Creditors will want to see leverage improve quickly and that likely will constrain Simon from being able to do any other material acquisitions or even ramp up shareholder returns (buybacks, future dividend increases) until creditors are happy. I expect no further M&A activity from Simon Property Group for several years.

Implications For Other Mall REITs

But that is not the discussion topic of the day. The biggest story out of this transaction is the importance of asset quality. While I've largely transitioned off many REITs after many wins over the past few years, a common theme I beat the drum on was asset quality, flexibility, and long-term potential. Taubman announced earnings earlier than expected because of the deal news, booking 4.6% same store net operating income ("SSNOI") growth for the 2019 calendar year. That in stark contrast to Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), CBL & Associates (CBL), and Washington Prime (WPG) that are all dealing with SSNOI declines. Do not forget the impact of inflation; 2% SSNOI comps are what is necessary to keep real income flat.

Potential retorts set aside for a second from bulls that 2020 will be different, stellar results from Taubman (and still positive SSNOI from Simon) at least prove that top quality malls do have greater resiliency during a tough period for brick and mortar retail. I often sound like a broken record, but it is important to keep hammering the point home that the past ten years has been a decent setup for the consumer. If companies struggle in this environment, one can only wonder what would happen in a downturn. There are several reasons for that strength, but overall tenant health has been far better and continued foot traffic growth from willing shoppers has let these operators pass along rent increases. In other words, they have earned the premium multiple that they trade at.

*Source: Taubman Centers, July 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 14

There is a reason names like Macerich (MAC) responded positively to this deal but other more distressed REITs like CBL & Associates or Washington Prime fell flat. Macerich is a comparable REIT, operating assets of similar quality. Others do not, and I think many miss just how different top tier assets are versus bottom of the barrel.

That comes through in capital allocation decisions. Simon Property Group deciding to acquire Taubman also means it chose to ignore other options, including buying more distressed names located elsewhere on the quality distribution scale above. Heck, the firm could have rolled back Washington Prime Group into its balance sheet if it so wished. While that might run counter to the Simon Property Group mantra - ownership of higher quality assets - there continues to be a massive gap in share demand where institutional investors (hedge funds, activists) are just not willing to step in and buy en masse or even take these distressed REITs private. Market dislocations happen. But when smaller investors are seemingly the only buyers in the room, those investors ought to wonder if they are at the right party.

Takeaways

I think the broader point is to focus on more besides strict valuations. Distressed mall and to an extent shopping center players have been trumpeted as compelling buys nearly solely on deep value metrics like price/funds from operations ("P/FFO"), dividend yields, or sketchy views on net asset value for several years now. Ownership in these companies has not been a road that has led to strong shareholder returns and, at least in my opinion, it is not going to be a viable path in the future either.

It is a great lesson to be reminded of. I can be just as guilty at focusing too much on certain "value" metrics that can cause a bit of tunnel vision and misleading comparisons. Investors need to take into account asset quality, longevity, and potential catalysts to help ensure they are buying the right companies at the right time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.