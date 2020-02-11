Under Armour: Protecting The House Is Not Enough

The North America segment will likely continue to face challenges in the new year, while the coronavirus spread should impact sales further.

It has been yet another tough earnings day for Baltimore-based apparel vendor Under Armour (UA) (UAA).

The company delivered holiday quarter results that fell very close to expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The favorable margin trends persisted, as Under Armour seems to be doing a competent job at managing inventory and tightening its belt. But the share price, down about 17% for the day, did not resist a worrisome outlook for 2020 that cannot be fully blamed on the short-term headwinds caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Challenging 2020 ahead

It may help to take a quick look at 4Q19 results before turning the attention to what is shaping up to be a rough new year. Relative to what Under Armour has been able to deliver in the past few periods, I would characterize fourth quarter results as respectable.

Sales increase of 4% was the highest seen in all of 2019. The largest (over two-thirds of revenues) but still struggling North America segment finally returned to positive growth, even though the pace was modest at less than 2% - suggesting that the company is still far from keeping up with athletic and athleisure giants Nike (NKE) and Lululemon (LULU) in the home continent. I was particularly impressed by the Connected Fitness business, which saw revenues rise nearly 16% YOY. The segment, however, still accounted for only 4% of GAAP operating profits ex-corporate.

The better news came in the form of gross margin that continues to improve fast, the result of Under Armour's efforts to limit discounts and to manage its supply chain. The company also succeeded at keeping operating costs ex-restructuring slightly lower YOY, on a relative-to-sales basis. I estimate that the improvement in profitability could have led to a small EPS beat this quarter, if not for an effective tax rate that seemed a bit richer than I expected. See summarized P&L below.

The problem was Under Armour's outlook for 2020. Even I, a UAA bear for as long as I have been covering this name, did not expect the company to project full-year revenues to be "down at a low single-digit percent" - that is, if we are lucky that the coronavirus woes do not extend into the second quarter. The problems seem to transcend the pandemic concerns since the large sales miss vs. consensus (which I estimate at a whopping $350 million) does not seem to be fully covered by the estimated $50 million to $60 million negative impact to sales caused by the disease outbreak.

True, margins are projected to expand further in 2020, but the improvement will be much less pronounced than it was last year - absent further restructuring efforts. The result of lower sales and a deceleration in margin expansion is a 13-cent EPS guidance (ex-impact from the Japan licensee) that fell a mile away from the nearly $0.50 previously expected by analysts.

On the stock

UAA had finally entered "reasonable P/E" territory, after the stock traded above the 50x mark for most of the past five years. But the graph below doesn't quite tell the full story since it does not incorporate what I expect to be sharply lower revisions to earnings estimates following the release of 4Q19 results. Once expectations are reset, I project that UAA will continue to trade at stratospheric multiples that, at least until now, have not been justified by encouraging bottom-line growth prospects.

While I recognize that Under Armour has been doing a decent job at playing defense, and it will need to continue to do so in 2020, I find it hard to support a pricey stock when sales firepower remains lackluster. In my view, UAA deserves to trade at its current 18-month lows, and I would not dare consider owning the stock until definitive signs of a top-line turnaround are in place.

