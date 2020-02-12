Hargreaves Lansdown: Reiterating Buy After 23% Correction, H1 Results

At 1,604.5p, the shares offer a low-teens annual investor return, and a meaningful chance of a further one-third re-rating up. We reiterate Buy.

While the controversy around Woodford has negatively impacted asset flows, redemptions have remained stable and the impact should fade.

We believe the recent share price correction is due to temporary factors and again provides an attractive entry point for investors.

Shares have been volatile since our initial Buy rating in June 2019, up 13.0% at one point but now down 14.6%, falling 22.6% since December.

Introduction

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLF) (referred to as "HL" here) shares have been volatile since our initial Buy rating in June 2019, with the share price up 13.0% at one point but now down 14.6% (resulting in a 13.2% loss after dividends):

In particular, HL shares have fallen 22.6% since the peak after U.K. elections in December, following weakening U.K. investor sentiment, the company's FY20H1 results and a £500m partial stake sale by one of the co-founders.

We believe that these factors are temporary, and HL's fundamentals remain strong, so the recent correction represents another attractive entry point.

Buy Thesis Recap

Our Buy case was based on the view that the fall in HL share price in June 2019 after the Woodford fund suspension was an over-reaction. We believed HL's fundamentals remained intact, and we expected it to deliver EPS growth of around 10% annually in the medium term, driven by:

Assets Under Administration ("AUA") growing in low-teens, from high-single-digits Net New Business and low-to-mid single-digit market growth

Net revenue growth of just above 10%, due to a small shrinkage in the net revenue margin from a continuing shift in mix (towards products like cash)

EBIT growth of around 10%, due to operating costs growing slightly faster than revenues

As we will explain in this article, we believe our investment case remain intact, although we have lowered our expected EPS CAGR from "around 10%" to "high-single-digits", reflecting near-term headwinds.

Woodford Update

Woodford Investment Management announced it was shutting down permanently in October. Of the three funds it previously managed, the flagship Equity Income fund is being wound down, while the two others have appointed new managers (Aberdeen Standard and Schroders (OTCPK:SHNWF)).

Investors in Woodford Equity Income received their first liquidation payments in late January. The fund’s value has fallen by another 20% since June, all liquid assets have now been sold, and 26% of fund's latest value remains in illiquid assets in the process of being sold.

As we described in October, HL management observed at the FY20Q1 update call that customers with funds redeemed from the Woodford funds that were not suspended had typically kept them on the platform, often re-investing them with HL's Wealth 50 funds.

While some law firms are gathering former Woodford investors for possible legal action against HL and others, we believe U.K. laws are generally unfavourable to such litigation, and the risk of financial damage to HL is low.

Overall, we expect the negative publicity around Woodford and its impact on HL to gradually fade.

Strong P&L in FY20H1

HL's FY20H1 (June to December 2019) results, released on January 31, contained positive headlines, with a year-on-year growth in EPS of 12.2%. The average Assets Under Administration ("AUA") was up 12.3%, Net Revenues was up 9.1% (with revenue margin down 1 bps due to mix), and EBIT was up 11.4% (with EBIT margin expanding 133 bps to 65.8%):

HL Key Financials (FY20H1) Source: HL results press release (FY20H1).

Mostly Stable Revenue Margins

Within revenues, the growth for different asset classes were:

Cash revenues (interest received by HL on cash held by clients) grew 38.6% year-on-year, due to a 13% increase in the average cash balance and a higher interest rate, which is expected to fall back in H2.

revenues (interest received by HL on cash held by clients) grew 38.6% year-on-year, due to a 13% increase in the average cash balance and a higher interest rate, which is expected to fall back in H2. Funds revenues were up "only" 6.2%, due to management waiving £2.3m of platform fees related to Woodford funds; otherwise they would have been up 8.4% (compared to Funds AUA up 9%).

revenues were up "only" 6.2%, due to management waiving £2.3m of platform fees related to Woodford funds; otherwise they would have been up 8.4% (compared to Funds AUA up 9%). Shares revenues were up 8.6%, primarily based on dealing volumes

revenues were up 8.6%, primarily based on dealing volumes HL Funds revenues were down 2.3% due to “modest net outflows”

HL Net Revenues by Asset Class (FY20H1) Source: HL results press release (FY20H1).

Revenue margins (as a percentage of AUA) have been broadly stable in Funds and HL Funds over time, more volatile in Cash, and shrinking in Shares:

HL Net Revenue Margin by Asset Class (FY15H2-20H1) Source: HL company filings.

The slight compression in Funds margin is due to platform fees being based on AUA but with a tiered structure, with a lower fee above certain thresholds.

The Cash margin reflects available interest rates when HL places client cash into time deposits, so they move with the external rates environment.

The Shares margin has been falling slightly, because revenues are based on dealing volumes not AUA size, and because the average number of trades per client has been declining. Dealing volumes rose by "only" 23% in the last 3 years, even as the Shares AUA grew by 60%. However, stockbroking income has been stable in £ terms since FY18 and is still higher than FY16-17:

HL Stockbroking Income & Shares Revenue Margin (FY16-20H1) Source: HL company filings.

Stable Cost Margins

The higher EBIT margin in FY20H1 is in line with our assumption of margin stabilising after the investments in service and growth during FY18-19:

HL EBIT & Op. Cost Margins (FY13-20H1) Source: HL company filings.

Management has confirmed at FY19 results the “completion of our cost catch-up phase”, and has been guiding future cost growth to be slower, in line with client numbers “over the cycle”. We believe this implies a flat to slightly-falling EBIT margin over time, based on AUA growth slightly lagging client number growth, and revenue margin slightly shrinking, over time.

Stable Assets in FY20H1

Assets were stable in FY20H1, though worse than previously, reflecting temporary headwinds related to Woodford.

Net New Business of £1.7bn included £0.9bn of bulk transfers (from JP Morgan (JPM) and Ballie Gifford) in Q1 and £0.6bn of flows in Active Savings. Excluding these, underlying net flows were only £0.2bn, compared to FY19H1’s £1.9bn (£2.5bn including Active Savings). While management blamed weak U.K. investor sentiment, competitor AJ Bell showed notably better flows on its D2C platform (despite a lower starting AUA of £10.6bn, vs. HL's £99.3bn):

Underlying Netflows – HL vs. AJ Bell DTC Platform NB. FY ending Jun 30. Flows are seasonal due to end of U.K. tax year in April. Source: HL & AJ Bell company filings.

As HL flows had previously far exceeded those of AJ Bell, there was clearly an impact from Woodford in FY20H1.

Similarly, HL AUA deterioration seems concentrated in HL Funds, whose AUA was slightly down during FY20H1 despite strong markets:

HL Average AUA (FY20H1) Source: HL results press release (FY20H1).

However, net outflows seem concentrated in the multi-manager funds most associated with Woodford, such as HL Income & Growth (which had 14% of its AUM with Woodford), which saw AUM fell £40m during FY20H1. By comparison, several other multi-manager funds saw flat or higher AUA, and HL equity funds saw AUM grew 5.8% to £869m, so the HL brand remains strong:

HL Multi-Manager Funds AUM (Dec-18 to Dec-19) Source: HL results datapacks.

Moreover, the net outflows in HL Funds were a result of lower growth, due to management having decided to not market them actively for the time being, rather than higher redemptions. According to management on the FY20H1 call, the “redemption profile has actually been very stable”.

There is also reassurance from the stability in HL client retention, which continues to be within its historic 93-94% range, despite naturally higher losses from the 70-80k clients transferred from JP Morgan and Ballie Gifford:

HL Total AUA, Clients & Client Retention (FY14-20H1) NB. Retention figures based on client numbers; FY ends 30 Jun. Source: HL results presentation (FY20H1).

Looking at the DIY investment platform industry as a whole, HL has continued to gain market share, reaching 41.8% at September:

HL Market Share in Platforms (Since Sep-13) NB. HL market share was 40.5% at Mar-19. Source: HL results datapack (FY20H1).

This has been helped by bulk transfers, as smaller rival platforms abandoned their businesses, which points to the importance of HL's economies of scale. A recent example is how Goldman Sachs (GS) scrapped plans to launch its own U.K. stocks and shares ISAs with Nutmeg.

Overall Earnings Prospects

We believe HL's asset flows will recover, especially with improving U.K. investor sentiment since the election. As management stated:

“Since the Election we have seen an increase in investor confidence, which has translated into increased client activity and early signs of renewed net flows into retail funds.” HL FY20H1 results press release

One of the strengths of HL's business model is its base of tax-sheltered ISA (Individual Savings Accounts) and SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Person) clients; they tend to be very "sticky" and add to their accounts regularly. As of FY20H1, these represent 73% of HL's AUA:

HL AUA by Account Type (Vantage Only) NB. Excludes £1.6bn in Active Savings and £3.3bn in PMS. Source: HL results datapack (FY20H1).

Overall, we believe HL will continue to deliver a low-teens AUA CAGR, with a high-single-digit CAGR from Net New Business (including flows from existing clients), and a low- to mid-single-digit market CAGR. This will be helped by HL's continuing low-teens client number growth (despite a larger base):

HL AUA % Growth Y/Y by Source (FY13-20H1A) Source: HL company filings.

This AUA growth will translate to a revenue growth of just below 10%, due to a small shrinkage in net revenue margin from mix shift. We expect the Funds AUA to resume its strong growth once the Woodford impact fades; the Shares revenue to lag AUA due to dealing volumes; and Active Savings to bring new AUA with lower margin. The Cash margin is under near-term pressure from lower U.K. rates, with the FY20 guidance of 75-80 bps representing a multi-year high.

This revenue growth will translate to a EBIT growth in high-single-digits, due to costs growing in line with client numbers, slightly faster than revenue.

Co-Founder Partial Stake Sale

HL co-founder Peter Hargreaves (aged 73) sold £550m of shares at £16 per share in a placing on February 7. However, he continues to hold a 24.3% stake (worth £1.81bn), and has described his sale as “part of a process of long-term financial planning to diversify my assets”, and stated that he “remain, and will continue to be, a substantial shareholder”.

This partial sale was negative for the share price in short term, but does not reflect any changes in fundamentals.

Valuation

At 1,605.6p, HL shares are on a 29.0x P/E and a 3.1% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 2.7% (42.9p per share, including a 8.3p special dividend), with the interim dividend just raised by 9% year-on-year:

HL EBIT, Net Income & Cashflows (FY16-20H1) NB. Income Tax Paid in FY20H1 adjusted to equal tax expense reported on the P&L. Source: HL company filings.

We believe the valuation is justified by HL's status as a high-quality asset, especially when compared with other stocks available to U.K. fund managers, with better revenue growth and resilience. The shares were trading near 40x FY19 EPS during the July and December peaks, and there is a meaningful chance of the stock returning to these levels of >2,000p and/or 40x P/E.

Conclusion

We were correct to anticipate a recovery in sentiment on HL shares when we initiated our Buy in June, but made a mistake in not exiting when its share price peaked in July or December.

We believe the fundamentals of HL's business model remain intact - AUA growth will return to low-teens, leading to revenue CAGR of just under and EPS CAGR of high-single-digits.

This means a low-teens annual investor return based on the 2.7% Dividend Yield and the share price growing high-single-digits in line with EPS. There is also a material likelihood of an upward re-rating of up to 30%, given the stock was trading at near 40x in both December and July.

HL shares are likely to provide a low-teens return in the next 12 months, with a possible further 30% gain from re-rating. We reiterate our Buy rating.

