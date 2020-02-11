TFI International Seeks U.S. IPO To Pay Down Debt

TFII is producing strong free cash flow but is using the IPO proceeds to pay down debt and revenue growth is unimpressive, so my bias is neutral.

The firm provides a range of truck-based cargo transportation services to organizations in North America.

TFI International has filed to raise $199 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

TFI International (TFII) has filed to raise $199 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an F-10 registration statement.

The firm operates as a truck-based transportation services provider in North America.

TFII is generating significant free cash flow but is using the IPO proceeds solely to pay down debt and its revenue growth is anemic, at 1.1%.

Company & Customers

Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Canada-based TFI was founded to provide various integrated cargo transport services to businesses and organizations in North America.

Management is headed by Chairman, President and CEO Mr. Alain Bedard, who has been with the firm since 1993 and has more than 44 years experience within the industry.Since Bedard took over running the firm in 1996, he 'has overseen more than 180 acquisitions and generated a total cumulative return on investment for our shareholders over the past 20 years of more than 4,800%.'

Management says that no single customer accounts for more than 5% of revenue, so the firm's customer base is distributed and not concentrated.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Truckload full load haulage

Logistics

Less-than-truckload

Package and courier

The company says it has the largest trucking fleet in Canada, with 7,772 tractors, 25,505 trailers and 9,826 independent contractors as of December 31, 2019.

The firm grows its customer base both through organic efforts via a direct sales team and through its many acquisitions.

TFI is also focused on growing its e-commerce channel and said its e-commerce revenue has grown from CAD $165 million in 2012 to CAD $402 million in 2019, a CAGR of 14%.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the market for North American road freight transportation is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2017 to 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in automotive shipping requirements and a growing need for transporting alternative fuel stocks.

Major competitive vendors include:

Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Schneider National (SNDR)

Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Covenant Transportation (CVTI)

USA Truck (USAK)

Marten Transport (MRTN)

Heartland Express (HTLD)

Financial Performance

TFI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slight growth in topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and margin

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 3,884,148,000 1.1% 2018 $ 3,842,406,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 1,760,095,500 6.2% 2018 $ 1,656,909,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 45.31% 2018 43.12% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ 383,715,000 9.9% 2018 $ 322,893,000 8.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ 232,712,250 2018 $ 218,995,500 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ 486,837,000 2018 $ 407,627,250

Source: Company registration statement

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $298.5 million.

IPO Details

TFI intends to raise $199 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 6 million shares of its common stock at an expected price of $33.20 per share, the current USD price of its shares (as of the prospectus date) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.4 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.38%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The net proceeds will be used to reduce the amount outstanding under the Credit Facility, thereby increasing the amount available thereunder for future use by the Corporation. The Corporation may use the Credit Facility in future for working capital and general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, National Bank of Canada Financial, Stephens, Stifel and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory.

Commentary

TFI is seeking U.S. public investment to pay down debt. The firm has grown its debt load probably in no small part as a result of its many acquisitions.

It’s current debt totals $1.3 billion, so the $200 million IPO will only pay down less than 14% of the firm’s debt load.

However, despite this, the company is producing significant free cash flow, at nearly $300 million in 2019.

The market opportunity for transportation services in North America is subject to fluctuating demand and profitability is a function of the cost of fuel. With increased oil production in the U.S. and Canada, rises in gasoline prices will likely tend to be less frequent and lower for the foreseeable future.

As to valuation, the IPO appears reasonably priced given various generous DCF criteria.

I’m not a fan of using IPO proceeds just to pay down debt, and the firm’s anemic growth rate at 1.1% is cause for concern.

Although the company appears to be on solid financial footing with strong free cash flow, my concerns about its growth prospects lead me to take a wait-and-see approach.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 12, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.