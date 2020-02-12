Macy's: The Great Downsizing

Macy's store closure plan will help widen the gap in performance between "good" and "bad" malls in the U.S.

Macy's will close approximately 125 of its 520 full-line stores over the next three years, while upgrading all of the nearly 400 locations that will remain.

In August 2016, department store giant Macy's (M) announced that it would close 100 stores (mainly in early 2017) in order to right-size its store base in light of changing retail trends. For a while, that effort seemed to be successful, as comparable store sales returned to growth in late 2017, allowing Macy's to stabilize its profitability.

However, business trends took a turn for the worse beginning in late 2018. Macy's stores in lower-tier malls were particularly hard hit by falling traffic to those retail destinations. Macy's management spent more than a year trying to develop a viable strategy for those "neighborhood stores" to ensure that they could remain profitable in spite of the headwinds they faced.

In the end, there was no workable solution to maintain these lower-tier stores as a useful part of the Macy's chain. Last week, the company stated that it will close another 125 stores over the next three years, including about 30 store closures that had already been announced for 2020. Meanwhile, it will roll out investments similar to the "Growth150" program it has executed over the past two years to all of the roughly 400 full-line stores that it plans to keep.

This plan is the right move for Macy's as it tries to turn its business around. However, it could widen the gap in performance between healthy malls and those that have already been struggling.

Closing the worst stores

Macy's real estate spans a very wide range in quality. It has stores in vibrant downtown shopping districts and at most of the top-performing malls in the U.S. However, even after previous rounds of downsizing, it still has dozens of stores at aging malls that have fallen out of favor with consumers.

At last week's investor day event, Macy's management noted that just under half of the company's roughly 400 "core" stores are in A malls or desirable (mostly urban) freestanding locations. These stores account for about 66% of Macy's in-store sales on a go-forward basis. This implies that these locations average close to $40 million of sales annually. Many of these stores were part of the Growth150 program and are posting significantly better sales results compared to the rest of the chain.

(Image source: Macy's)

By contrast, Macy's has identified approximately 125 stores as lower-performing neighborhood locations. These stores are in low-traffic malls and together generate just $1.4 billion of sales: an average of about $11 million per store.

Renovating them would be a waste of capital, as their poor sales productivity stems from more than just underinvestment. Macy's spent 2019 testing different strategies to improve their profitability (such as shrinking their square footage, changing the merchandise selection, or rolling out self-service options to reduce labor costs). However, these solutions could not overcome the fundamental problem that these stores already don't do much sales volume and are declining faster than the rest of the chain.

As a result, Macy's plans to close all of the neighborhood stores by 2022. It has likely chosen this phased approach to minimize disruption and to better match up store closures with the end of lease terms (for leased stores) and property sales (for stores it owns).

Investing in the rest

While Macy's will thus close nearly a quarter of its full-line stores between 2020 and 2022, it is simultaneously doubling down on investments in the rest of the store fleet. Management had previously said that it could eventually expand the "Growth150" program of renovations and technology/merchandise enhancements to up to 350 stores. Now, it plans to roll out those changes to all of the roughly 400 full-line stores that will remain in its fleet beyond 2022.

Macy's will carry out another 100 renovations in 2020, leaving roughly 150 to be completed over the following two years. The 50 stores renovated in 2018 outperformed the rest of the chain's sales growth by approximately 4 percentage points last year, highlighting the opportunity here.

The company will also continue to add Backstage off-price shops in many full-line Macy's stores. It plans to open another 50 Backstage store-within-a-store locations in 2020. This represents another proven technique for accelerating a store's comp sales growth.

(Image source: Author)

Good news for some mall REITs

On balance, Macy's new real estate plan is good news for REITs that focus almost exclusively on high-quality malls, such as Macerich (MAC). The vast majority of Macerich's malls are highly productive, with sales per square foot exceeding $500. Macy's will close few, if any, stores at malls like these.

By contrast, among the 9 Macerich properties with sales per square foot of less than $400, there are just two Macy's stores. There are also Macy's stores at each of the four Macerich malls with sales per square foot between $400 and $500. These stores could be considered "on the bubble": most will be kept, but some may be closed.

In short, Macerich is likely to see perhaps 2-4 Macy's store closures in its portfolio over the next couple of years. (None were announced in the first round of store closures.) That's a very manageable number in terms of redevelopment cost and impact on Macerich's portfolio.

Meanwhile, most of Macerich's malls will benefit from increased traffic. First, all of the roughly 30 Macy's stores that will remain in its portfolio will receive updates to improve their performance (if they weren't already upgraded as part of the Growth150 program). Second, some of its malls will gain traffic from nearby Macy's stores at lower-tier malls that end up closing.

Other owners of high-quality malls, such as Simon Property Group (SPG), Brookfield Property (BPY) (BPR), and even Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) should similarly be net beneficiaries. Only a small fraction of their Macy's stores are likely to close, while the majority should see increased traffic from the investments Macy's is making and (in some cases) closures of other nearby Macy's locations.

The implications are less clear for others

For CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG), the two REITs that mainly own low- and mid-tier malls, the Macy's strategy shift is more dangerous. As part of its first round of store closures, Macy's is closing its stores at Hanes Mall (a CBL Tier 1 property) and at Muncie Mall and Seminole Towne Center (non-core Washington Prime properties).

That will still leave about two dozen Macy's stores in Washington Prime's core mall portfolio and 30 at CBL malls. On its recent Q4 earnings call, CBL's management said that it expects 6 or 7 additional Macy's store closures within the next three years. Washington Prime hasn't provided any guidance yet, but it's reasonable to guess that it will see a similar number of closures. Macy's already identified one store at a Washington Prime mall (Irving Mall in Irving, Texas) as a neighborhood store that will be closed in the next few years.

(Image source: Macy's Investor Day Presentation, slide 31)

The good news for CBL and Washington Prime is that the majority of their Macy's stores are likely to remain open and receive much-needed renovations. Additionally, most of the Macy's store closures won't come until 2021 or 2022, giving them some breathing room.

On the flip side, by the end of 2022, CBL and Washington Prime will both be dealing with a significant number of Macy's vacancies, in all likelihood. This will 1) offset the benefits from redevelopments scheduled to open by then, 2) cause further traffic declines at already-struggling malls, and 3) necessitate additional CapEx for these cash-strapped REITs.

If CBL and Washington Prime can survive the current period of upheaval relatively unscathed, the Macy's store closures could open up long-term opportunities to bring in new tenants that would pay higher rent. However, there's too much risk of near-term financial distress (which will be exacerbated by future Macy's store closures) to make either of these REITs prudent investments.

The right move for Macy's

For many years, Macy's hesitated to close some of its lower-volume stores because they served as convenient locations for customers to pick up online orders or drop off returns. However, since the company couldn't afford to invest in these locations or maintain high staffing levels, these stores were hurting Macy's brand image. Additionally, low sales volumes meant that inventory didn't move quickly, tying up working capital and hurting gross margin.

Thus, there was really no alternative to closing the "neighborhood stores". Investors will barely notice the lost sales and cash flow from these locations a few years from now. Meanwhile, Macy's investments in its remaining stores should enable stronger comp sales results and a return to profit growth in 2021 and beyond, while also giving a lift to hundreds of the best malls in the U.S.

