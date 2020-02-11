Under Armour: Painful Turnaround

After some promising results in 2019 including Q4, Under Armour (UA, UAA) hit a major roadblock with 2020 guidance due primarily to North America and secondarily to coronavirus in China. The biggest issue remains the painful shift of consumer habits away from discounted pricing to pay premium prices for new performance athletic gear. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock on this 15% dip to yearly lows.

Far From A Bad Quarter

Technically, Under Armour missed Q4 revenue estimates by $30 million while meeting EPS targets of $0.10. The athletic apparel company did generate a 230 basis point improvement in gross margins to 47.3% on the nearly 4% revenue growth.

The stock would probably be up on basis of these numbers, but the company crushed shareholders with the 2020 guidance. The main focus point is the forecast for revenues do dip at a low single-digit percent while analysts were forecasting a 5% jump to $5.6 billion.

The coronavirus is going to hurt APAC revenues, causing the company to forecast a $50 million hit, or the equivalent of a percentage point hit. This impact just isn't enough to counter the real problems: Under Armour is having a difficult time weaning consumers off discounted pricing while at the same time removing inventory from the off-price channel. The double whammy is hitting revenues while gross margins improve.

New CEO Patrik Frisk had the following to say on the Q4 earnings call:

As a brand, however, we see a paradox of two challenges in front of us. Continued softer demand in North America as we work through our elevated inventory and multiple years of discounting, and a highly committed cost structure which is taking longer to unpack and is limiting us from being able to spend as aggressively as we would like to, to increase brand consideration.

In essence, Under Armour is generating stronger margins when selling new products, but the amount being sold in North America is far lower than expected. The plans to update the e-commerce platform in 2020 isn't going to help sales in the short term either.

Right now, consumers aren't rushing to buy the new UA Rush products where premium t-shirts run $60. The unknown so far is whether consumers are waiting for the products to become discounted or don't see the value in these new mineral-infused apparel offerings, among other products. Under Armour is still being haunted by years of bad practices.

Reasons To Buy

If one believes in the premium athletic apparel concept and their new product offerings, the stock is a bargain here. Under Armour is positioning the company in the middle of Nike (NKE) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) on the premium brand side. A stock pulling off a premium brand concept in between these two companies would generate a forward P/S multiple closer to 5.5x

Lululemon easily sells $100 yoga pants on the way to a $33 billion market valuation. The company still remains smaller than Under Armour at annual sales targets below $4 billion, but the market valuation is now 5x that of the athletic apparel company addressing a far larger market opportunity.

The UA ticker has held the recent lows above $15. The UA ticker is preferable over UAA due to the $1.50 discount due primarily to the lack of virtually worthless voting rights. The risk remains that the stock might not hold the multiple tests around the $15.05 level.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the turnaround remains painful as consumer habits are hard to change. Under Armour has the brand DNA to make the shift back to performance athletic apparel warranting a much higher stock valuation. Use this dip to double up on the stock.

