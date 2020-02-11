Twilio: Obvious Fade

The stock has rallied to nearly $130 in face of decelerating revenue growth.

Despite all logic supporting my negative investment thesis that Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was stuck at $100, several analysts decided to press the valuation on the stock. The cloud communications company shot back above $130 recently while guiding to a sizable loss in 2020. The stock wasn't worth the $15 billion valuation at $100 and, now, definitely isn't worth a 25% premium pressing the valuation above $18 billion.

Mounting Costs

Investors need to remember those above-market valuations when analyzing the Q4 results. Twilio reported Q4 revenues of $331 million and annual revenues of only $1.1 billion.

The actual organic revenue only grew 36% with all of the additional growth coming from the SendGrid acquisition. Stocks with this level of revenue growth don't usually trade at over 10x sales targets.

Source: Twilio Q4'19 presentation

The consensus estimates have Twilio growing revenues by 31% this year and only 26% in 2021. The growth rates are still respectable, but the stock valuation is misplaced as the market still looks at the company, as if the actual revenue growth rate is 62%.

Even worse, the company as an ambitious investment plan for 2020 just as revenue growth can't be hidden anymore by an acquisition. Twilio forecasts a sizable net loss of at least $50 million in the current year for the following reasons:

Opening an R&D Center of Excellence in India to multiply R&D efforts.

Increasing investments in systems and infrastructure to improve internal processes and position for scale.

Investing in sales and marketing team to expand enterprise and international markets.

Reducing stock-based compensation via higher employee cash costs.

These expense levels don't really jive with how Twilio is expanding revenues by nearly $400 million in 2020, yet the company is turning a small net income from 2019 into a sizable loss. The company is aggressively spending without any real benefit to shareholders, including the odd decision to shift expenses from SBC to cash.

Analysts were forecasting the stock to generate 2020 net profits of $0.50 per share or somewhere around $76 million based on the diluted share count of 152 million shares. The updated figures have the operating loss growing somewhere over $125 million range while the integration of Twilio and SendGrid should've generated substantial efficiencies this year.

Worth noting, Twilio only generates gross margins in the mid-50% range. The worry here is the cloud communications company chasing low calorie growth with expensive R&D expansion and more direct sales reps. The company can easily grab more revenue, but the key to the 2020 investment story was grabbing profitable growth.

Absurd Valuations

Twilio is not alone in the current market where cloud software stocks are mispriced for extended growth periods. Both CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) and Slack Technologies (WORK) trade at far higher valuation multiples, but these stocks signal how the market is irrational.

Data by YCharts

This valuation isn't a sign of Twilio being a cheap stock in comparison to the group, but rather an indication of how these types of stocks are in a bubble. When using the fully diluted share count of 148 million shares for Q1, the stock actually trades at ~12.5x '20 revenue targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twilio is spending far too much to maintain 30% revenue growth. The market has initially bought into this plan, but a company turning a sizable net income forecast into losing substantial money in 2020 isn't a winning proposition.

A company generates value for shareholders by creating leverage from sizable revenue growth, not by having to spend wildly in order to maintain growth. Investors should fade this rally and look to dump Twilio at $130.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.