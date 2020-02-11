Chesapeake Energy: Maybe A Miracle On The Way

However, there might be a tiny hint in this press release on the Haynesville sale. Or it could be a red herring. But it's worth speculating on.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has a rather perilous outlook. The combination of current strip prices, a lack of free cash flow, and likely future production declines have combined to create a dangerous cocktail. The bloated balance sheet means that he company is unlikely to survive without drastic action. The recent debt exchange, while a positive, is not enough to allow the company to emerge healthily on the other side of upcoming 2021 refinancing. The trading activity in those new bonds shows that. Asset sales remain the last hope, but there has been no news on a divestiture of Haynesville (or any other asset) in recent months. Or has there been?

Preliminary Numbers, Recap On Credit Agreement

At the end of January, Chesapeake Energy released preliminary Q4 2019 numbers and gave a little bit of 2020 guidance. Largely, much of what was said was expected and in-line with expectations. It was no surprise to see Chesapeake management emphasize Q4 2019 oil production of 126 mboe/d of production, showing growing share of oil in the company’s results. Eagle Ford volumes were up 6% year over year with strong IPs on new wells, lending a bit of credence to the fact that Chesapeake might somewhat know what is doing in oil production. It's a bit of "look over here, not over there" vs. the natural gas business, but nonetheless results are to be lauded. Company wide, total production for the quarter was indicated at 477 mboe/d, a level that was a touch lower than market consensus which expected a bit more gas-related production. Balancing that, capital expenditures came in a bit lower than expected and will end up near the bottom of its guided range of $2,200mm for the full year. Not much to see here.

The balance sheet obviously took center stage. Chesapeake Energy has been busy over the past two months, eliminating $900mm in debt from Q3 to Q4. Rather than via paydown, this primarily came through a tender of a variety of its existing Senior Notes due between 2024 and 2027 where creditors willingly took cuts on principal outstanding. Despite that forgiveness, the trade-off interest costs moved higher by about $75mm per year because the new notes bear an 11.5% interest rate. Obviously debt forgiveness led to an improvement in leverage metrics, however the company remains dangerously close to tripping the net debt/EBITDAX ratios on its primary credit facility. While smaller investors continue to point to the company’s available liquidity, current strip prices likely have Chesapeake Energy in violation of a number of covenants by 2021 even after the recent debt exchange. As a reminder and pulled from the 10-Q:

The Chesapeake credit agreement contains financial covenants that require us to maintain (i) a leverage ratio, which is the ratio of consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDAX, each as defined in the Chesapeake credit agreement to exclude amounts associated with unrestricted subsidiaries, of not more than 5.50 to 1 through the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2019, which threshold decreases by 25 basis points each quarter until it reaches 4.00 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2021 and every quarter thereafter

Current market consensus marks Chesapeake at having outstanding debt of $8,325mm in 2020 and $8,800mm in 2021. But that isn't all that gets wrapped into the equation. Unlike many credit agreements, Chesapeake Energy creditors also describe indebtedness as not just traditional debt but “all obligations of such Person for the deferred purchase price of property or services (other than current trade payables incurred in the ordinary course of such Person’s business and other obligations to the extent such obligations may be satisfied at such Person’s sole discretion by the issuance of Stock of such Person)” (Source: Credit Agreement). These liabilities totaled roughly $1,400mm as of the close of most recent quarter.

That's the denominator in the leverage equation, but what about the numerator? EBITDAX estimates are $2,273mm and $2,035mm for 2020 and 2021, with the decline year-over-year largely owed to near-guaranteed production declines and expiry of hedges given the current realities of strip prices. This puts debt/EBITDAX in the 4.2/5.0x range for 2020 and 2021, respectively, depending on your assumptions, and in any case that means a violation given the 4.0x mandate beginning in 2021. Leverage has to be reduced one turn at minimum, and that means billions of dollars in cash has to come from somewhere.

Asset Sale, Where Art Thou?

The potential for asset sales – at the right price – is a viable path out of this mess. Given how little value is being generated in many gas-directed plays currently, sales would not be terribly dilutive to cash flows but could significantly reduce leverage. The problem is finding a buyer. Late last year, rumors swirled that Comstock (CRK) was in late stage discussions to buy the Haynesville shale assets off Chesapeake Energy. This would be enough to materially move the needle given the rumored price tag well north of $1,000mm. Chesapeake already had been reducing its rig activity there due to unprofitability, and meanwhile Comstock had been ramping its presence in the basin, buying privately-held Covey Park in a billion-dollar deal in the summer.

What I find interesting in the Chesapeake Energy press release is that Haynesville was mentioned precisely zero times. Now, you can take the Occam's Razor view that there's just nothing interesting to say on Haynesville... but remember that the rest of the company’s operations – Eagle Ford, Powder River Basin, Marcellus, Mid-Continent – all were mentioned at least in passing. I find that intriguing.

Often it's more important to see what's not talked about than what is mentioned in releases and presentations. Haynesville is no small part of Chesapeake operations. It announced the discovery and was a first mover in the commercialization of Haynesville shale back in 2008. It's a bit suspicious to see it not mentioned given its importance, and the lack of a statement might mean sale talks are in late stages. When such talks are on, management often becomes tight lipped.

Therein lies the question. Can Chesapeake Energy pull a rabbit out of its hat and find a buyer for these assets at an attractive price? It has to in order to stave off a covenant breach that will likely see creditors drag the company into Chapter 11. And that's the gamble on a long position here, because otherwise the value in the equity is a big fat zero.

Are you an investor looking for sustainable high income? The energy sector is filled with opportunities to do just that. At Energy Income Authority, the focus is on finding high quality companies with the asset footprints necessary to throw off dividends for years to come. Tired of lackluster coverage that barely breaks the surface? Deep dive analysis forms the cornerstone of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to refiners to the producers themselves. Members receive actionable research to keep their portfolio thriving. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to find out more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.