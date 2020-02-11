Premier Financial Bancorp.: I'm Not Investing Despite Record Earnings

Life's a journey. And one of our life missions is to become financially free. To do so, we are looking to build a growing, passive, dividend income stream. While there are dividend stocks in all sectors, one specific sector we love investigating in greater detail is the community banking sector. So, today, I will take a look at a community bank with a solid dividend yield in the great state of West Virginia.

Today, I will review Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). PFBI is a $1.7b bank headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia. The bank is relatively new, opening in 1992, and operates over 31 branches. This is a bank right in our sweet spot for community bank investing (between $1b and $5b in assets). The bank is large enough to offer their customers and communities a full suite of banking services while remaining small enough to avoid any complex transactions that can get the bank into trouble.

PFBI does not release their 12/3/19 earnings release until right before their 10-K. Unfortunately, their 10-K will not be filed until March. So, for the purposes of this analysis, we will use the company's 9/30/19 financials to review their recent financial performance. Let's start with reviewing the company's financial performance.

In terms operating performance, it doesn't get much better for PFBI. The company announced record-setting net income. In fact, to quote management from their earnings release,

"In the third quarter of 2019, Premier has once again set a new record in quarterly net income at $6,267,000, exceeding the previous record set in the first quarter of 2019 by $91,000, or 1.5%. In fact, the net income generated in the first three quarters of 2019 rank as the top three best quarters ever achieved by our company, resulting in the $18,302,000 of reported net income for the first nine months of 2019."

So, what is driving this growth? First, loan interest income grew at a pace 3X greater than interest expense during the period. There is a fact that makes this feat even more impressive. Both loans and deposits for the bank actually decreased compared to their values at 12/31/18.

After taking a deeper look under the hood, the strong growth in YOY earnings was due to PFBI's acquisition of a smaller community bank in the fourth quarter of 2018. So, the bank realized a sharp increase in assets and deposits in the 4th quarter. The benefits of this transaction are clearly showing based on the strong income growth. In addition to growth from the acquisition, management attributed strong net interest income growth to a higher average yield on loans compared to the previous year and recognition of deferred interest and discounts during the periods.

Income growth is strong, that cannot be denied. However, one other aspect I wanted to review was the bank's loan performance. After all, loan growth in banking always great. Particularly, if the bank sacrifices quality in favor of quantity. In their earnings release, the bank shows a $3.3m decrease in non-accrual loans compared to the end of last year.

A trend in the right direction there. One interesting aspect in their earnings release was the fact that the provision expense increased compared to last year. Management cited that the increased provision "was primarily in response to increases in the level of additional identified credit risk on impaired loans in Premier's multifamily real estate loan and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan portfolios." Are these small cracks or major long-term issues in credit quality. Time will tell. However, for investors, this will be a key metric to watch over the next year or so.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now that we have reviewed PFBI's recent financials, it is time to run the bank through our stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, in order for me to consider investing in this bank, I want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13X (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry and the bank's performance discussed earlier), and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield). For dividend yield, we like to see community banks with a dividend yield above 4%. Let's dive into the analysis.

1. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - The bank has a P/E ratio of 10.13X. That is below the threshold outlined in our expectations for the screener. Interestingly too, this is below the range we have been seeing with other stock screeners performed over various community banks. Many of the community banks we have reviewed lately have had a P/E ratio between 11X and 13X. It is nice to see PFBI trading at a nice discount.

2. Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and the ability to continue growing its dividend going forward. PFBI's dividend payout ratio is trading significantly below that threshold.

3. Dividend Growth History and Rate - PFBI has an interesting dividend history. Their 5-year average dividend growth rate is 9.67%. However, the bank has not increased their dividend since Q2 2018. For a company that had a strong history of increasing their dividend, it is interesting to see that their dividend has remained stagnant for 7 quarters. I wonder if management will announce an increase in Q2 2020. If so, that would make it difficult to consider them a dividend growth stock.

4. Dividend Yield - The bank's current dividend yield is 3.55%. It is below the 4.00% dividend yield set forth in our expectations prior to screening. Unfortunately, in order for the bank to cross 4.00%, it would take a pretty nice drop in share price. In this market, that remains unlikely.

Summary

Overall, I love the fact that the bank has record earnings growth. The acquisition is paying off, as the bank continues to report record level earnings and strong revenue growth compared to last year. Interestingly, though, when comparing the balance sheets as of 9/30/19 and 12/31/18 (after the acquisition), the bank's loan growth has actually stopped. So, is the bank stuck in neutral after the acquisition?

But outside of the record earnings, there are a few trends that I am not as big of a fan of. First, as I mentioned above, the lack of balance sheet growth after the acquisition is not the best sign. This could indicate problems with organic growth. Second, the fact that the bank is increasing their reserves due to credit quality in two key loan portfolios could indicate future charge-offs and, ultimately, larger provision expenses. Even though non-accrual loans decreased during the period, management's quote about the provision expense increase caused me to pause for a second.

Thirdly, it is evident that the dividend growth halted due to the acquisition at the end of last year. Management most likely deemed it prudent to maintain, and not increase, their dividend during a major acquisition. However, I do find it interesting that management has yet to announce an increase after touting such strong, record-setting earnings. Their dividend payout ratio is very low. So, there is plenty of room to increase their dividend if they would like.

With these three things considered, there are just too many short-term answers to address before I can invest in the bank. For now, I will monitor the bank's performance in 2020. Particularly, I'll be looking to see if the bank's credit quality improves and if they increase their dividend. If so, I will add the bank to my watch list. But, for now, I will continue searching for dividend growth-oriented community banks elsewhere.

What do you think of Premier? Would you invest in the company for their dividend today? If not, what other community bank stocks are you watching?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.