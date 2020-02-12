Why We Remain Long On NetEase

Many Chinese people are not spending on vacations, casinos, restaurants, and mall shopping. They have more disposable cash to spend on their favorite NetEase games.

Greater video games spending can be a byproduct of the fear generated by the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

We reiterate the buy rating we gave NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last September 19. Yes, it is justified to do some profit-taking from NTES's big +30% return since that day. However, NetEase's core business of selling virtual in-game currency and goods is not affected by the new coronavirus outbreak in China. In fact, this infectious disease compels many of China's 544 million mobile gamers to just stay home and play longer.

Online games account for almost 79% of NetEase's quarterly revenue. Any event that can help improve monetization of NetEase games is worth discussing here at Seeking Alpha. This new infectious disease can help NetEase's Q1 2020 match Q3 2019's 11.53 billion Yuan ($1.67 billion) revenue from online games.

Out of that $1.67 billion, 90% is from domestic Chinese gamers. An epidemic that is compelling Chinese people to have more game time is a tailwind for NetEase. Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, we believe Q1 2020 online game revenue could hit more than $1.70 billion this Q1. Seventy-percent of China's half-billion gamers are aged 21-50. Most of them are likely employed. They have greater disposable cash to splurge on their favorite games.

Stronger In-Game Spending During Infectious Diseases Outbreak

It's common sense that the quarantine on more than 50 million people in Hubei also forced hundreds of millions Chinese in other provinces to stay more at home. Some countries are temporarily banning tourists from Hubei. Casinos in Macau are still closed.

China's government is selectively forcing factories to suspend operations. Many of those idled factory workers are going to play games at home. Playing video games is safer than going to movie theaters, arena sporting events, or karaoke clubs.

Since more Chinese people cannot spend on travelling, movie theaters, restaurants, and mall shopping, they definitely have more money to spend on video games. They cannot have fun in Macau casinos, but they can enjoy gambling on the gacha system of NetEase's online games.

WE remain long NTES because Chinese gamers have more time to play NetEase recently-approved Fantasy Westward Journey 3D. The 2D mobile version of Fantasy Westward Journey made $1.5 billion in 2018. We expect this new 3D version to do $1 billion or more in annual sales.

Marvel Super War Is Weak But Knives Out Is Still Going Strong

Overseas games only account for around 10% of NetEase's quarterly games revenue. We hope to see NetEase coming up with other hit international games. The company's top-grossing battle royale mobile game Knives Out is still going strong. As of January, the iOS version of Knives Out had monthly net sales (30% cut of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was already deducted) of $26 million. The Android version's January net sales were $2 million.

There's no way to track estimated revenue of free-to-play titles on the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch. However, a Switch version of Knives Out was launched last October. We believe it is also generating more than $1 million/month on the Switch platform.

Identity V's global Android/iOS January net sales were $9 million. LifeAfter also had a decent January with $2 million from Android and $4 million from iOS. NetEase's first MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) mobile game Marvel Super War was launched last December 19, but only in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and India. It is still in open beta phase, but in-app purchase already works on Marvel Super War. We tested it on the iPad and was able to buy virtual currency using a credit card.

Unfortunately, more than a month since its release in five countries, Sensor Tower's January net sales estimate for Marvel Super War was only $800k. Disney (NYSE:DIS) is not going to be happy. NetEase is failing to monetize the Marvel license like Kabam and FoxNext are doing with their Marvel-themed mobile games.

Going forward, a North America and Europe release of Marvel Super War should help it monetize better. It was a mistake to launch Marvel Super War first in Southeast Asian countries. This region is already in love with Moonton's MOBA title Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Southeast Asia helped Mobile Legends: Bang Bang earn lifetime revenue of more than $500 million.

Unless NetEase is willing to spend big money to promote it, Marvel Super War has little chance of competing in Southeast Asia. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang became such a big hit because Moonton spent big on national TV ads, not just on digital ads. Moonton also hired famous TV/movie stars to promote its mobile MOBA. The popularity of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang made it a medal sports event during the 2019 Southeast Asian games.

Based on our hands-on investigation, NetEase created a MOBA that is as good as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. NetEase is also charging reasonably for Marvel Super War's in-game currency and premium heroes. 1155 Star Credits (Marvel Super War premium currency) sells for less than $18. A premium hero like Captain America can be purchased for just 588 Star Credits.

The initial lackluster monetization of Marvel Super War is clearly due to its inutile marketing. NetEase has more than $8.5 billion in total cash and short-term investments. It can afford to spend $5 to $20 million buying TV spots to promote Marvel Super War in Southeast Asia/India. Successful mobile games were made possible through big spending on TV ads.

A serious marketing budget is necessary toward growing its overseas gaming operations. NetEase will become more attractive to investors once 20% or more of its gaming revenue comes from outside China. Marvel is an iconic global brand. It could really help NetEase rely less on Knives Out for its overseas gaming revenue.

If Kabam and FoxNext can generate more than $12 million in monthly sales from their Marvel-themed mobile games, Disney likely expects NetEase to also do so. NetEase is a much bigger company than Kabam or FoxNext.

Final Thoughts

Video games spending has a short-term tailwind from the new coronavirus outbreak in China. As the no.2 video games company in China, NetEase stands to benefit from this. We expect NTES to breach $360 before June. NTES deserves higher valuation ratios than Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU). It pains us to see that GLUU still touts higher TTM and Forward P/E valuation ratios than NTES.

Common sense told us that NTES deserves a higher Forward P/E non-GAAP than GLUU. If the stock market is logical, it should be NTES that gets the 28.85x, not GLUU.

Lastly, our fearless forecast is that NTES could reach $380 before 2020 ends. This is if and when Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) fulfills its promise to do regional alpha testing of the NetEase-developed Diablo Immortal this year. NetEase already finished the development of Diablo Immortal last February 2019. Unfortunately, Activision's previous indecision on when it should be published publication was a 2019 headwind for NetEase.

This could change this year. The massive success of Call of Duty: Mobile proved to Activision that porting hit premium PC games as a free-to-play mobile game can be lucrative. Our bet is that NetEase's Diablo Immortal can generate greater long-term revenue than the PC version of Diablo 4. The one-time payment for PC/console games is an inferior business model compared to the freemium approach of free-to-play games.

We expect a China free-to-play commercial release of Diablo Immortal to also generate $10 million or more in monthly net sales. It could grow to $25 million/month if an English version is also released for North America/Europe. We believe that Diablo Immortal could help NetEase consistently achieve $1.85 billion/quarter in online games revenue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTES, AAPL, DIS, ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.