Matrix Service Company: Signs Of An Overreaction

The decisions seemed to overshadow the ongoing recovery in the company's largest contributor to consolidated revenue, the Storage Solutions segment. Perhaps there were hints of an overreaction.

Matrix intends to a) shut down its exposure to the iron and steel end market in its Industrial segment and b) execute a performance improvement plan in its Electrical segment.

Matrix Service Company reported fiscal 2020 second quarter results on February 5th. It adjusted full-year guidance based on two strategic decisions. Reactively, the market slashed its share price by 36%.

My investment thesis on Matrix Service Company (MTRX) continues to be based on the company's expansion plans despite its recent announcement to trim its exposure to challenging end markets.

I find it revealing that Matrix Service chooses to highlight a testimonial from BP (BP) about its lack of hesitation to confront.

Matrix Service isn’t afraid to put challenge back into the conversation, especially if it’s about making sure a decision is the best one for BP. That’s partnership. And in my experience having managed thousands of contracts, it’s a powerful approach you don’t see often. (emphasis added)

Yet, when the company did the same regarding its own business in the fiscal 2020 second quarter – put challenge back into the conversation, the market was not pleased. Matrix reported second quarter results on February 5th. Its share price tumbled over 35% on the 6th when the company updated fiscal 2020 full-year guidance.

Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service provides engineering, fabrication, construction and repair & maintenance services in four segments - Electrical, Industrial, Storage Solutions and Oil, Gas & Chemical. When crude oil prices were pressured in 2014, Matrix Service was one of the many victims. By 2016, the number of projects in its backlog had slowed and margins were squeezed. Matrix purposely diversified into other markets, specifically electrical infrastructure, and pushed to build its brand and reputation.

In the fall of 2018, Matrix Service shared its longer-term target to generate over $2 billion in revenue by fiscal 2022. By the fiscal 2019 second quarter, Matrix was already pushing the mark.

The strength in our end markets and our strategic plan, which we affirmed with our board of directors just this week, also gives us confidence in our future and our ability to reach more than $2 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2022. (emphasis added)

When it offered fiscal 2020 guidance at fiscal 2019 year-end, it maintained its ability to reach the goal.

We expect to grow organically year-over-year at a rate of 5% to 8%, with remaining revenue to achieve a top line of over $2 billion coming from acquisitions. (emphasis added)

The original revenue projection for fiscal 2020 was a range of $1.4 billion to $1.55 billion which, at the high, represented year-over-year improvement up to 9.2%. Diluted EPS for fiscal 2020 was projected in a range of $1.10 to $1.40 representing an increase of 8.9% to 38.6%.

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

Apparently true to its nature, Matrix Service wasn't afraid to put challenge back into the conversation in the second quarter. This time, it challenged its own business – specifically, its exposure in the Industrial segment. Though the segment serves multiple industrial end markets, Matrix' largest exposure, 50% to 75%, was to the iron and steel industry.

We previously communicated that we saw a softening in the market in the second half of the year. This downturn is looking more significant than previously expected given the commodity price environment. Contributing factors are trade and global economic issues as well as supply and demand imbalances, all of which have resulted in these producers looking to alternative business models, shuttering facilities, furloughing workers and minimizing maintenance and capital spending. This, combined with the fact that there are very few integrated iron and steel producers left, presents a level of client concentration and a business risk that is no longer aligned with our long-term growth strategy or financial targets.

Source

Matrix Service incurred an impairment charge of $13.6 million on the segment in the quarter - $8 million in goodwill and $5.6 million in intangibles. It also announced it would be looking to monetize associated assets. In its backlog, $88 million of previously-awarded work was canceled.

Revenue in the segment should decrease noticeably in the third quarter. As well, Matrix will undergo a reorganization and associated costs for such should hit in the third quarter. But, the segment will not be completely shut down. Projects in the other industrial end markets served by the segment, such as mining and minerals or material handling, will continue to be pursued should they prove feasible and profitable.

Matrix Service also made strategic decisions regarding its Electrical segment. It intends to “focus on corrective actions to improve performance”.

Source

Unlike the softening in the iron and steel industry, the electrical infrastructure industry should provide an abundance of demand. According to a 2014 DOE (U.S. Department of Energy) study, Large Power Transformers and the U.S. Electric Grid, North America's electricity infrastructure is “one of the most advanced and reliable systems in the world”. Still, it is aging and the attention it needs will require decades of work and could cost $5 trillion. An analysis in 2017 estimates the grid is constructed of power lines and transformers averaging over 28 years old and has power generation plants over 30 years old.

The key catalyst for power infrastructure investment in developed countries (e.g., United States) was the replacement market for aging infrastructure. In addition to aging infrastructure, the United States has a need for transmission expansion and upgrade to accommodate new generation connections and maintain electric reliability. (emphasis added)

In fiscal 2018, Matrix decided to shift its focus from full EPC (engineering, procurement & construction) power generation projects toward smaller high-voltage projects. The company has been focused on the northeast region of the United States in the segment. Matrix recognizes this business is “too dependent on too few clients”. Yet, efforts to expand organically have been hampered by the company's inability to find qualified talent. It continues to pursue acquisition candidates to fuel its expansion without geographical limitations.

As a result of the decision in fiscal 2018, Matrix incurred an $18 million goodwill impairment in the segment. In the fiscal 2020 second quarter, the company recorded another impairment of $24.9 million.

Matrix Service is not expecting the segment to turn on a dime. It may take another twelve months to reach the company's expected performance levels. It does not expect margins in the segment to improve to the 9% to 12% range until fiscal 2021.

Overall, Matrix Service delivered consolidated revenue in the quarter of $318.7 million, a 6.4% decline compared to the fiscal 2019 second quarter. Excluding such factors as the impairments, non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings were $0.19 per share, a 36% improvement compared to the $0.14 in diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2019. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss of $1.04 per share.

Updated Guidance

With the decisions made, Matrix Service was forced to update its full-year guidance for fiscal 2020.

Source

The company lowered revenue guidance by $200 million at the lower end of the range and by $250 million on the higher end. For the first six months of fiscal 2020, Matrix Service' consolidated revenue totals $656.8 million, more than halfway to its full-year target.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings should show a profit between $0.70 and $0.90. Through the first two quarters, non-GAAP adjusted earnings total $0.41 per diluted share.

But, on a GAAP basis, the company now expects to report a loss between $0.45 and $0.65. To date in fiscal 2020, GAAP earnings reflect a loss of $0.81 per share.

Perspective

Putting this all in perspective, the Industrial segment had, historically, been the smallest contributor to Matrix Service's total revenue. From 2011 to 2018, the segment averaged contribution of just 11%. In fiscal 2019, the contribution was outsized at 25%. Through the first half of fiscal 2020, the segment contributed 29% of total revenue. This outlier in fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 was attributed to a major capital construction project for U.S. Steel. The project reached “mechanical completion” in the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

Source: Author-created from company data

On the other hand, in the past decade, the Electrical segment had, historically, contributed twice as much as the Industrial segment to total revenue. From 2011 to 2018, the segment's contribution averaged over 22%. After the purposeful shift in focus, in fiscal 2019, the contribution dropped to 15%. Through the first half of fiscal 2020, the segment has contributed less than 10% of total revenue.

Thus, theoretically, Matrix Service is looking at a loss of approximately 20% of its total revenue – 50% to 75% of the contribution from the Industrial segment and 60% of the contribution from the Electrical segment. Yet, the adjustment to revenue guidance reflected a change of only 14% on the lower end of the range and 16% on the higher end. In terms of the bottom line, however, the updated range of $0.70 to $0.90 for adjusted diluted earnings per share equates to an adjustment of 36% on both ends of the range.

Unfortunately, the company's recovery in its Storage Solutions segment was overshadowed by the aforementioned segments. Historically representing over 40% of total revenue, the segment's revenue in the fiscal 2020 second quarter improved 14% year-over-year and has improved 23% year-to-date. Furthermore, gross margin in the segment at 13.9% tops the company's target range of 11% to 13% and is over 500 basis points ahead of fiscal 2019.

Of Matrix' $872 million in backlog, over 69% is attributable to the Storage Solutions segment. As well, the backlog does not include the Eagle LNG Partners' EPC project for a liquefied natural gas export facility to be built in Jacksonville, Florida announced in early January, 2020.

Takeaway

I'm left with two impressions regarding the market's reaction in a 36% price slash to Matrix' shares since the results were announced – 1) the market is not as forward-looking regarding the company as might be expected and 2) the market doesn't trust the company will be successful regarding its performance improvement plan for the Electrical segment.

First, there seem to be few kudos granted for the company's quick and timely exit from a softening and pressured end market in its Industrial segment. As well, the market is apparently not counting on Matrix being able to log any type of gain from the divestiture of the business assets related to this shutdown. And then, the recovery in the Storage Solutions segment appears to be substantially ignored.

On the second point, the market may have more evidence. Matrix has been in “acquisition” mode for the Electrical segment for a few years now – to no avail. Geographic expansion has simply not transpired. It's not because of the company's financial position either. Matrix has $276.5 million in liquidity - $110.5 million in cash and equivalents and $166 million available credit. It has debt of only $14.8 million.

Furthermore, if the problem truly is a lack of qualified personnel, it's not reasonable to believe that problem will be solved in twelve months.

The company did mention its former approach to winning business had proved ineffective because of “structural changes” in the Northeast market. Matrix can try to adapt but it doesn't mean it will be successful, especially if it's truly “late to the game”.

No doubt, Matrix' second quarter report contained a mixed bag of news. Yes, its near-term earnings guidance was cut 36%. But, its top-line guidance was adjusted by just half that. Furthermore, the company did not sway from its longer-term goal to surpass $2 billion in revenue by fiscal 2022. Granted, it will have to execute on its acquisition strategy to reach that goal. But, it remains financially positioned to move should a candidate present itself.

With just over $4.00 in cash per share and an expectation of non-GAAP earnings of $0.80 per share at the midpoint, in the $12 range, Matrix Service is now trading at a cash-adjusted multiple less than 11X. It's my opinion the market may have overreacted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.