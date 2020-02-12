Cars Ain't Cars Anymore; Toyota Learns To Fly

Toyota (NYSE:TM) is thinking about the future of the car industry and in turn its own future. The feeling in the industry has been that Toyota has been slow to adopt full electrification of transport, and indeed, in comparison with its major competitor, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), its vision for full electrification lags the competition. Volkswagen plans to have 28 million BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) on the road (half in China) by 2028, while Toyota is planning for half of its vehicles being electrified by 2025, but it is unclear how many of the planned electric vehicles will be plugin hybrids that still have an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) under the bonnet. My take on this is that Volkswagen is fully committed to be an electric car company as soon as possible, while Toyota is still equivocating. Here, I look at how Toyota seems to be approaching its future. It has a vision well beyond being a traditional car manufacturer, but what this future will look like is hard to get a hold of. Investors interested in transport have work to do before they can decide which winners (and there won't be many) to pick. Toyota should be there, but I don't think this is a foregone conclusion at this stage.

Toyota and electrification of cars

While Toyota has been loathe to produce a vehicle with conventional range without an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) or a fuel cell, it did recently announce that it was releasing a BEV in China. Details are still hard to come by.

However, there are several announcements by Toyota concerning aspects of electrification with other big players. Notable is the partnership with BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY), which is about China and perhaps combining BYD's experience of electric vehicles with Toyota's quality and safety in manufacturing, although the details are unclear.

A second partnership that has been some time in its beginning is with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) on batteries. It is a big deal as the joint company (51% Toyota, 49% Panasonic), to be called Prime Planet Energy and Solutions, will start producing square-shaped prismatic lithium cells on April 1 of this year. This is no small operation, with 5,100 staff initially. While the company will produce batteries for Toyota, various other automakers are expected to be customers. Part of the brief for Planet Energy is to produce new types of power cells. To show how serious Toyota is about this, it is hiving off its core automotive battery group into the new company.

In general, Toyota seems to be doubling down on its efforts to push hybrid vehicles rather than fully electrified cars. For example, in Australia, while Toyota acknowledges that emissions need to go to zero, the company is not offering a path to zero emissions at this stage. Instead, it continues to push the idea that moving from ICE to hybrid (still with an ICE) is a path towards zero emissions. Its goal for 2020 is to increase sales of petrol hybrids in Australia from 28,000 in 2019 to 40,000 in 2020.

Toyota moving forward with its inner city mini-BEVs

Toyota Ultra Compact concept electric vehicles: Source

Later this year, Toyota plans to announce details of a 1 or 2 seater very compact electric vehicle. The images above are two of a series of differently-shaped micro BEVs that seem to be precursors of the final version(s). While little has been released by Toyota, it seems that the plan is for the initial vehicles to be available on a lease basis and that Toyota will schedule various checks to determine how they are used.

Giving BEV batteries a second life

A concern of those sceptical about BEVs is what happens when batteries lose full recharge capacity and are no longer effective at powering an electric vehicle. Toyota has an answer for the Ultra Compact BEVs described above. It plans a standardised battery pack which will get a new lease of life as a home energy storage system.

This seems to acknowledge that the Panasonic battery systems that Toyota is planning to use will lose maybe 20-30% of their recharge capacity quite quickly.

But will batteries live as long as the car?

The above discussion is predicated on batteries in BEVs becoming compromised within a relatively short time (a few years?). There is hype building (what's new?) around Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) planned battery day in April(?), where there is anticipation about big announcements, perhaps including a breakthrough in energy density and lifetime of their batteries. There has already been an indication as to how revolutionary these developments might be (million mile battery, with 20 years of cycling without significant degradation).

As noted above, Toyota is joining the battery race with Panasonic.

Will car batteries become part of grid infrastructure even while they are being used for transport?

If it turns out that lithium batteries are going to have a very long life in cars, perhaps the future might involve incorporating the batteries in BEVs as part of overall grid infrastructure even while the cars are used for transport too. Virtual Power Plants are flirting with batteries to provide power that utilities can access. These projects so far have involved solar PV and home batteries, which are rarely bigger than 10kWh. A BEV with reasonable range (250+ miles) has a battery in the range 50-100kWh. So, it is huge in comparison with the initial VPP projects accessing home batteries. Of course, there are things to be worked out to use BEV batteries for grid management as well as transport, but the point is that the large battery comes essentially free because the battery forms part of the transport system. It will be interesting to see what happens here as GWh of power could be delivered from fewer than 100,000 BEVs.

Toyota going lateral about the future: flying cars?

Toyota's upcoming mini urban BEV looks like it might have another friend from the Toyota stable that can actually get airborne. Toyota has a partnership with Japanese startup SkyDrive Inc., although the contractual relationship between Toyota and SkyDrive isn't clear. Toyota patented a "method of transitioning the vehicle from a land mode to a flying mode" which formed the basis for a tiny flying car in 2018. A 2018 report indicated that Toyota funded 30 Toyota engineers to make it happen. This group enhanced a group called Cartivator, a volunteer organisation formed in 2012 which started with crowd-sourced funding with a goal of manned flight by 2020. SkyDrive arose from Cartivator. The SkyDrive website looks like an early stage startup, and the only mention of Toyota is that it gives addresses at Toyota R&D Center and Toyota Test Field. The only large company shareholder that I recognise on the website is Itochu (OTCPK:ITOCY) Technology Ventures. Several staff of SkyDrive have a history as employees of Toyota and the SkyDrive President, Tomohiro Fukuzawa, had a role in global procurement of motor parts at Toyota, and he was involved with the Toyota Production System and cost reduction.

SkyDrive has a two-seater electric vehicle that is being finalised as the world's smallest flying vehicle. The vehicle on the road is tiny at 3.6m long and 1.7m wide, but when it gets airborne, propellers are extended to make the vehicle 3.1m wide. It seems to be more of a "ground hopper" than aircraft as it travels up to 60km/hr on the ground, but when airborne, it can travel at up to 100km/hr, although it seems to fly at less than 50m altitude, but will it be able to fly higher?

Toyota Cartivator SkyDrive vehicle. Source

SkyDrive is suggesting that it will have the vehicle available for early access customers by 2023, with mass production to commence 2026. It isn't clear what Toyota's view about timing of release is. I can't help but think that there may be some regulatory hurdles to surmount before this vehicle gets clearance for sale, but maybe I'm just being conservative.

SkyDrive has recently completed test flights of a cargo drone for delivering payloads of ~30kg (but perhaps up to 80kg) with a 15-minute travel time, to remote or difficult locations. It is expected to be available later this year. It isn't clear what direct role Toyota has in this development.

Image of SkyDrive cargo drone. Source

Toyota also has recently invested in a more conventional small vertical takeoff aircraft. Ten years after getting into business, Santa Cruz based Joby Aviation has a 4-passenger electric plane that takes off and lands vertically. It has multiple rotors which suggest that it is a safer vehicle than a helicopter, but it could be mistaken for a helicopter.

Joby Aviation eVTOL Source Asia Times

Toyota is cashed up, so it can throw $400 million at the Californian startup to get into the game. This forms part of Chairman Akio Toyoda's goal of transforming Toyota from a car manufacturer into a "mobility company". The plan is not to sell the Joby vehicle to private customers, but instead, it will be an aerial taxi. Indeed, Joby is already working with Uber to expand its offering to an urban taxi service. Toyota plans to be active in helping guide high quality and cost effective manufacture, with Executive VP Shigeki Tomoyama to join the board of Joby.

Curiously, Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF) also has a partnership with Uber, and they have produced a prototype S-A1 which looks quite similar to the Joby vehicle.

Conclusion

There are a few take home messages from this excursion into the future of Toyota. The first is that you probably need to let go of investing in any company that just wants to make cars with engines in them, or indeed to be solely focused on anything that looks like today's cars. Sure, Tesla is showing that making cars can be a part of future transportation, but it is more complex and more holistic. Toyota understands this well with their vision of being a mobility company. And the batteries, mini BEV, the ground hopper, the helicopter-like vehicle are all part of a mobility future, as is connecting these vehicles with home energy systems. The thread that goes through all of this is electrification. It is clear to me that parts of Toyota are fully engaged with this vision, but I'm not yet convinced that the Chairman of the company is ready to walk away from $ billions invested in hybrid technology and fuel cell powered transport. There at least needs to be an acknowledgement that they won't be part of the future, and the longer this acknowledgement is delayed, the more painful it will be for Toyota. I remain enthusiastic about Toyota as an engineering outfit, but as an investor, I need to see how the company is going to exit the internal combustion engine and its focus on hydrogen transport, because that future is coming fast. Of course, Tesla doesn't have these problems, but there are a lot of conventional car companies that do, and most of these companies won't exist not too far into the future. Investing in the auto sector isn't just about choosing between brands anymore.

