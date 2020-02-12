TransDigm: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

'Why on earth is TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) still flying under investors' radar?' is the biggest aerospace-related question in my head right now. 'Nobody' is ever talking about this stock on social media, in public or on investing websites. Meanwhile, the stock has not even been outperformed by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). This includes the tech stock's latest >100% rally since the start of 2019. In this article, I am discussing the company's latest financial results and tell you why this stock is still not a sell but an incredible long-term investment. So, bear with me! Source: TransDigm (Picture: ignition systems & engine sensors)

Here's What Happened In Q4

The only reason I mentioned Apple in the intro of this article is that it's a stock known for its exceptional performance, whereas TransDigm has been flying under the radar. Yes, TransDigm does not make personal products, but looking at the graph below, it becomes clear that both stocks have been strong performers. The ratio between the two stocks is in a long-term sideways trend, indicating that both have a comparable performance.

Data by YCharts

One reason why TransDigm is able to keep up with the big tech stocks is its phenomenal earnings growth history. In the just-released first quarter of the fiscal year 2020, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.93. This is once again way above expectations. In this case, analysts were looking for $4.56. TransDigm has not missed earnings since the third quarter of 2018. Moreover, the earnings growth rate had its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Source: Estimize

To better understand this incredible earnings growth performance, let's take a look at the graph below. The graph below displays quarterly sales growth numbers starting in the first quarter of 2012. As you can see, the company did not report contracting sales once even when the economy significantly slowed in 2014 and 2018. Even better, sales started a strong acceleration trend, resulting in 69.1% growth in the third quarter of the 2019 fiscal year. Even if TransDigm is only able to slightly improve profitability, they end up with the possibility to continue to report sky-high bottom-line growth for years to come.

Source: TIKR.com

In all fairness, the sales growth acceleration was not organic. In the first quarter of the 2019 calendar year, TransDigm acquired Esterline. This transaction propelled sales growth rates to multi-year highs and extended the company's product portfolio considerably. Regardless, and this is where the good news continues, TransDigm reported organic sales growth of 8.7% in its first 2020 quarter. Pro forma commercial OEM sales improved by 1% while commercial aftermarket sales improved 17%. Defense sales accelerated by 9%. Total defense new orders were somewhat weak, but this can be expected as these orders tend to fluctuate more heavily. Also, note that these numbers include Boeing 737-MAX uncertainties. It's a good thing that 737 supplies only make up between 3% and 4% of TransDigm's total sales.

Unfortunately, the company is not yet expanding its margins after the Esterline acquisition pressured legacy TransDigm margins. In the first quarter, the gross profit margin declined from 56.8% to 54.7%. According to TransDigm, its legacy business margins further expanded but were more than offset by lower Esterline gross margins. EBITDA margin fell from 49.0% to 46.5%. This also includes small headwinds from the sale of former Esterline business.

With that said, let's look at the company's outlook.

Unchanged 2020 Outlook Despite Boeing Headwinds

What I liked about the company's outlook is the fact that the threats from the coronavirus and 737 uncertainties were unable to push the company's outlook lower. Instead, the company maintained its outlook, as you can see from this earnings call quote.

... given the uncertainty around the 737 program production rates, possible attendant inventory ripples and uncertainty in China-related travel, we are leaving our full-year guidance unchanged. We have begun to trim our costs. However, this is a little more difficult than usual given the uncertainty in the 737 timing. We're watching this closely and are prepared to react more quickly if required.

On a full-year basis, TransDigm expects commercial OEM sales to be up low-single-digits to mid-single-digits. Commercial aftermarket sales are expected to be up mid-single-digits to high-single-digits. Defense sales are forecasted to be up mid-single-digits.

As these numbers are not very accurate, it makes sense to mention some actual numbers. For example, sales guidance is currently at $6.18 billion to $6.33 billion. The EBITDA margin range is between 44.9% and 45.5%. Net income is expected to reach at least $1.0 billion. The adjusted EPS range is unchanged at $19.80 to $21.20.

Unfortunately, while guidance is not impacted by global uncertainties, the company prepared to significantly lower its headcount across its business segments.

As a result of the recent production rate changes and other evolving global concerns, we are implementing a necessary 3% to 10% reduction in direct and indirect headcount, the impact of which will be felt in the second half of the year and will certainly vary by business unit.

I expect the company to raise its guidance if the economy is able to gain upside momentum in the first half of this year. This includes expectations that coronavirus-related fears will linger.

Another factor I consider to be bullish in the long term is the fact that operating margins took a hit due to the company's acquisitions. Even if sales growth starts to normalize due to lower acquisitions, the company will likely aim to get its margins back up. Even if this process takes years, it will sustain earnings growth for years to come.

Data by YCharts

I am mentioning this not because it supports the bull case, but because it somewhat justifies buying at stock valued at 59x earnings and 6.0x sales.

Takeaway

I wish all stocks were like TransDigm. You turn bullish, expect higher earnings and a higher stock price, and all this company does is giving you exactly those two things. All kidding aside, TransDigm continues to be a great long-term buy. The company is exploiting one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and just minimally impacted by the Boeing 737 uncertainties, thanks to its diversification. Nonetheless, global uncertainties are impacting the company as the outlook has been maintained instead of raised, and overall headcount is being reduced. Nonetheless, I expect these headwinds to linger as economic growth is on the verge of moving higher. Even if this stock is already up more than 12% since the start of the year and trading at 59x earnings, I believe this stock is worth buying on dips if you are not long already.

Source: FINVIZ

I like a lot of stocks in the aerospace and defense industry, but TransDigm continues to be my favorite. There is a lot to love about it, and I do not expect uncertainties to outweigh long-term benefits.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.