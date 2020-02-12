Iveric bio: Much More Upside Ahead

Today, we will see why IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is a promising biotech play in 2020.

Company overview

IVERIC bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of treatment options for retinal diseases such as GA (geographic atrophy) secondary to dry AMD (age-related macular degeneration), and STGD1 (Stargardt's disease). The company is also advancing its gene therapy portfolio, which is targeting orphan inherited diseases.

GA secondary to dry AMD is a large yet underserved market opportunity

According to Wikipedia,

“Geographic atrophy (GA), also known as atrophic age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or advanced dry AMD, is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration that can result in the progressive and irreversible loss of retina (photoreceptors, retinal pigment epithelium, choriocapillaris) which can lead to a loss of visual function over time.”

GA is the most advanced form of drug AMD.

AMD has become the most common cause of visual loss in developed countries, especially in the elderly population. Currently, there are around 196 million people across the world and 11 million in the U.S. suffering from AMD. It is estimated that the global prevalence of AMD will be 288 million in 2040. U.S. prevalence of AMD is expected to reach around 22 million in 2050. The U.S. prevalence of GA secondary to AMD is around 1.5 million. Around 159,000 cases of GA and 150,000 cases of wet AMD are diagnosed annually in the U.S.

While Wet AMD accounts for only 10% - 15% of all AMD cases, there are many anti-VEGF therapies available for the treatment. Dry AMD accounts for 85% to 90% of all AMD cases. Despite the high disease burden, there are no FDA-approved treatment options for dry AMD or GA. This highlights the significant unmet demand for this indication.

How Zimura works?

IVERIC bio is currently evaluating novel complement C5 inhibitor, Zimura monotherapy in for GA secondary to dry AMD.

Zimura works by inhibiting the complement protein C5 from being cleaved into C5a and C5b. This prevents the formation of inflammasomes and the accumulation of MAC (membrane attack complex), which in turn prevents retinal cell death.

While C3 and C5 inhibition may both demonstrate a similar level of efficacy, C5 inhibition can be safer of the two. Zimura does not block the complement factor C3 from being cleaved into C3A and C3B. IVERIC bio believes that C3A has anti-angiogenic activity and can play a role in preventing the formation of abnormal blood vessels. By inhibiting C5, Zimura retains the potential anti-angiogenic characteristics of C3A. This can be one of the reasons for a lower incidence of CNV (choroidal neovascularization) or growth of new blood vessels in the choroid layer behind the retina seen in a clinical trial for Zimura as compared to published clinical data for C3 inhibition. Further, C3B also helps in strengthening the immune system thereby helping prevent serious ocular infections. This effect was also seen in a clinical trial where Zimura treated patients reported zero endophthalmitis infection rate. This infection rate is higher than what has been reported for intravitreal injections in the literature.

Zimura reported robust efficacy and safety in a pivotal OPH 2003 trial

In October 2019, IVERIC bio reported positive topline results from pivotal Phase 2b OPH 2003 trial, comparing patients treated with 2mg and 4mg dosages of Zimura with a sham control group. The company expects to OPH 2003 to be allowed as the first pivotal trial for registration. The company also expects the FDA to require only one additional pivotal trial, to file NDA for Zimura in GA secondary to dry AMD indication.

In OPH 2003, patients saw a reduction in mean rate of GA growth over 12 months of 27.38% (p-value = 0.0072) in Zimura 2mg group and 27.81% (p-value = 0.0051) for Zimura 4mg group, as compared to a corresponding sham control group. Zimura demonstrated a dose-dependent response.

Zimura also demonstrated a favourable tolerability and safety profile for over 12 months. There were no instances of Zimura-related adverse events, inflammation, patient discontinuations, ocular serious adverse events, retinal detachments, increase in internal pressure, and endophthalmitis.

IVERIC bio will commence second pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2020. On January 13, the company announced the design of this trial.

IVERIC bio’s pipeline also comprises of other promising assets

According to the National Eye Institute,

“Stargardt disease is an inherited disorder of the retina - the tissue at the back of the eye that senses light. The disease typically causes vision loss during childhood or adolescence, although in some forms, vision loss may not be noticed until later in adulthood.”

IVERIC bio is currently studying Zimura 4mg dosage in ongoing Phase 2b trial, OPH2005, in AR Stargardt's disease. The company expects topline data from this trial in the second half of 2020.

The company is also rapidly advancing its gene therapy programs in the clinic for a range of retinal conditions.

Investors should pay attention to risks

The growth prospects of IVERIC bio’s shares depends almost extensively on the clinical and commercial prospects of Zimura in GA secondary to dry AMD indication. This exposes the company to a high degree of business concentration risks. The average probability of an investigational ophthalmology drug moving from Phase 2 to the FDA approval stage is 20.1%. The average probability of the drug moving from Phase 3 to approval is 45.2%. The company is also exposed to significant R&D failure risk.

IVERIC bio currently does not have any revenue streams. The company is loss-making and can continue to be so for the foreseeable future.

IVERIC bio’s Zimura may face competition from Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:APLS) investigational C3 inhibitor, APL-2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals resumed enrollment in two Phase 3 GA trials for APL-2 in March 2019. The company expects both trials to be fully enrolled by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

At the end of September 2019, the company had cash worth $95 million on its balance sheet. In December 2019, the company announced the pricing of a public offering for gross proceeds of $40 million. The company has spent cash worth $46.7 million on operations in the 12 months ending September 2019. The company has estimated the spend to be between $40 million and $60 million for the additional Phase 3 clinical trial scheduled to start in 2020. The company has also estimated external costs associated with the ramp-up of our Phase 3 clinical program to be between $8 million and $15 million. Assuming a higher end of the cash burn estimates, the company can sustain its operations till the end of 2020. Subsequently, the company may require to further dilute its capital, opt for debt, or enter a licensing arrangement to fund operations.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of IVERIC bio is $14.00. On January 24, Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore initiated coverage of IVERIC bio with an Outperform rating and set target price at $15. On January 6, Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten initiated coverage of IVERIC bio with an Outperform rating and $13 price target.

The above table highlights the change in analyst recommendations and target price for the stock since December 2018. We see that the analyst sentiment and target price have consistently improved since December 2018.

Analysts expect a 28.4 YoY growth in net losses in 2020. However, the loss per share is expected to improve due to the planned equity dilution.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $14.00 is a fair estimate of the true potential of this stock. However, IVERIC bio is a risky stock and should only be considered by aggressive retail investors with at least one-year investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.