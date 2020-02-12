DISH Is Now The Nation's Fourth Wireless Carrier: Assessing If It's Time To Buy Or Sell

Between TV and Boost Mobile cash flows, DISH is almost generating enough cash to pay for its networks, and further growth is possible.

The FCC is only giving an extension, not a waiver - DISH still needs capital for a new wireless network to achieve any gains.

DISH's deal with New T-Mobile won't do much for the company, as the spectrum is barely discounted and not really needed.

With the upcoming approval of the T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger with Sprint (NYSE:S) reportedly to be announced in a few hours, DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) can now rest easy that its deal with the FCC, for an extension to their AWS deadline in exchange for agreeing to purchase spectrum from the New T-Mobile, will go ahead without a hitch.

Not Much Of A Discount, After All

My choice of phrasing in characterizing DISH's new deal is deliberate. At one point, I thought the spectrum deal itself would be very positive for DISH, because it would represent a substantial discount to the true value of the spectrum New T-Mobile was selling them. But the details of the agreement turned out to be a little different than what had been reported. While Sprint possesses a mountain of highly valuable mid- and high-band spectrum, the only licenses DISH will be purchasing are for Sprint's nationwide, 850 MHz band license, which covers 14 MHz.

DISH is paying $3.6 billion for the spectrum - in addition to another $1.4 billion for Boost Mobile - and in the recent 600 MHz auction low-band spectrum sold for roughly $20 billion for 70 MHz. In other words, the real value of the 850 MHz spectrum is probably around $4 billion or so.

$400 million in free cash is nothing to sneer at, but it comes to less than $1 per share in value - compared to the $15-$25 I initially expected when I thought high-band spectrum was coming over. With DISH trading at $35-$40 lately, this was a potential game-changer. The actual deal with T-Mobile turns out to be more of a footnote.

An Unnecessary Purchase

Nor is there much upside for DISH in the spectrum itself. Obviously, spectrum is always useful. But high-band spectrum is the real key for capacity - when carriers buy low-band spectrum, they are usually doing so for coverage, since lower frequencies can punch through obstacles easier and prevent dropped calls and lost data feeds.

But DISH's benefits in coverage from this deal will probably be minimal. Because aside from T-Mobile, DISH was the other big winner of the 600 MHz spectrum auction. The reason this matters is that the nature of low-band is that it doesn't really "stack" benefits. When analyzing how good a coverage a network is likely to have, only its lowest band really counts; whatever 'punch' higher bands have to get through barriers, the lowest band has all that and more, to get through even more obstacles.

The only exception to this rule might be if a carrier had so little of its lowest band that it couldn't run a full cellular operation on it. But DISH does not need 850 to 'flesh out' its low-band coverage. Like any wireless carrier - potential carrier, anyway - its holdings vary by market, but DISH appears to have achieved a minimum 10 MHz of 600 MHz holdings in all the major markets, enough for a 5x5 LTE channel.

A channel that size won't offer much in the way of capacity - especially at that low a frequency - but it should allow DISH to blanket much of the country with coverage of some kind, ensuring strong voice, text, and low-bandwidth data applications pretty much nationwide. And an extra 14 MHz of low band isn't really enough to convert that into a truly high-bandwidth channel. Like I said, it's high-band that counts for capacity.

The Real Deal

The real key for DISH, then, is the extension from the FCC. This is undoubtedly positive for DISH, which has spent well over $20 billion acquiring various spectrum licenses. Over half of it was for the AWS licenses it now needs to preserve, that were facing a 2020 build-out deadline. That will now be extended to 2023, buying DISH crucial time in a race to avoid forfeiting spectrum licenses with more value than the company's entire current market capitalization.

Still, DISH ultimately needs a network if it doesn't want to see its spectrum repossessed (at least we will assume so, though it seems to have a limitless supply of extensions at its disposal - its spectrum extensions now extend for well over a decade from its initial deadline.) DISH's forthcoming wireless service - tentatively dubbed Sling Wireless, we are told - is meant to replace Sprint as the fourth national wireless carrier and will have access to an MVNO deal with the New T-Mobile at what we are told is favorable terms. Exactly how favorable we don't know.

The New Network Costs

One of the few things that can be said for certain about Sling Wireless, or whatever it ultimately ends up being called, is this: even with the MVNO deal with T-Mobile, DISH will require substantial amounts of capital to get a nationwide data network up and running.

DISH has been rather surprisingly dismissive of this point in the past. In my previous article, I noted that it was expecting to spend $1 billion on a Phase One buildout and around $10 billion on Phase Two - this at a time when Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) each spend over $10 billion per year on their networks. Like almost every analyst who's looked at the question, I found this unrealistic.

To come at the problem a little differently, I am going to consider the question from an annual capital expenditure requirement, instead of a multi-year one-time outlay figure. The question is, how much can DISH's legacy business lines provide their new wireless business? And, is it enough?

TV Business Endures

I've long said that DISH is a wireless play now, and that no one should buy its stock as a TV investment. But DISH is still trying to prove me wrong, and they have had some good news lately. For one thing, DISH TV remains profitable despite its long run of subscriber losses. On a TTM basis, they are reporting net income of roughly $1.4 billion.

We believe almost all of this is coming from the traditional satellite operation; streaming pay-TV remains highly competitive and most services appear to be priced below cost, so Sling TV is probably having a hard time generating much on the bottom line right now, though Ergen has indicated in the past that Sling TV does have a positive gross margin.

Maintaining profitability has been a hallmark of DISH management, even with TV under pressure, but there are two new developments that could take this profit number higher.

Sling TV Growth

First is Sling TV's increasing revenue gains. As 2019 was coming to a close, Sling implemented its first price hike by $5. Doubtless, DISH's confidence to do this came from their third-quarter earnings, which showed the best subscriber growth in years for the company and a net 500,000 subscriber improvement over last year's figures.

Not all $5 will flow to Sling's bottom line, however. To help sell the hike to their customers, Sling added Fox News and MSNBC to the core platform at the same time, and as prominent news channels, their cost was probably substantial. Still, Sling TV remains one of the more efficient digital-TV providers and a source of strength to DISH. DISH Network has enabled programmatic video auctions for its Sling TV advertising, which may help it to boost the profitability of the service with more targeted advertisements.

Sling TV's expansion pack structure has also allowed it to continue to cater uniquely well to the Spanish-speaking segment of the customer base, offering access to a wide variety of Spanish-language expansion packs. Sling TV also continues to expand its lineup of a la carte channel options, which is an upsell opportunity to again expand revenue. Some of those are even available without a subscription to Sling TV's core live-TV service.

If there is one major concern with Sling, it is that it sometimes seems to be tempted towards the path that DirecTV Now, AT&T's old digital service, took to its ruin. Sling's current offers include a number of underwater promotions, which proved to be the undoing of AT&T's old service; expensive, margin-destroying deals that attract customers with no intention of staying long term. These are precisely the sorts of customers Sling doesn't need and shouldn't be spending a ton of money to acquire.

Overall, the promotion angle has me a little worried, but I think a solid $2-3 from the price hike made it to Sling's bottom line and subscribers seem to be growing nicely. I'm going to pencil in Sling TV for a conservative $100 million for now ($2.50 times 12 months times 3 million subscribers for 2020), but I wouldn't be surprised to see it generate more than that.

Sling Over Sinclair

More unambiguously positive is the results of DISH's latest contract standoff. Usually, those don't end well for anyone, but DISH had an unqualified success with its decision to drop Sinclair's (NASDAQ:SBGI) 22 Regional Sports Networks ("RSNs") and invest in keeping prices lower for consumers.

Despite losing prime sports content, commonly seen as the only glue holding pay-TV together, DISH actually improved its subscriber trend by a whopping half a million in a single quarter, from losing almost 350,000 to gaining almost 150,000. On the ensuing earnings call, one analyst called it a home run and said his back of the envelope math projected a $500 million boost to DISH TV's bottom line from the decision. That largely hasn't filtered through to earnings yet, because we only have one quarter of RSN-free profit streams in the books. Combined with Sling TV, it would be enough to take annual profit to almost $2 billion.

And that's at current subscriber levels. If DISH truly is going RSN-free in the future, the high cost of RSNs - and being the only nationwide provider that isn't paying them - should allow DISH to attract a higher proportion of non-sports subscribers who are sick of paying RSN fees that can range as high as an extra $10 per month or more on other distributors. Further subscriber gains could drive profit even higher.

Network Costs And Revenues

As for how much a new network will cost, we don't really know, because DISH won't stop talking about how much more efficient its network is going to be - but also won't stop talking and actually build it, so we can see for ourselves. For now, I'm going to assume roughly $4 billion annually - which is roughly what Sprint was spending on its network in the last days of its independent life. As you can see, DISH's legacy operations alone can't provide that, even with the recent margin improvements.

However, the acquisition of Boost Mobile means that DISH already has a head-start on acquiring the subscribers that will help defray the remaining costs. The nice corollary of wireless's high capital requirements is that relatively low operating costs means higher gross margins. Assuming a conservative 50% margin on a conservative $30 per month per user plan (see Boost Mobile's plans here) Sprint's 9.3 million subscriber prepaid business could put DISH close to another $1.7 billion in cash to cover capital expenditures.

Investment Recommendation

I don't buy for a minute that DISH's capital expenditures are anywhere near as low as they claim - but I also don't think DISH is incapable of funding what will be required. Most likely, DISH's net income will take a hit as it ramps up capital expenditures, but the market might not punish the stock for that if it's part of a clear plan to launch a new wireless business.

However, I can't help but be a little disappointed. DISH did not get the big boost from a discounted T-Mobile sale that I was expecting, the capital expenditure numbers still don't quite line up, and DISH can't seem to stop asking for extensions that it is getting harder and harder to secure from the FCC. I still see a lot of potential in DISH, but I might use the surge I expect today to lock in some gains and move to Neutral for now until management owns up to the capital spending required and tells us exactly what the plan is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.