Pinterest Made Strides In Q4 That Will Continue In 2020

Introduction

Pinterest (PINS) continues to see success bringing on new users and generating impressive growth. User growth is accelerating, and bears are running. The stock climbed more than 10% on Friday after the company posted Q4 and FY 2019 results that impressed pretty much everyone. Going forward, the company is positioned for significant success with opportunities across basic advertising, video advertising, and online shopping.

Q4 and FY 2019 Results Impressed

Pinterest reported 4th quarter and full-year 2019 results on February 6, 2019, after the close. The stock opened over 10% higher on February 7th as the results were more than impressive. Here are some highlights (there are a lot) that investors should take note of from the conference call and earnings slides presentation:

GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in Q4, beat by $0.05

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 in Q4, beat by $0.04

Revenue of $400M in the quarter for growth of 46%, beating estimates by $31.07M

202% international revenue growth, 36% US revenue growth

35% international MAU growth, 8% US MAU growth, 26% global MAU growth

International ARPU more than doubled to $0.21 in Q419 from $0.09 in Q418

FY20 sales outlook of $1.52B vs $1.48B consensus

FY19 revenue of $1.143B grew 51% over FY18 revenue of $756M

User growth rates accelerated in 2019

in 2019 Video content views increased by 6X in 2019 over 2018

The company has $1.7B in cash and marketable securities with no debt

Number of people saving ads increased 3X during this football season

Merchant program coming in 2020

The company achieved positive operating cash flow in 2019

Addressing Growth Concerns

A good number of Seeking Alpha authors have met Pinterest with harsh criticism over the past 3 or 4 months. In fact, shortly following my last article on the company back in September titled Why Pinterest Is The Next $100 Billion Platform in which I rated the stock as very bullish, seven straight articles rated the stock as neutral, bearish, or very bearish. Bearish arguments included decelerating users and user saturation in the US, and revenue deceleration.

Now that we have full-year 2019 results, we can compare user growth rates to previous years. The bears are simply wrong. 2019 saw monthly average users increase substantially. The growth rate, contrary to bearish sentiment, actually increased in 2019 over 2018 in both total and international users. The U.S. did see a slight decrease in MAU growth rate, but I do not believe 57 basis points to be a materially significant decline.

While it's true that revenue growth declined to the mid 40% level in the last 2 quarters, Q4 was a solid rebound from expectations after a mediocre Q3. As are all internet advertising-based businesses, Q4 was the seasonally strongest quarter of the year.

If investors did some digging on comparable companies, such as Facebook (FB), they would find that back in 2015, revenue growth also slowed before rebounding and ultimately returning to high growth. While this doesn't necessarily mean Pinterest will be able to achieve the same thing, it does show it's possible.

Pinterest Going Forward

Pinterest is a unique platform with strong advertising incentives for product-based businesses. It is perhaps the only platform that users go to specifically looking for product ideas to buy. This should ultimately lead to some of the highest ARPU rates of any internet company out there.

Source: Pinterest Q419 Earnings Presentation

Pinterest's international ARPU more than doubled in Q4 this year. The growth rate increased considerably from Q4 2018, when international ARPU grew 59%. For the full 2019 year, international ARPU came in at $0.53, compared to $0.25 in 2018. I would urge investors to be patient here. International is Pinterest's largest opportunity by far. The US should continue to see respectable mid-double-digit percentage growth, but I think international will grow triple digits yet again in 2020, as the company rolls out ads worldwide. Further accelerating this will be the video advertising opportunities as video becomes more popular on the platform. Shopping features, which Pinterest can monetize in several ways, will also be a massive opportunity for the company going forward in both the US and international. There is so much potential here, yet many investors seem to not recognize this potential (at-least on Seeking Alpha), and only focus on US MAU numbers. Perhaps there is some home bias present among American authors in the sentiment on this stock on Seeking Alpha. Don't forget that international for Pinterest includes Canada, Europe, and Asia. All of which could achieve ARPU rates as high, or possibly even higher than, the US.

Valuation

On a revenue multiples valuation basis, Pinterest is cheaper than Snap (SNAP), despite growing slightly faster in Q4 2019. 10 times 2020 sales is not an unreasonable valuation for a company growing well over 30% per year, leaving more room for upside in the stock in the short term. The company is more expensive than Twitter (TWTR) or Facebook (FB), which makes sense, as Pinterest is growing faster and has significantly more potential for future growth. Taking a longer-term view requires looking at what other internet companies have been able to achieve. Facebook grew revenue from $800 million in 2009 to over $70 billion in 2019. Don't get me wrong, I'm not suggesting Pinterest will be as successful as Facebook, it most likely will not, however, I do think analysts, which have the company growing well under 20% to just $7B in revenue in 2029 are significantly underestimating both the advertising shift to digital (which Pinterest will likely capitalize on) and Pinterest itself.

Conclusion

Some investors will inevitably be scared off by the substantial $1.3B loss Pinterest put up this year. I am not. Much of these expenses were IPO-related, and the company is investing to sustain top-line growth of 30% or more going forward. 2020 may see smaller overall revenue growth than 2019, but I continue to think international monetization will make big strides. Remember, this is a company that only just began running ads outside the US consistently in 2019. As they build out international advertising, revenue will continue to pour in. Revenue growth could even accelerate as international advertising becomes a larger percentage of total revenue. Pinterest is one of the best platforms for advertisers, giving the company a strong moat. Further opportunities exist longer term as the company becomes a main hub for online shopping. The opportunities for Pinterest are substantial, it's just up to management to execute on them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PINS, FB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.