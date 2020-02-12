Taiwan Semiconductor: Too Big To Beat

This company maintains its leadership in the foundry market with advanced process technologies and huge economies of scale that competitors can’t come close to match.

Source: TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) - TSMC - is the world's largest semiconductor foundry, manufacturing 10,436 different products using 261 distinct technologies for 481 different customers. Foundries are pure-play manufacturers that supply integrated circuits to fabless semiconductor companies. Fabless companies design chips exclusively and market them without a fabrication plant. North America is the major revenue contributor to the foundry market, as it is home to most fabless semiconductor companies such as AMD (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcomm (QCOM), NVIDIA (NVDA), Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Established and headquartered in Taiwan, TSMC offers a range of wafer fabrication processes for embedded non-volatile memory, embedded dynamic random access memory (‘DRAM'), mixed signal/ radio frequency ('RF'), high voltage, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (‘CMOS’) image sensor, color filter, micro electro-mechanical system (‘MEMS’) and silicon germanium. TSMC leads the pure-play foundry business model by focusing solely on manufacturing customers' products and ensures that it never competes directly with its customers by choosing not to design, manufacture or market any semiconductor products under its own name.

Market Leader

TSMC is the undisputed market leader of semiconductor foundries, with 50.5% market share. Its 2019 revenue was $34.63 bln, which also makes it the world’s fourth largest semiconductor company overall. Other notable players in the foundry space are Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (18.5%), Global Foundries (8.3%), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) (6.7%), and SMIC (4.4%). We previously analysed and ranked the Top 3 Semiconductor Foundry Stocks To Buy.

Source: Statista

TSMC maintains its position in the foundry market as a technology leader with superior process technology and boasts the largest capacity among the world’s dedicated foundries. TSMC served its customers with global capacity of about 13 million 12-inch equivalent wafers per year and provides the broadest range of technologies.

In the semiconductor industry, each new generation of chips are being produced at a smaller size. As electrons have to travel a shorter distance, this saving energy and time. This is why smaller-nanometer processors are typically faster and more efficient. However, the cost of producing chips at an increasingly nanoscopic scale also gets increasingly expensive. TMSC’s major competitors, Global Foundries and UMC have even signalled their withdrawal from 7nm fab development due to the high costs involved. This leaves TSMC as the sole dedicated foundry currently manufacturing 7nm chips which enables the company to further extend its market share.

Source: TSMC

On a full year basis, 7nm contribution reached 27% of total wafer revenue in 2019. 10nm process technology contributed 3% while 16nm accounted for 20%. Advanced technologies (16nm and below) accounted for 50% of total wafer revenue, up from 41% in 2018.

Currently, the huge demand for 7nm silicon comes from AMD, as TSMC is manufacturing for both AMD' Ryzen 3000 CPUs and Navi GPUs such as the RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT, all which are on the 7nm process. Apple also uses 7nm for the current iPhone 11, along with a heap of other customers. However, this large demand is expected to rise further in 2020 as more products migrate to 7nm silicon, such as budget-friendly iPhone SE2 which will also be launched in 2020 with 7nm silicon.

TSMC's List of Fabs 2018 Fab Year of commencement of commercial production Wafer size Most advanced technology for volume production 2 1990 6-inch 450 nm 3 1995 8-inch 150 nm 5 1997 8-inch 150 nm 6 2000 8-inch 110 nm 8 1998 8-inch 110 nm 10 2004 8-inch 150 nm 11 1998 8-inch 150 nm 12 2001 12-inch 7 nm 14 2004 12-inch 16 nm 15 2012 12-inch 7 nm 16 2018 12-inch 16 nm

Source: TSMC

TSMC is expected to start production of 5nm chips in Q2 this year. Its largest customer is the world’s largest smartphone maker, Apple (OTC:APPL). The upcoming iPhone 12 is expected to feature the upcoming A14 chip, which will reportedly be fabricated on the 5nm process. Huawei HiSilicon is also expected to make the jump to 5nm, further increasing TSMC's supply. In the wake of the development of the 3nm process, TSMC is reported to have started construction on a $19.5 bln 3nm fab facility, with an expected launch in 2023.

The Industry that Keeps on Growing

The semiconductor industry is at the forefront of technology, innovation and digitalisation. It forms the core components used in every modern technology in our world today. As such, the industry has experienced robust growth with its 10-year average sales growth at 6.68%. We expect this growth to continue further with demand being driven by many emerging technological trends such as 5G, autonomous vehicles, the Internet of Things (‘IOT), and cloud computing.

As seen below, TSMC’s manufactured semiconductors cover a wide range of applications in the computer, communications, consumer, industrial and standard segments that are exposed to these emerging technological trends. The strong diversification helps to smooth fluctuations in demand, which, in turn, helps the company maintain higher levels of capacity utilization and profitability.

Source: TSMC

5G

5G is the next-generation wireless standard that follows 4G LTE. It boasts very high-speed data transfer rates, much lower latency than 4G LTE, and the ability to handle significantly higher densities of devices per cell site. In short, it is the best technology for the massive amount of data that will be generated by sensors in cars, IoT devices, and a growing list of next-generation electronics.

Driving this technology is a new radio interface, which will enable mobile network operators to achieve higher efficiencies with similar allocated spectrum. New network hierarchies will facilitate 5G-sliced networks, allowing multiple traffic types to be allocated dynamically according to specific traffic needs.

5G, viewed from any angle, is a disruptive technology by itself. But when it is paired with other disruptive technologies, particularly autonomous driving, the number of applications increases significantly. Unlike previous generations of technology, 5G adoption likely will be a mix of technologies that will evolve over a long period of time.

The global 5G technology market is estimated to grow to $5.53 billion USD in 2020, and it is projected to reach $667.90 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 122.3%. Rising demand for mobile consumer bandwidth and connectivity for IoT and sensor devices for smart city applications, along with emerging applications including Augmented Reality ('AR') and self-driving cars, will drive 5G infrastructure and market growth.

TSMC is exposed to 5G through its customers in the smartphone industry, which represented 49& of its revenue in 2019. TSMC's industry-leading mobile platform offerings include:

Advanced logic process technologies

Comprehensive IP ecosystem

Specialty technologies (Analog, RF, sensor, PMIC etc)

Wafer level system integration ('WLSI')

Autonomous Vehicles

The global autonomous vehicle market was estimated at $54.23 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $556.67 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 39.47%, according to Allied Market Research. By 2030, there will be rapid growth for vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems, like collision detection, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Tools that are commonly used in semiconductor design are starting to be applied at the system level for assisted and autonomous vehicles, setting the stage for more complex simulated scenarios and electronic system design. Simulation is well understood for designing automotive ICs, but now it also is being used to design vehicle architectures and sensors, as well as for sensor miniaturization and for integration within a vehicle.

TSMC offers industry’s leading automotive technology to support the automotive industry such as the robust automotive IP ecosystem for advanced driver-assistance systems (‘ADAS’). In addition to the advanced logic technology platform, TSMC offers broad and competitive specialty technologies, including embedded flash memory, mmWave RF, high sensitivity CMOS Image/LiDAR sensors, and power management IC technologies. All these automotive technologies are applied to TSMC’s automotive process qualification standards based on AEC-Q100 standards.

Internet of Things (‘IoT’)

The IoT paradigm discussed may be encountered in a wide variety of venues that span across the various activity circles throughout the day using different kinds of devices. In the personal area network, wearable devices are used to enhance our health and wellness. Homes are surrounded with an ever growing number of appliances, multimedia devices and other consumer gadgets. While on-the-go, private or public transportation vehicles and infrastructure are used to improve mobility time utilization. In the industrial case, sensors might be introduced for production efficiency, maintenance and failure management. And at a metropolitan level, smart building management systems and infrastructure for remote management, on-going maintenance and asset tracking will be observed. Furthermore, the IoT is not limited to specific types of products. Both high-end technology products and products that are extremely simple may take part in the flow of information either as data providers or consumers.

The IoT Market was valued at $193.60 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $657.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21%. With the development of wireless networking technologies, the emergence of advanced data analytics, a reduction in the cost of connected devices, an increase in cloud platform adoption, the market is expected to grow at a positive rate.

To support the ever-increasing demand in IoT edge computing and wireless connectivity, TSMC provides industry’s leading and comprehensive ultra-low power (‘ULP’) technology platform to support innovations for IoT and wearable applications. TSMC’s industry-leading offerings, have been widely adopted by various IoT and wearable applications. This includes the partnership with MediaTek to continue developing innovative products for IoT and wearable products with TSMC’s ULP technology platform. TSMC’s ULP 12FFC process leads the foundry segment’s 16/14nm generation technologies in reducing die size and power consumption, which is essential for digital TV applications.

Cloud Computing

The era of big data is upon us. A deluge of business data flows into corporate data centers each day. At the same time, consumers are going about their day, communicating, browsing, buying, sharing, searching, and creating enormous trails of data. The volume of data generated by a wide range of sensors, such as those in pipelines, throughput power plants, and on machinery around the factory floor, as well as in smartphones, GPS systems, and connected consumer-electronics devices, presents an entirely new category of ‘machine data’, generated without explicit human intervention. The requirement for enterprises to stay at the front of new information, creates the need for sophisticated cloud computing platforms to handle the massive volume of data.

The global big data as a service market is predicted to reach $51.9 bln by 2025, representing a CAGR of 38.7% over the forecast period, according to Grand View Research. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing requirement of structured data for analyses, which helps organizations achieve targets, along with the growing number of social media platforms.

TSMC provides customers with leading process technologies through its high performance computing segment such as FinFET, as well as comprehensive IPs including high-speed interconnect IPs, to meet customers’ high performance computing and communication requirements. TSMC also offers multiple advanced packaging technologies such as CoWoS, InFO, and 3D IC technologies to enable homogeneous and heterogeneous chip integration to meet customers’ performance, power, and system footprint requirements. TSMC will continue to optimize its high performance computing platform offerings to help customers capture market growth driven by data explosion and application innovation.

Verdict

The semiconductor industry is characterized by rapid changes in technology, frequently resulting in the introduction of new technologies to meet customers’ demands in the light of continuous technological innovation. Two key factors that characterize a foundry’s manufacturing capabilities are output capacity and fabrication process technologies. TSMC’s large manufacturing capacity provides scale advantages that no other competitor can match. Semiconductor fabrication technologies continually advances over time, as chip makers create faster, more power-efficient chips. To this end, TSMC has continuously invested in the latest cutting-edge technologies with its large pool of resources. In 2019, TSMC spent $2.959 bln in research and development activities. Through economies of scale, TSMC has achieved superior profit margins, and secured large customers such as Qualcomm, AMD, and Broadcom. Revenue has increased consistently over the past 5 years with an average growth in 2019 at 7.07%. Its gross and net margins in 2019 were 46.05% and 29.03% respectively. More importantly, TSMC has managed to deliver positive free cash flows in the past 6 years with an average free cash flow margin of 22.31%. This is an impressive feat considering the huge capital expenditures involved in this business.

Source: TSMC

We view TSMC’s leadership in the foundry space as uncontested. It has scaled well ahead of its competitors and its focus on continuous process innovation will see it maintain its market position in the foundry segment for a long time to come. Our technical analysis implies a bearish indicator for TSMC’s stock price, due to the negative sentiment from the coronavirus impacting the stock market in the Greater China area.

Source: Interactive Brokers

However, with the onset of 5G, autonomous vehicles, big data, and IoT, we view TSMC as an anchor to the semiconductor industry and a must-have for wide exposure to the industry. Based on discounted cash flow analysis with a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.10x (semiconductor industry average) and a discount rate of 3.1% (company's WACC), we reiterate a Buy rating on TSMC with a price target of $78.64.

Rating Buy Current Price $56.20 Price Target (12 month) $78.64 Price Upside/Downside 39.93% Technical Indicator Bearish

