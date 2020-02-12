Natural Gas ETFs, Natural Gas Prices And Natural Gas Equities

Many market participants are trading the triple-leveraged ETFs, which have their own risks on both sides of the trade.

"I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..."



- Stanley Druckenmiller



"Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings."



- Walter Schloss



"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."



- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)



"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."



- Sir John Templeton



"Life and investing are long ballgames."



- Julian Robertson

Introduction

Lately, and with increasing fashion, I have been writing a lot about the energy sector, with a particular emphasis on natural gas and natural gas equities.

Why?

This idiosyncratic, relatively small corner of the financial market is home to many of the most extreme crowded trades in the financial markets.

Previously, I have stated my price expectations for natural gas prices, how production is rolling over and declining, and many are aware of my affinity for natural gas equities, particularly the downtrodden, cast-aside producers.

With this article, I want to take a more direct look at the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ), and the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), while also peering back to 2016 to see how the relationship between natural gas equities and natural gas prices played out.

Let's go.

Investment Thesis

There is no sector that is more abandoned or loathed today in the investment markets than the energy sector, and this strangulation of capital is setting up a rebound from the ashes, like a proverbial phoenix, for downtrodden energy equities, particularly those outside of the benchmark indexes. The catalyst, a rollover in energy production, is happening in real time.

UGAZ - Many Have Been Crushed By This ETN

Look, I get the appeal.

Personally, I have traded more than you can imagine in the past, with my tax returns mailed in boxes rather than envelopes.

Additionally, for those not wanting to venture into futures, the triple-levered ETFs offer indirect exposure and similar thrills.

Yet, many forget these are not long-term buy-and-hold investments to be held indefinitely, and some of these double-levered and triple-leveraged ETFs carry significant tail risk, as we saw with the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN, which I wrote about in-depth here. For those forgetting this unexpected period of market volatility, this harrowing graphic should bring back memories.

(Source: CNBC)

Similarly, the speed and magnitude of the recent price declines in UGAZ is eye opening, as natural gas bullish investors betting with this ETF have been eviscerated.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Why can't you hold UGAZ long term?

The answer is simple - specifically, the leverage cost and decay, when natural gas futures are in contango, constantly wear on the position.

DGAZ Hurting Bullish Natural Gas Investors Too

Many traders who are bullish on natural gas prices actually prefer to go short DGAZ, trying to benefit from some of the very same factors that cause such a substantial drag on UGAZ.

This more conservative approach has been put through the proverbial ringer too, notably in recent days, given the free fall in dry natural gas prices which has caused DGAZ to explode upward in value, as shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, being short DGAZ has been a winning long-term trade.

Shorting these leveraged ETFs has actually been a very good long-term money maker, however, there can be epic price spikes when the trade goes against you. Just look at 2014 through early 2016 on the chart above as an example.

Could DGAZ keep going higher now, with dry natural gas prices approaching their 2016 lows?

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The answer is yes, as a test and then break of the 2016 natural gas price lows could be a final flush lower, which would cause DGAZ price to continue its march higher.

Will this happen? Nobody knows right now, and prices are at extremes; however, the financial markers often take price extremes further than most market participants can imagine. Personally, I have been on both sides of these extremes previously.

UNG - A More Conservative Long Option With Significant Faults

For those investors who want to be long natural gas prices and not willing to venture into futures directly, or UGAZ, the United States Natural Gas ETF offers another vehicle. However, it still suffers from some of the same factors, specifically the negative roll yield when natural gas prices are in contango, which severely impacts long-term returns, as shown in the chart below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Clearly, UNG is not a buy-and-hold investment candidate, at least when natural gas prices are in contango.

If this would switch to backwardation, which is normally what happens when commodities initially enter bull markets and supplies are constrained - look at metallurgical coal prices in 2016 for a recent example - then UNG would benefit. However, in an environment where natural gas prices are in contango and are in a bear market, UNG gets crushed.

If You Are Bullish On Natural Gas Prices, Is There A Better Investment Option?

Personally, I think the downtrodden natural gas producers are the epicenter of the bullish investment opportunity, if you believe in higher natural gas prices.

Why?

The elevator pitch is that these producers offer proven reserves that trade at a fraction of even today's low prices, and a material and sustainable price rise for natural gas prices is inevitable, as associated gas production will only comprise 30-35% of future natural gas supply, and breakeven, let alone profitable and free cash flow-generating levels for many natural gas basins, is much higher than current prices. When prices ultimately rise because of these aforementioned dynamics, the producers with the lowest-cost and best reserves will benefit the most.

For perspective, here is a list of the top 40 U.S. natural gas producers through September 30th, 2019.

(Source: Natural Gas Supply Association)

Looking at the long-term price charts of the top twelve natural gas producers, shown in order of size of production (leaving out the private producers), the price trends, especially outside the energy majors, show a lot of correlation with UGAZ and UNG (shown earlier), and this is a clear negative imprinted on many investors' minds today.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the stock price charts of EQT Corp. (EQT), Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP plc (BP), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Antero Resources (AR), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Southwestern Energy (SWN), Range Resources Corp. (RRC), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), CNX Resources (CNX), and Gulfport Energy (GPOR), it should be clear that this is not a homogeneous list of energy and production companies.

They each have their strengths and weaknesses, and the key right now, from my perspective, is to identify the most underpriced survivors who have the best long-term competitive advantages.

Is this an easy task? No, not in the least.

However, the rewards for those that can do this and then put their own physical capital to work are enormous right now, in my opinion, on par with the best opportunities presented in 2008/2009 and 1999/2000.

Closing Thoughts - Be Prepared For A Price Environment Change; However, Also Be Prepared For Extremes To Go Further Than You Imagine

Almost any investor trying to catch the bottom in the energy sector and go against the prevailing trends in place has been bludgeoned. This refrain should be familiar to market participants, as it is one that has played out across asset classes over much of the past decade, where simply buying the existing trend in place has been the best investment strategy a majority of the time.

Trend following taken to extremes, however, can have enormous, unforeseen consequences, until they almost magically appear - something short-volatility investors learned in abrupt fashion early in 2018.

We all remember stories, like the former Target manager who made millions shorting volatility, until the trend reversed and caught many emulating this strategy off guard, bankrupting many of these investors.

Think of that same dynamic playing out in the energy sector today, where many investors tout their wisdom of being short energy, short natural gas, and short natural gas equities for various reasons that all seem perfectly plausible.

Personally, as someone who has actively traded in the investment markets for over 25 years and has a two decade-plus professional career, I can attest to the fact that I have rarely seen the markets more one-sided - and this applies more to the energy sector than perhaps anywhere else, though I would argue that the one-way trend in growth stocks has reached similar extremes too.

Wrapping up, my final message to investors would be to be careful and study past investing landscapes of price extremes to see how quickly the price extremes can reverse.

Ultimately, with most market participants looking to day-trade, and swing-trade esoteric, ephemeral factors like the weather, the hidden historic opportunity lies in casting aside energy equities, more specifically in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers, several of which were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of 3x or more. These producers, which have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically versus their peer group from a decade ago, and thus net income, and more importantly, free cash flows, should surge at higher natural gas prices, particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, BP, CHK, CNX, COG, EQT, GPOR, OXY, RRC, SWN, AND XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.