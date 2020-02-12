Comcast's Hulu Deal Was About Avoiding Downside, Not Getting Upside

At that floor, Comcast should be largely indifferent to whether it pays up to avoid dilution or not.

Comcast did well in the negotiations, but there is no further upside to the deal - Disney can make sure the floor of the valuation is the valuation.

As I reviewed some of my own work and research from the newly closed year behind us, one thing that struck me was the deal between Disney (DIS) and Comcast (CMCSA) that gave the former full control of Hulu, which is still probably Netflix’s (NFLX) foremost competitor after Amazon Prime (AMZN) even after the launch of Disney+. For now, at least.

Plenty has been written about it already and I wasn’t going to put my half-finished article back into the work pile, but there was one thing about the deal that always struck me that I never got around to writing about. So, with apologies for the elongated writing journey, I just want to note two quick points of my own about the deal’s implications for the future of Comcast, especially, and whether or not the company should pay up to preserve its full 33% stake from dilution.

The New Development

Just a quick recap, and then on to the main event.

Comcast is the owner of 33% of Hulu. It was previously sharing ownership with 20th Century Fox (FOX) and Disney (DIS), as well as a 10% stake for AT&T (T) courtesy of its own merger with Time Warner. But AT&T sold its stake in Hulu, leaving Comcast as the only minority shareholder in what is now a Disney operation. With the Disney-Fox merger approved and AT&T’s decision to sell its stake back, Comcast was now the junior partner in a joint venture which is majority-owned by its competitor.

Consequently, Comcast has now sold its stake to Disney as well on a delayed basis. And for a heck of a lot higher price than AT&T got. The company has even preserved some further upside for itself, even after guaranteeing a minimum valuation almost double of what AT&T got. Or has it?

Altogether, my take is that Comcast did well to get what it did... but that there is actually no possibility of further upside to this deal, and that even partial Hulu ownership had actually become potentially deleterious to Comcast, despite its great prospects. Comcast was right to sell Hulu, as the analysts say, but the reason it sold may not have been what they thought.

The Deal

Contributor Daniel Jones has already written an outstanding article breaking down all the relevant provisions of the deal, the heart of which is this: Disney and Comcast reached an agreement to sell Comcast’s stake to Disney - but not right away. Instead, Comcast has agreed to a sort of mutual option structure where it will sell Disney its stake in four years, for a sum to be determined later, but in no case less than $5.775 billion.

That number is calculated by the guaranteed valuation of Hulu under the put option ($27.5 billion) and the promise that Comcast’s existing investments in Hulu (some $2 billion in cash plus various content rights) will entitle it to not less than 21% of the company. Comcast can preserve its current stake by agreeing to commit its share of additional capital each year to fund Hulu’s ongoing operational losses each year, which are funded with new proportional capital injections from its two co-owners up to a cap.

Meanwhile, Comcast’s content commitment to Hulu now has a defined end date, with the option to pull content off Hulu in favor of Comcast’s own service in 2022. Regardless of whether the company exercises that opt-out or not, it can convert its Hulu content commitments to non-exclusive ones as soon as its new streaming service launches.

The Real Key Point Of The Deal

The motivation for Disney on this deal was obvious: it has plans for Hulu, and the cumbersome former ownership structure was in the way. Comcast gave up its voting rights immediately under the deal and put Disney CEO Bob Iger firmly in the driver’s seat. Contributor Mott Capital Management thinks Hulu could take Disney stock as high as $175, and others are also plenty bullish on it, so Disney’s incentive is pretty straightforward.

Comcast’s, however, was not simply to cash out a good investment or even to focus its own streaming efforts on its upcoming Peacock service. Its primary motivation, I believe, was to preemptively head off a potential trap Disney had woven into Hulu for its junior owner. More than anything, the best part of this deal is not the valuation, or the early opt-out for its content, or even the rights to put its content on Peacock.

The key element was probably the capital injection cap, one of the least remarked-upon provisions of the deal. That provision is also why Comcast almost certainly has no further upside in the deal beyond what it’s already negotiated.

Capping The Capital

Under the new deal, Hulu’s capital calls from its owners are capped at $1.5 billion, with Comcast responsible for one-third of that. Prior to this, there was theoretically no limit on how much cash Hulu could bleed and call upon its owners to make good on.

Why does this matter? Because Hulu is not just a Netflix-style on-demand streaming service. It also has a Live TV component. And that little detail became the central point of the thing after Disney’s merger with Fox.

Disney is hands down the most expensive provider in the pay-TV universe. Its content runs well north of $15 per month in subscriber fees, regardless of whether someone actually watches the channels or not - and 40% of households have no use for live sports, the heart of Disney’s crown jewel, ESPN. This means that Disney suffers more than anyone else from the continuing erosion of the pay-TV bundle.

The decline in ESPN’s subscriber base was never fully stopped, but Disney has managed to improve trends for some time - and thus improve its stock price - by selling increasing subscriptions to digital pay-TV efforts like Hulu Live as well as others such as AT&T TV NOW.

Another Storm Cloud Gathering

The problem is that this partial reprieve is now also under increasing threat as AT&T and others cut back on subsidies and raise prices on their digital pay-TV packages. AT&T alone has lost half its digital pay-TV subscribers in the past year. This is because almost all digital pay-TV operations are currently loss-producing, essentially making them subsidies to the channel providers who get to keep their traditional TV profits a little longer before the bundle permanently dies.

This means that Disney has every incentive to keep the pay-TV service it now controls after the Fox merger - Hulu Live - subsidizing its ESPN channels for as long as possible. It is hands down the biggest beneficiary of such underpricing - and with Comcast still on board with Hulu, it could pass on one-third of the subsidy costs to another company.

Comcast Refuses To Play The Piggy Bank

Meanwhile, Comcast’s NBCUniversal is actually somewhat undervalued by the traditional cable bundle. So, it has no interest in forking over capital to preserve it.

But once Disney had Fox’s share and a majority control of the operation, it wasn’t entirely clear it could stop it. Yes, Disney and Hulu management still had a fiduciary duty, act in interests of all shareholders, etc. But with so many competitors offering pay-TV with Disney’s channels fully paid for, it would have been difficult at best to establish that Hulu management wasn’t acting ethically in doing the same. Far better, from Comcast’s view, to get out of the deal and focus on Peacock.

Hence the new agreement, capping what it can be called upon to chip in and putting a floor under what it gets out. Essentially, the purpose of the deal is to keep Comcast from becoming Disney’s new pay-TV subsidy bank as the old monopolies fade away.

A Good Deal, But No Further Upside

Okay, so that’s why Comcast wanted a cap. But it got one. So, why is there no further upside when the deal clearly says Comcast can pass on its put option and require Disney to exercise its call option with a new third-party valuation instead?

Because almost certainly, it will never come to that. Comcast did not exactly get a full capital cap. Rather, it got an equity cap. It cannot be called upon to provide more cash for shares than the $500 million per year that’s been agreed to. But that does not fully stop Hulu’s red ink. The deal provides that Disney can fund further operating losses in the short term for Hulu by issuing debt. And because it is largely Disney’s channels that Hulu Live is subsidizing, Disney will have every incentive to do that.

It will be especially incentivized to do this if there is any chance at all that Hulu could be valued at more than $27.5 billion in 2024 - which would cost it more money to buy out Comcast’s stake. If Disney fails to get sufficient ESPN subsidies out of Hulu Live to keep it at the valuation floor, not only will it have passed up on profitable ESPN subscribers, but it will have raised the price of its own Hulu purchase as well.

In other words, it’s as close to a surefire bet as anything gets that no matter how profitable Hulu’s underlying, on-demand product becomes, Disney will sufficiently underprice its Live offering - and thereby subsidize its ESPN channel - to ensure that Hulu’s overall value stays at or below the floor they’ve negotiated with Comcast.

Dilution Or Contribution: Six Of One...

It also seems unlikely that Comcast will gain or lose much from the dilution provisions, regardless of which way it goes. Essentially, it will need five years of capital injections of $500 million each to preserve its 33% stake, which, for the reasons I’ve explained, we already know will be worth $9.075 billion if preserved, compared to $5.775 if it tells Disney to put up the $2.5 billion itself. So, for $2.5 billion extra over 5 years, Comcast nets another $3.3 billion.

At an average investment horizon of three years, a 10% ROIC opportunity cost puts the value of that $2.5 billion in 2024 at $3.328 billion. Technically, with no upside left in Hulu for it, Comcast should decline to cough up the money, but the real point here is that the difference between the two choices comes to a paltry $28 million on a $9 billion payout.

Like I said, the deal doesn’t leave much in the way of upside or downside.

Overall Assessment

The deal’s real purpose is to protect Comcast from a piggy bank raid. It does that successfully, but the underlying structure of Hulu’s operational control and the pay-TV industry means that any chances Disney will leave money on the table by allowing Hulu’s value to go up are practically zero. Realistically, Comcast has made sure Hulu’s valuation can’t go any lower, and Disney has all the means and incentives it needs to make sure it doesn’t go any higher. Comcast probably did get a pretty good deal, but the deal is as good as it's going to get.

Nevertheless, with important new rights to launch the new Peacock service with a full suite of content as well as the protections the deal offers, Comcast seems to have done well in this particular negotiation.

Overall, Comcast remains primarily a cable and content company, and its Hulu stake is a relatively small issue. I am skeptical on cable companies in general, and so, do not recommend a long position in Comcast. But its NBCUniversal arm is sufficiently strong that I also don't recommend any bearish bets. I am Neutral on Comcast, at least for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.