Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF) CEO Matt Comyn on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Melanie Kirk

Hello, and welcome to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Results Presentation for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2019. I'm Melanie Kirk and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us. Today we will have, during this briefing, presentations from our CEO, Matt Comyn, giving you an overview of the financial results and an update on the business; our CFO, Alan Docherty, will provide details on the financial results; and Matt will provide an outlook and summary. The presentations will be followed by the opportunity for questions and answers.

I'll now hand over to Matt. Thank you, Matt.

Matt Comyn

Thanks very much, Mel, and good morning, everybody. I think the result overall from my perspective, good operational execution across the business as -- in the period. We're pretty pleased, overall, with the progress that we're making in a number of areas, both strategically, as well as the day-to-day challenges.

I feel like the business is well positioned. I'm going to talk through some of the areas and give a bit of an update on some of the areas where we're investing. And, of course, it's been front and center for us recently, as been how we've been supporting our customers and communities, particularly on the tragic bushfires recently.

So a couple of things in the way we can now -- using our technology, particularly our customer engagement engine, it enables us to actually reach a couple of hundred thousand of our customers. We can build next best conversation and deploy that out to contact all of those customers in 150 post codes within a couple of hours, to make sure that they know about all the availability of support and help via our emergency assistance package.

We can also make sure that any customers who are calling us in those affected areas, in our contact centers, who are coming into branch; we can be having very personalized conversations and supporting them through such a difficult time. From our perspective as well, we've been very fortunate to use our technology, but again really benefiting from the generosity of our customers who have contributed more than AUD 4.5 million, which we've donated to the Australian Red Cross.

The Commonwealth Bank also announced that we would be dollar matching any of our customer donations or employee donations. We expect to contribute more than AUD 10 million as part of that via either our community grants or some tailored donations, including the purchase of Shane Warne's Baggy Green. And we feel, though, this is of course a critical part of what we stand for as an organization, supporting our customers in real times of need and making sure that we're there to help in the rebuild and the recovery efforts.

Now turning to the result. The statutory profit up 34% was assisted by the AUD 1.7 billion of gain on sale of CFS gain. The cash net profit after tax of AUD 4.5 billion was down 4.3%. A couple of things are really driving that in particular, the AUD 83 million of bushfire-related claims. We took a AUD 100 million provision as well for drought and bushfire during the period. And the flow-through of previously announced changes, particularly to non-interest income, which I'll talk about in a little bit more detail.

I think one of the highlights of the result has been overall, is the strength of the balance sheet in a number of different ways. But, clearly, our Level 2 Common Equity Tier one at 11.7% is very strong. It's enabled us to declare today a fully franked AUD2 interim dividend and also that we will be neutralizing the dividend reinvestment program. Maybe just talking through the result again in a little bit more detail. The net interest income was up 1.7%. During the period, we had strong volume growth across a number of our core business lines. Our deposit and transaction banking performance was very good again. Our home lending, which I'm going to talk to subsequently was strong performance and business lending up 3%.

Our net interest margin was stable during the period. Of course, the headwinds from lower interest rates was offset in this particular period by a sharp reduction in basis risk or that cash build spread. We have about a 23 basis point improvement during the period. Alan is going to talk obviously about the net interest margin movements as well as some of the outlook elements for that as well.

And overall as I mentioned, particularly in our non-interest income. In Q3 last year we talked about improvements to customer outcomes. We called out that that saves AUD275 million in FY 2019 we'll grow to AUD415 million in FY 2020.

We sold that so we've seen this sort of $207 million of impact in the half. And we believe now we've sort of stabilized our non-interest income, we expect to see some modest growth from here mainly volume related.

Turning now to expenses. I think we've better momentum in the half around our cost savings program. Alan will talk to that a little bit more detail at AUD222 million. So increasing momentum but clearly much more to do here, offset by wage inflation of 2.5% an uptick in amortization for the period delivering that overall operating expense growth of 2.6%.

Our loan impairment up 12.5% is really a function of the $100 million provision that I mentioned around bushfires and droughts. I think most pleasingly when we look at the – particularly the arrears performance across our consumer portfolios all down across the period and a stabilization of our troublesome and impaired assets in our business and corporate bank. So overall, as I said that delivers our cash net profit of down 4.3%.

A couple of other things maybe just worth calling out. We look at MFI share very closely both in terms of some of the published surveys but really what we can see in terms of the engagement that we're having with our customers. We've seen a continuing and strong uptick now, particularly for some of our younger customers who are choosing us as their main financial institution.

We see that in the context of them using our transaction account as their primary transaction account either with salary credits or you can see their bill payments coming in and out. We think that's obviously at the heart of our overall business. It's a functional reflection I think of our everyday banking proposition and our continued investments in digital.

As I've already mentioned, I think very good volume growth across the period there. In particular, we were pleased to see deposit funding now at 71% as a function of that strong transaction and deposit performance. That's broadly up 14 percentage points over the last decade. And again the very strong Common Equity Tier 1 and a pro forma of 12.2% has enabled that interim dividend and a payout ratio of 79%.

So I thought I'd spend a little bit of time just on home lending in a few areas. So in particular look our system lending growth at 1.5 times, it's probably slightly above that. There's been a bit of restatement and noise during the period. So we sort of estimate that that's right. That's obviously unusual given our size to be growing at system – above system at that level. We've seen good strong fundings growth, particularly in owner occupier and principal and interest. We've seen a slight uptick in average borrowing size which is really a reflection of an increased number of loan applications have come through in Sydney and Melbourne.

And as I mentioned the improved arrears performance I think has been very good. When we've tried to deconstruct what's driving that, we think about 60% of that performance is due to portfolio quality and the other 40% is really a function of -- we called out that we'd added extra resources into our teams that are managing our financial assistance areas. And I think that's clearly paid a strong return.

I do want to spend a few minutes just talking about there's been a lot of our inquiry understandably around the sort of differential between the front book and the back book. And maybe just to try and help dimension it upfront. Generally, where there's a lot of inquiry, it's looking at the level of discounting particularly off the standard variable rate product. So, that's about 60% of our loans.

So, you have to exclude fixed rate loans and other basic products which for us we have an extra product which I think is priced around sort of life of loan 332. So, if you think about sort of the 60% of our loans, one of the ways that we've looked at it is really looking at the spot level of discounting in a particular month and then comparing that against the average over the whole book.

When we looked at that in August, just to give you a sense of what that differential is and how it moves around, that was 21 basis points. That was 18 basis points for owner occupier and clearly slightly higher for investor.

When we looked again at that spot level of discounting versus the average of the book, in December, that improved to -- well, it increased rather than improved to 26 basis points. There's clearly quite a bit of volatility in and around what level of pricing is going on in the market. It gives you a sense of the level of competition. And in particular there's obviously a number of new entrants but just increasing levels of competition really over the last decade in home lending.

There's also, from my perspective, I think, a number of factors that explain price differences in the context of loan sizes, how funding costs, which were at the time of origination, change over time, LVRs, borrower, and risk characteristics. But clearly I think this is an issue that is going to continue to gain attention. It's something that we've been focused on for some time.

I mentioned here we've repriced approximately AUD130 billion over the last three years, just trying to manage that differential. And we think it's really important that we -- there's an adequate gap that also aligns with those sort of borrower and security characteristics rather than per se tenure. But we recognize that's an area of ongoing scrutiny and as mentioned there, we anticipate the ACCC interim report will come out at the end of March.

So, turning briefly just to talk about some of the sort of highlights against some of our key areas of focus. I think we've made good progress around divestments, particularly, the completion of the sale of CFSGAM. I've mentioned the cost savings momentum of AUD222 million in the half. Remediation continues to be a big focus making sure that we're refunding our customers as quickly as possible. There's another AUD100 million that were refunded to customers in the six months.

If I look at the remaining balance sheet provision which is broadly AUD900 million, almost 60% of that relates to aligned advice which is probably the key area of uncertainty in the context of completion and timeframe. But we have a large team very focused on making sure we complete that remediation.

We also this morning put out the remedial action plan the update from Promontory as our independent expert. It shows that we have completed 62% of the milestones. We feel like we're on track, making good progress. But I think the other thing I'd say is that, we still feel like there's more work to do, some of the hardest milestones are ahead of us. And we have set ourselves a higher standard from where we are today in terms of the management of non-financial risk. So it continues to be a real area of focus and of course getting on and implementing all of the 23 applicable recommendations from the Royal Commission.

I'm going to talk in a couple of subsequent slides more about digital and technology. Clearly that's been an area of focus and investment for us. We're seeing very strong engagement with customer’s, more than seven million customers using it digitally, almost six million customers regularly on a monthly basis using our mobile banking app. That's a huge focus for us both strategically and the way we think about the future of the organization. And we've also enhanced both our product offering and we've seen some improvements in our net promoter scores across all of our businesses. But we also recognize again there is much more to do on a go-forward basis.

Just briefly a couple of the new products that we put in market, we really wanted to strengthen our FX proposition. We released a world debit card and now an ultimate rewards card to strengthen again our value proposition in the cards market. The feedback so far from customers is pretty early on in the launch has been very positive.

We again looked at our pricing in the context of our fee structure for particularly digital accounts for businesses, repriced that. We've seen strong volume growth in our business customer accounts as well as transaction balances. And later this month, we'll be bringing out a new product, which will be new to the Australian market for all of our home lending customers who will receive 12 months of cover, should they suffer a permanent illness or death.

Moving on, as I mentioned a huge part of our focus has been continuing to make sure we've got the best digital experience in the market by none. We continue to focus on using our customer engagement engine, which I've spoken about before, making sure that we're delivering nudges and tools to help our customers manage their overall financial well-being.

We've also rolled out a new rewards proposition to reward loyalty of our customers. We've got about 100 different offers that are live at the moment. We've had 200,000 redemptions from our customers within the app. We plan to continue to expand and enhance that program.

And as you'd expect just the safety and security of our customers' information is a critical importance to us. Unfortunately we've seen an increase in scams in particular in Australia. In recent times we've built out a dedicated team that's working around preventing and detecting scams and of course fraud. We've held more than 1,000 educational sessions around the country with our customers to help better inform them. And I think it's another just a good example of where we're using technology to increase engagement, deliver better outcomes in terms of avoidance of those scams, but also of course reducing fraud losses.

Again, I'd like to spend just a couple of minutes and maybe just give a broader sense of how we're thinking about technology. Yes, digital is an incredibly important part of it. But actually our ambitions are really making sure that we have a modernized real-time and very resilient top to bottom technology stack.

I think we come from an advantaged position. We've got a strong history of leadership in this area and it’s a very good asset that we're going to build upon. When we think about it more broadly, there's a number of different focuses here. First and foremost is, really, just continuing the modernization theme that the bank has been investing in for more than a decade.

When we look at the overall systems landscape, an easy way to think about it is, you've got too many applications running on too much infrastructure. We've got about 3,500 applications. We want to take that footprint down by 25%. Those simplification, obviously, deliver some real benefits.

We've got a big cloud or public cloud migration underway. We've got about 25% of that footprint in the public cloud. We'd like to get that to about 95%. Of course, that comes with lower cost to run, lower cost to compute, but also improvements around resilience. Given the amount that our customers are engaging with us digitally and just the reliance on our systems, it's just critical that we have an incredibly high level of availability and resilience. And, of course, there's some engineering that we need to make sure that we're building into the way we develop, run and deploy our software.

Digitization, obviously, a big theme for us and many other institutions. Maybe a few quick focus points for us. Home lending 80%, of our home lending now is sort of digital end-to-end using PEXA on the back end. We want to continue to invest in particularly our business underwriting process and business express, at the moment that's unsecured. We'd like to really improve the both, speed to decision and fulfillment process in business lending. And our institutional bank, big investments actually in the underpinning infrastructure and systems, everything from the KYC onboarding process to the institutional lending system.

On data, if you look at any of the issues that we've had in regulatory and compliance, data quality and reconciliation and linage has often been at the center of a number of those. Actually improving the data quality at source is a really important priority for us. We're making, as you know, big investments in areas like financial crime. One of those elements is making sure that, as I said, we've got high-quality at source and we've got complete coverage accurate data with high-quality linage.

It's not only about, of course, making sure that we're meeting any of our regulatory and compliance obligations. We see that as a foundational asset that we come, again, from a very strong starting position, that we'll be able to build upon and build differentiated customer experiences that will help in engagement and retention. And, of course, we need the best people. So our best people internally also want to work with the best partners, both domestically and locally.

And, overall, I mean, execution here is a high area I think of value creation for the group, for our customers and for our shareholders. It's going to be a really important area for us to actually execute incredibly well. And we want to build differentiated experiences, relative to our competitors that are hard to replicate, at a lower risk, lower cost, much greater velocity than we currently build software and at a higher level of security.

And just touching briefly now on a couple of things more recently. I think everybody knows the investments that we've made previously in businesses such as PEXA, Beem It, now is scaled to more than 1 million customers. A couple of weeks ago, slightly less than two weeks ago, we announced our 50-50 joint venture partnership with Klarna.

We're pleased with the progress. We haven't really started to promote that at all. I think we've had about 25,000 registrations in less than two weeks. We, obviously, will see that to continue to grow. About a-quarter of those, from what we can see, are existing Commonwealth Bank customers, which is probably slightly lower than we'd otherwise anticipated.

We had Appliances Online announced yesterday as our first merchant partner. Australia Post will be announcing another merchant partnership today and we want to continue to build on a number of merchant partnerships in time to come. And of course, X15, which is only last week we just see that as another way that we want to just invest in increasing the innovation and particularly the velocity of innovation. Some of that we want to do inside the group. We also want to find ways that we can build out ventures and just increase again the pace of technology improvement and the differentiated experiences that we can deliver for our customers.

On that point, I'm going to hand over to Alan, who's going to talk through the result in more detail.

Alan Docherty

Thank you, Matt and good morning. I will step through our half year outcomes in some more detail. But I wanted to start by giving you a sense about how we think about our current operating context, what actions we're taking in response and how that manifests in the outcomes that we deliver for our shareholders.

As we enter a new decade, it's clearly going to be very different to the last one. Interest rates in Australia are likely to remain at historical lows for an extended period of time. Household income growth remain subdued and constrained consumer spending weighs on businesses and business's appetite to invest.

We're adapting our business in support of the objectives that we share with our regulators. The financial well-being of our customers is best served by a stable, fair, efficient and safe banking industry and we are mindful of our responsibilities in that regard. And all of this adds up to pressure on our earnings.

And in response to that new context, we're both focused on building upon our franchise trends and also building the new disciplines that we'll need in order to deliver strong shareholder outcomes over the next decade. As I step through the results in more detail, you'll see both the impact of the changed context and also the outcomes achieved from how we've responded in terms of operational execution, how we are managing our balance sheet, the progress that we're making on cost and capital disciplines and how we're seeking to underpin consistent returns for our shareholders over coming years.

Let me start off as usual with the reconciliation of total statutory profits to cash profits from continuing operations. Statutory profits were AUD6.2 billion for the six-month period, much higher than normal due to the one-off gain on the sale of Global Asset Management. All of the usual adjustments supply in arriving are cash profits from continuing operations of AUD4.5 billion. That it's worth noting that the cash profits from our discontinued operations have now virtually all been divested away during the half. And so we're now in the position that the cash used to pay our dividends is generated from the cash profits of our continuing operations.

And as Matt has described, those cash profits are 4% lower on the prior comparative half with operating income flat, cost is up 2.6% and loan impairments up 12.5%. Decomposing operating income. You can see that net interest income that reflects the core of our franchise increased by AUD159 million. And that was offset by derivative volatility within other banking income, the repricing that we flagged last year and our Colonial First State funds management business and higher general insurance losses booked in the current half due to the bushfires.

If we look more closely at the components of net interest income, you can see that home loan volumes continue to grow above system and transaction deposit growth remains robust and reflective of our franchise strength and the quality of our digital platforms.

Business lending across Australia and New Zealand grew 3% on average with domestic growth a little below system due to spike in runoffs in the December month. Institutional lending balances were 9% lower on average on the same half last year due to the reduction in spot exposures that we've seen during the 2019 financial year with institutional lending increasing slightly over the past six months.

Net interest margins were stable at headline level. And if we unpack that over the past six months, you can see that there were some low offsetting swings due to the recent volatility in interest rates.

Firstly, asset pricing contributed five basis points due to repricing of home loan, business lending, and consumer finance portfolios and the timing benefits associated with the July and October cash rate cuts. Competition within home lending remains intense, costing us two basis points of margin in the period and that level of margin pressure has been consistent now for each of the past four halves.

Deposit margins were impacted by the cash rate reductions costing us four basis points and that's net of a three basis point benefit from a replicate portfolio deposit hedge. Portfolio mix improved one basis point as customer deposits grew to 71% of our funding base. Basis risk spreads fell back in line with post-GFC norms giving us a one-off tailwind of four basis points. And earnings on our Australian capital balances and the New Zealand fail in response to lower interest rates in both countries.

Looking ahead, we expect the previously announced cash rate reductions to impact our net interest margin by four basis points over the full year ending June 2020 and by a further four basis points in the following financial year.

Operating expenses increased 2.6% on the prior comparative half. Changes in notable items were broadly offsetting across those two periods, although I wanted to highlight a few noteworthy items within those categories. Firstly, customer remediation charges were minimal during the current half with no new issues identified. The major remaining uncertainty within customer remediation relates to the ongoing service fees charged by our aligned advisor groups. We raised AUD534 million provision for that matter in the prior financial year and that remains our best estimate pending finalization of our remediation methodology.

Secondly, the cost of running our major risk and compliance programs to enhance our key non-financial risk capabilities has plateaued. Those costs have stabilized around AUD200 million per half two consecutive halves, an increase of AUD34 million on the same half last year. These elevated risk and compliance costs will continue to be borne over the medium term.

Pleasingly, we benefited from a one-off reduction in expenses during the period that was partly due to the release of a historical provision following resolution of a long-standing matter and partly due to the realization of one-off rebates.

Those benefits were offset in the period by an accelerated amortization of software balances as we adjusted our amortization methodology to better reflect the faster pace of technological change.

Growth in underlying staff and IT costs outweighed the additional savings realized from business simplification. This was the softest aspect of our financial performance in the half, albeit we are encouraged by the growing momentum and cost reduction achieved over the past three halves with AUD222 million of cost savings realized during the last six months, double the rate of savings achieved during the prior half.

Turning to our balance sheet settings and looking firstly at credit risk. The loan loss rate for the group was slightly higher at 17 basis points due to the extra provisioning for drought and bushfire affected customers.

At divisional level, loan loss rates reduced in the retail bank due to lower arrears across home loan, personal loan and credit card products. Loan loss rates increased in the business bank due to higher collective provisioning for regional customers and then the agriculture of discretionary retail and construction sectors. And there were some small movements off a low base in both IB&M and ASB.

Troublesome and impaired assets were flat on the prior half at AUD7.8 billion with lower corporate impaired assets offset by higher troublesome assets due to downgrade of a small number of large exposures across different sectors.

And if we look more closely at consumer credit quality, you can see a consistent trend of improved consumer arrears across all products compared with both the prior half and the prior comparative period. Notwithstanding, that we've continued to adopt a conservative approach to provisioning and have increased both consumer and corporate collective provisions as we continue to make forward-looking adjustments for the potential deterioration in macroeconomic conditions.

On wholesale funding, we further extended the maturity profile of our long-term debt issuance. Market conditions have been favorable and we've taken the opportunity to issue debt of longer tenure to further reduce future refinancing risk and also make good progress against the new requirements for total loss-absorbing capital.

On capital, we've delivered a Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.7%. This represents a significant surplus above APRA's unquestionably strong capital benchmark and we now expect pro forma capital of 12.2% as we finalize our remaining divestments.

During the half, capital generated from divestments totaled 83 basis points and we've delivered 37 basis points of organic capital despite the elevated payout ratio due to lower credit risk weighted assets from improved retail portfolio credit quality and lower traded market risk capital for modeling improvements.

As we are the first major bank to report under the unquestionably strong requirement, we wanted to provide you with some more clarity on our capital targets. We manage our capital at both a Level 1 parent entity and Level 2 banking group basis. Both capital measures are required to be unquestionably strong. However, as we have higher Level 1 capital, our key binding constraint is currently Level 2 capital.

Our target in line with our present expectations is to remain at/or above the 10.5% an unquestionably strong benchmark for the majority of each year, so for seven months or more of each year.

As you can see, we intend to manage our capital levels on the basis that we dipped below 10.5% following the declaration of the interim and final dividends, spending the rest of the year at/or above 10.5%. We will manage our capital sense on a conservative basis. Our strong franchise capital generation and DRP mechanism provides us with the added flexibility to ensure we remain well capitalized at all times.

A surplus capital position provides us with the opportunity to consider capital management initiatives. We've today announced our third success of DRP neutralization, which involves a $500 million on market share buyback. Following that and subject to prevailing operating conditions, The Board will consider future capital management initiatives to lower share count and underpin dividends.

We are targeting a gradual return to a 70% to 80% full year payout ratio. And we're comfortable that the top end of that range, we can continue to generate organic capital and excess franking credits. Finally, we're prepared for a range of possible macroeconomic outcomes. Should operating conditions deteriorate, we have a number of capital management tools available to ensure we remain unquestionably strong. And our board will continue to reassess the sustainable level of the dividend at each reporting period.

Matt will now take you through the outlook and a closing summary.

Matt Comyn

Thanks very much, Alan. Look, I mean, overall, in terms of economic outlook, we still remain optimistic and confident about the fundamentals for the Australian economy. We continue to see, obviously, growth in population, government's in a very strong fiscal position, trade notwithstanding outlook, maybe for some softness on commodity prices.

We see continued underpinnings from investments in infrastructure. We've seen an improving – improvement in the housing market. We believe that's going to continue. Supply has been well absorbed. Today, we're probably likely to see a slight uptick in construction in the back half. Notwithstanding that, of course, there are some near-term uncertainties and risks.

And in particular, obviously, on the back of the bushfire, coronavirus, we do see a softening in this particular quarter and the next one. But we believe the growth outlook and trajectory for the second half of this calendar year is still quite strong. I mean, from our perspective, we're very focused, of course, on supporting our customers, doing what we can to facilitate economic growth.

Clearly, the housing market has been strong. We'd also like to continue to lend into the business market in particular, to help support and facilitate increased investment for many of our small to medium enterprises. And, of course, we're going to continue to invest in innovation and growth. We're investing, at the moment, approximately $1.3 billion. Obviously, a huge proportion of that is within IT. If there are opportunities for us to invest that efficiently and get a good return in the future, we'll certainly look to be prepared to do so.

And just a very quick summary. As I said, I think, some of the most pleasing elements, just a good momentum and operational execution, growth in some of the metrics that really matter from our perspective in terms of MFI share, customer engagement, good trend banking performance and good performance in a couple of our key businesses like home lending, certainly some areas for us to improve.

Margin overall has been, as Alan said, stable. We feel like better momentum in cost, but clearly much more to do there. Pleasing from a credit quality perspective. Overall, very strong balance sheet and capital position. And, hopefully, just an increasing velocity of improvement in customer experience related to our technology and the way we serve our customers.

Look forward to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Melanie Kirk

Great. Thank you, Matt. For this briefing, we'll be taking questions from analysts and investors. We're starting in the room and then we'll move to the phones. [Operator Instructions] We'll take the first question from Jon.

Jon Mott

Thank you. Jon Mott from UBS. With the NIM you called out a number of moving parts. But one that you didn’t mention was during the period the July and October rate cut you held on to the mortgage rate reductions for a period of about three weeks. On each occasion your funding costs – a lot of your deposit costs fell but you actually got an elevated NIM for six of the 26 weeks in that period.

Can you tell us how much that elevated NIM for almost what's that almost a fifth of the period helped your margin during the period? And going forward, do you think it's appropriate that you hold on to mortgage rate cuts for a period of three weeks? Given your technology investment I'm sure you can change rates a bit faster than that. Do you think you can in future commit to passing rate cuts on by the RBA faster to your customer base?

Matt Comyn

Yes, look, Jon let me start and if Alan wants to add anything more specific. I mean you're quite right in the context of when there are rate changes and the timing of those rate changes. From our perspective, the time frame that we applied there is consistent with the rate changes that we've made in the past and except the question about whether it could be done with greater speed and urgency. It's also given there have been a number of problems in and around fee and interest accuracy, it's a large-scale of technology change as well. So we want to make sure we do that with quality. And so we've tried to keep a very consistent sort of time frame. In previous instances where rates have actually been going up, we've given customers extensive notice. So there is some benefit. I think Alan sort of alluded to that. And you're right in the period there is some benefit of course from both the pricing changes and the timing of those.

Jon Mott

So we have been able to do that fast going forward?

Matt Comyn

Well, Jon I think it's one of those things that we'll continue to monitor on an ongoing basis.

Melanie Kirk

We'll take the next question from Richard.

Richard Wiles

Good morning. Richard Wiles, Morgan Stanley. A couple of questions. Firstly on expenses. You're clearly doing more on the cost savings. Good progress this year versus last year. But your costs are still growing around 3% per annum. So what's happening with your ambition to lower the absolute cost base, is that a realistic target? And when could we expect that to actually happen?

Second question is on capital. Even if you exclude the pending proceeds from insurance, you got about a AUD5 billion excess above your 10.5% target. Is an off-market buyback the most likely form of capital management given that it distributes franking credits and it lowers the share count, which are some of the things you've flagged as important for your shareholders?

Matt Comyn

Sure. So look on cost I've got to say better progress but clearly a lot more to do and increasing momentum and that will continue to be a focus for us going forward. In terms of our aspiration it's unchanged. I mean it's literally 12 months ago since we talked about that. And I remember the day after we said that sub 40% cost to income the RBA neutralized the right sense and we had three rate cuts, which – so I say to the payrolls of providing guidance, specifically but we recognize that that's such as life.

So we feel like we've – it's still realistic, it's clearly more challenging than it was 12 months ago. I mean ultimately we're going to make the best decisions that we can for the long-term of the group. I realize it's not particularly helpful but we still say that's a medium term objective. What you should expect from us and what we're certainly going to intend to deliver is increasing momentum in that particular expense reductions. We meet as a management team on a weekly basis. It's a huge focus. Obviously, a number of other things that we're working on and we need to get better at it, at least at this -- for this period, it was better than it has been in prior periods.

On capital, clearly, we're not going to sort of foreshadow either size or particular type. But I mean what we tried to do -- and feel free to add in Alan provide additional disclosure in terms of the way we're thinking about unquestionably strong. It enables obviously you to be able to try and calculate what you think that level of surplus capital would be plus this future divestments that are coming.

We've said obviously the Board is actively considering that and one of those considerations is we have surplus franking credits. And so we provide additional disclosure both at the size of the surplus franking credits and the franking credits for tax purposes as well. So, there's not really much more we can say at this point in time. But I think it probably is hopefully helpful in the context of you be able to calculate it.

Alan Docherty

Yes. I mean an immediate focus from a capital management perspective is this neutralization of the DRP. So, that's going to involve an on-market share buyback during February and March. So, that's sort of a near-term focus. We've also flagged that we're expecting to receive some further divestment proceeds during the third quarter of this financial year. So, in the near term that's our focus. And as Matt says the Board will continue to consider.

Richard Wiles

In the future the AUD500 million of DRP neutralization. I mean its small being compared with the AUD5 billion of excess that you've got. And just to be clear you've clarified today that the target is 10.5%. You don't think you need to run with a buffer above that?

Matt Comyn

I think what Alan.

Alan Docherty

If my math sounds correct isn't it? AUD5 billion of surplus above 10.5%?

Matt Comyn

I think you could calculate it. It's a relatively easy calculation. I mean what Alan said is that we're going to run about 10.5% the majority of the year, right? So, that's at least seven months, so you can then sort of calculate how far above that is across the across the period.

And when the timing and the size, yes, AUD500 million is the context of the number that you're putting forward, but that's what's immediately ahead of us. And so over that sort of mid-February into March, we'll be on market purchasing shares. But at this stage, it's under active consideration. And certainly the flexibility that we've got enables us to think about that in the near-term.

Melanie Kirk

Great. We'll take the next question from Jarrod.

Jarrod Martin

Jarrod Martin from Credit Suisse. Can we just go back to the margin slide? A bit of clarification. If I take in the blue box in the top right-hand corner, the second half margin down five basis points, that sort of implies AUD206 billion. But then if I use the second line in that with full year 2020 margin down four basis points, that implies AUD206 billion for the full year which implies a second half margin below AUD206 billion. So, there seems to be a disconnect between what you're saying around second half using either the topline or the second line?

Alan Docherty

No, no. So, what I'm providing there is the flow on effect of the previous financed cash rate reductions including the lower swap rates and the impact that has on the unwind of our replicating portfolio and equity hedges. I'm not trying to predict an absolute net interest margin number between periods. It's the flow on effect and how that unwinds between one half and a financial year.

Melanie Kirk

Great. We'll take the next question from Victor. Thank you.

Victor German

Thank you. Victor German from Macquarie Bank. Matt, if I were just able to follow-on from your comment around non-interest income that you feel like you've reached the floor and you can grow from here. And I appreciate thank you for all the disclosure you've provided. Just be interested in perhaps a little bit further color in terms of why you think that's the case. I appreciate that you've obviously done a lot of rebasing. But there's still presumably underlying pressure in that line item. And I know you have quite good disclosures on deposit fees, but you still have about AUD400 million per year contribution. Just interested in the sustainability of that?

And then second question, it's quite unusual for one of the major banks to sustainably deliver superior growth in mortgages relative to three other peers. But just interesting in your observation as to why do you think you're able to do that and how sustainable is that?

Matt Comyn

Sure. Yes, I mean in the non-interest income line, I think I said modest growth. Obviously that's right. And, of course, that considers all things being equal. So it's not to say that there won't be changes in the competitive context et cetera. But in the work that we did last year, we looked top bottom across our business and made some decisions about what products we no longer offer, how we want to charge for those. We introduced a number of alerting features to help our customers understand what they're being charged and when, which had a direct impact. We forecast at that time that 275 would grow to 415. We've seen that flow through. And we feel like there's some modest growth opportunities, which is really just a function of growth from here.

Of course, as you go over into the medium and long-term is there potentially downward pressure on interchange rates? Are there potentially downward pressure on other fee types? Absolutely. But we would consider at least from what we can see, we believe there's still modest opportunities from here.

And to your second question, yes, look I mean given our size, you're right it's unusual. We have an opportunity for us since GFC. It surprised us. That persisted. I can't speak for all of the other institutions. I thought we've had a good start to the year. So I feel good about January and February, but we wouldn't expect our system performance or our volume performance in home lending to persist at these levels.

And I think the main driver -- sorry to come back to the other part of your question has really been -- we've been very consistent around operational execution and turnaround times. And obviously one of the other competitors gave a briefing yesterday. Similarly we've seen they've done a very good job around operational execution. And there's been, obviously, greater variance in the market. And so those that have been consistent in particular have been rewarded because others haven't.

So particularly in the broker market that's where flow has shifted between institutions, which is always the case brokers will move to institutions where they know they can get a speed to decision in same day or within 48 hours versus perhaps waiting much longer than that.

Victor German

Sorry, just one thing on that. I mean, some of your competitors mentioned that perhaps you haven't implemented some of the changes and been delayed on that. Are you able to just confirm that that's not the case and you've implemented everything that you needed to implemented to the business?

Matt Comyn

Yes, that's not the case. Yes, I've heard those suggestions and that's not right.

Melanie Kirk

We'll take the next question from Matt Wilson.

Matt Wilson

Yeah, good morning. Matt Wilson, Evans and Partners. You talked about the front book, back book issue in your mortgage book. Can you add some color to the inertial rents that exist in your deposit book?

And then secondly, you've gone from spending AUD750 million a year on productivity and growth initiatives to now only AUD300 million a year. Yet you aspire to maintain our technology edge et cetera. And then can you talk about the issues that have constrained the investment there?

Matt Comyn

Yeah. I think -- why don't I come back to deposits or maybe Alan if you want to take it? I mean on the productivity and tech side, Matt, I think, it's a really important question. The way we think about it, of that $1.3 billion, basically $1 billion of that is tech spend. We've got 5,500 people working on projects. Clearly, we would like more of them against productivity and growth.

We've had a big regulatory agenda. I mean, financial crime is a good example. We've got more than 1,000 people across our financial crimes team. We're probably spending $200 million circa cash investment in that area. As one of the points that I was trying to make is, that, yes, absolutely, we see that as regulatory and compliance. And when we deem something as regulatory and compliance, it also triggers a slightly different accounting treatment. We'll expense a much greater proportion of that over a shorter time frame.

But we've also – the way we're sort of trying to pivot that spend is making sure that we're building sustainable assets, which don't just deliver benefits in the context of, say, financial crime, per se, but also have additional benefits in the context of having high-quality at source information, which you can flow through at the organization reliably and reconcile, is valuable.

Absolutely, what I like to be, once we've got to the level of management of non-financial risk, that we think we should be delivering, move more of that investment into productivity and growth. Absolutely. And the second part of that equation is, would we be prepared to invest more into our technology, because we sit at the heart of our competitive advantage. Yes, we would.

The binding constraint for us at the moment isn't so much trying to constrain the financial envelope. It's all about actually access to high-quality resources. And even on the portfolio that we've got at the moment, we feel like we're not executing optimally and we want to make sure that for every dollar that we're spending, that we're getting a good and efficient return on that. And so, to the extent that we're – obviously, we're working hard on strengthening that. We feel like there's good opportunity to scale that, then we'd be prepared to do that. Yeah. You want to talk on the deposits?

Alan Docherty

Sure. So on deposits, obviously, we called out during the time of the last statutory reduction, it was around AUD 160 billion of deposits that we can reprice due to the low levels of interest streets. I mean, one of the interesting things, though, that you've seen in this result, is given the really strong growth in both transaction and savings deposits, you've seen a substitution effect between term deposits, which is obviously higher-yielding and lower margin and lower-yielding and higher-margin transaction and savings accounts, as customers increasingly value the convenience and functionality of the transaction at co or main accounts.

And so, that's one of the reasons our net interest margins held up pretty well over the past six months. So it's substituted both more expensive or less expensive forms of deposit funding. It's also allowed us to retire some expensive wholesale funding during the period. And so, yeah, deposit pricing is going to continue to be an issue in a lower rate environment, where we're seeing some pleasing momentum in underlying customer deposit growth.

Matt Wilson

Actually, I mean that, they're in the deposit book. There would be instances where your back booking deposits are earning much less than what the current rate would be, if they're new to bank customer today. And this is something the FCA is currently investigating in the U.K. Given the nature of our policy development, we'll probably copy them. Can you comment on that one?

Matt Comyn

Yes. The loans. I understand your question, Matt. Look, I think, one of the issues for banking, as it is for every other industry, is to what extent is it acceptable to have promotional offers, rates to attract new customers. In any highly competitive market and industry, competitors will compete for new customers.

Now, that has to be done in a way which isn't unfair to existing customers and, of course, doesn't come up with second order effects. I think in deposits there's certainly been less attention on that as an issue. And hence why I focus more today in and around home lending. That's another area that we look at. It's probably I think overall at an industry level it's probably reduced. There's a relatively small number of products where there's a pricing construct that's quite different.

And yes, you're right. Any of those regulatory environments we watch closely. There will be a focus in a number of these areas. But I think it's much around awareness. As there is a focus around sort of vulnerability of customers. We've got a lot of work underway there. And so we try to as best we can, understand and get ahead of those sorts of trends.

Melanie Kirk

We'll take the next question from Andrew Triggs.

Andrew Triggs

Thank you. Andrew Triggs from JPMorgan. Just to follow-on from your comment there Alan on the substitution effect. But do you say this as a long life NIM tailwind on the coming halves or is it sort of mostly being penetrated in this half? And the follow-up question just on term deposit pricing from what we can see it hasn't led to a lot of pulling down of rates in the term deposit market. Is that something that you would naturally expect to follow later on?

Matt Comyn

Yes. I mean if you have a look at the average balance sheet disclosure you'll see the fail effect and the net interest margins during the current half. And so, yes, I'm not viewing it as a tailwind in the future period. We did well in the current half on that basis. And sorry your second question?

Andrew Triggs

Just whether that substitute effect then leads to better spreads on term deposits for the bank? As in there's less money chasing term deposits? Can you pull those lower?

Matt Comyn

Yes I think what we've seen is that – particularly if you look at just TD pricing, last year when rates move, the yield curve moved. That put a lot of pressure on TD margins. They really contracted. I think you've seen as a function of that our TD prices moved down over the course of calendar 2019. The customer forum that I had in Brisbane it would have been 70% of the customers there were asking about their TD pricing not their home loan pricing.

So I think for customers out there they're really – they’re feeling the impacts of the low interest rate environment quite sharply. So I think we're very conscious of that. If you look at sort of TD pricing it's come down quite substantially across the market as you would expect it too given rates.

Not a little bit of substitution out of TDs not much though in terms of our customers chasing other sort of high-yielding investments, equities, et cetera. Maybe at the margin a little bit of that. Probably less mix shifting between transactions and savings accounts. Given a low rate environment probably overall helps the transaction balance growth.

Melanie Kirk

We'll take the next question from Andrew Lyons.

Andrew Lyons

Thanks. Andrew Lyons from Goldman. Just two questions. Firstly, on your IB&M and NIM was down 10 basis points in the half. I just wondered just how much of that related to portfolio optimization that you're doing within that division versus the broader competitive market?

And then secondly, you've also spoken about being relatively underweight in commercial banking and the business lending within your business and private banking went backwards in the half. Could you perhaps just talk about strategies you have to rectify the market position and what the competitive environment looks like in that space?

Alan Docherty

Yes in terms of the institutional banking margins we've seen a couple of things in there. So firstly the lower earnings on our equity we transmit that to each of the business units. So you see that manifest in the IB&M results. So that's certainly in there.

We've also got a bit of switch of revenue between P&L line items in this period. So we've got lower yields on some of our commodities financing income and that's offset by some stronger performance from a mark-to-market perspective that you see come through other banking income. So, there's a -- you see a bit of a gross up of a netting between net interest income and other bank in particular in this current period.

Matt Comyn

And in commercial lending, in particular, I mean nothing untoward, there's probably a higher level of runoff in the -- particularly in the last sort of couple of months. I think we would describe -- I mean our overall business lending is okay. Clearly, our aspiration would be slightly stronger performance there.

I think it's a combination of I think we can improve our offering. I talked a bit about business express and just faster speed to decision turnaround time particularly for sort of AUD7 million lines. There's a number of things that we are working on and we'll continue to. We've got a very good sort of customer base and deposit franchise in business lending. We've historically not been able to convert that into the commercial lending opportunities that would otherwise be there. And obviously, it's going to be a very competitive context in that particular area as well.

Melanie Kirk

We'll take the next question from Brendan.

Brendan Sproules

It's Brendan Sproules from Citi. I just wanted to ask about your consumer finance revenue, volumes, and margin this particular period. Just the volumes have been falling for a number of periods. And obviously you're now investing in Klarna, but you've also launched a debit card which I mentioned somewhat competes with credit cards.

So, just the outlook for fair volumes, but also what sort of pricing initiatives that you take that revenue obviously grew even though volumes fall? And have you sort of included that in your forward margin guidance when you talk about sort of announced repricing or is that something different?

Matt Comyn

Yes. So, let me talk about consumer finance. You're quite right. I think it's one of the sort of softer areas of performance. And maybe I'll just talk about it in a couple of different ways. So, I mean we look at cards business and both have been strong contributors to profit and profit after capital.

A number of different changes. I think there's a structural shift that continues away from credit to debit. I think Buy Now Pay Later is an element of that. But frankly that was underway before then.

A number of both regulatory changes in the domestically in the context of both no longer able to offer credit limit increases. We used to run for example our cards business a pretty conservative line assignment. And credit limit worked very effectively we think for both customers as well as overall returns. Obviously, changes around responsible lending particularly the amount of repayment that you need to include in the application process.

So, there's a number of things have tightened and changes have come down. So, I think the proposition in Australia vis-à-vis other markets as cards actually aren't falling substantially in a market like the U.S. for example, they're much higher interchange.

So, the Ultimate Awards Card we want to have a better product available for transactors. We think the structural shifts there in the context of debit over credit client is part of that. But there's I think more to it.

And then on -- so, I'd say there's demand and supply. And then on personal loans, more advise towards tightening combination of both probably the regulatory settings had similar application rates, but actually approval rate is quite well down. One of the things that we're thinking about in the context of that is our overall pricing strategy as you would expect. And we see that as an area of real focus. It's been a real strength for the best part of a decade and in the last period for a number of those different reasons it has come together to be a soft point.

Alan Docherty

In terms of the margin implications of consumer finance. I mean one of the things you'll see as well there's a mix shift within the credit card portfolio from growth in some of our newer low rate card products. And so that has if you like an offset within the mix of that consumer finance portfolio. So I wouldn't -- you wouldn't expect to see material margin tailwind from that.

Melanie Kirk

We'll take the next question from Brian.

Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson, Jefferies. First is congratulations on the actual execution, which has probably got not much to do with where the share price is, but it's very noticeable, you're ahead executing your peers.

Two questions. The first one is that when we have looked right at the back slide 127 and the following slides there's a lot of stuff about share count and the value of franking credits. And also when I have a look at the NIM slide, I can see a fairly substantial NIM headwind coming forward. And it's not unreasonable to think that EPS and DPS is going to fall.

The argument between maintaining the dividend versus off-market structured buybacks. I'd just be interested if we could just get an explanation of how you think about maintaining a dividend in the face of earnings falling and saying that the share count is going up versus basically reducing the share count by more by doing a bigger structured buyback. It kind of seems if you're running a private business as opposed to a public company in Australia all that matters is dividend. I think you'd be opting for a buyback except the share price is too high. So I'd be interested if you could explore that?

And then the second one is an even more esoteric question. Slide 61, for the first time I can recall you've actually disclosed your cost of capital of 10. Your ROE is sitting at 12.7%. If we were to go back last year, we saw an environment where basis risk rise rose and all the banks used this as an excuse to basically disenfranchise the back book housing by increasing the rate. Basically as we saw basis risk improve. Basically we didn't see any banks passing it back on. The central issue on Australian banks remains have you got the pushing power to keep on raising basically back book housing rates particularly now that you've told us your cost of capital is 10 you're doing an ROE of 12.5%. I'm just wondering, I'd like to get a feel how those dynamics play out?

Matt Comyn

Why don't I take a stab at both of those Brian I'll throw to Alan. Maybe the second one first. Yes, cost of capital a number of people I think particularly you've been asking for that for a while. So we decided to include it.

I think it has more of an impact frankly in our businesses like institutional where obviously there's pricing. And we've elected to keep it above the way we would calculate our cost of capital at this point in time because we want to drive. And I think Andrew is doing an excellent job of having a lot of discipline there.

I don't really want to speculate too much about pricing power particularly as it relates to home lending. It doesn't have a huge impact in the day-to-day management of -- to other businesses. In context of price settings that's an area of huge focus for us in terms of making the best decisions for our customers and for the long-term.

Then maybe going back to the first part of your question, yes look that disclosure towards the back of the slides. I mean, clearly management of the share count has created value in the context of CBA. We're very conscious of that. But I guess to go to your broader question, how do we think about the context of potential capital management dividend, dividend sustainability? I mean between the management team at RMC have this regular discussion with the Board. We sort of think about over multiple years of projection.

What level of credit growth are we assuming? What do we expect happening with net interest margin? You're right, you're quite right we assume base case interest rates are going to stay low for a long period of time. We've got a big headwind that's coming. But we feel that there's a number of things that we can still manage within that, including our expense line.

We think a lot about the organic capital generation. Some of that's our business mix and our settings. That's one of the strengths that, I think, of this result of 37 basis points, notwithstanding a high payout ratio. It's a very good organic capital generation. That's one of the reasons why our share count has been able to remain low.

So we factored that all into the way we think about potentially capital management, as well as the dividend decision each six months. And based on all the information that we have in front of us today, we feel very comfortable that the appropriate decision has been made.

I think, Alan, sort of, set out some of those considerations. If at any point and, yes, absolutely, it wouldn't be an insignificant move to reduce the dividend for the Commonwealth Bank, given the broad retail shareholder base. But if at any point in the future we felt that it was in the best interest of the organization, then we would do it. I mean, the other factors I'd like to add in would be just, obviously, credit outlook movement in risk-weighted assets, et cetera. So we've sort of done that modeling, as you would expect, going out multiple years and tried to consider all of those factors.

Alan Docherty

Yeah. I mean, in the additional disclosures, Brian, what we're really trying to do is give people a sense that we're very focused on earnings per share and dividend per share. It was both a NIM or an earnings component to that. There's also a denominator in share component to that. That goes to the capital intensity of your earnings and how much franchise capital generation you can provide, subject to a certain level of payout ratios. So it's more to get a sense that we're very focused on both aspects of earnings per share and dividend per share.

Melanie Kirk

Great. Thank you very much to everyone for joining. That brings to the end of our briefing. If you have any follow-up please come back to the Investor Relations team. Thank you.