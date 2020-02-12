Telenav: Incredible Opportunity Ahead After Blowout Q2

With 50% of its market cap in cash, the valuation of its profitable core business is incredibly cheap.

It has been an absolutely fantastic earnings report for Telenav's (TNAV) investors. Management has substantially outperformed its own estimates and generated record results, sending the stock up nearly 30%.

Source: Google images

Despite this massive rise, we believe Telenav is still deeply undervalued due to its strong position in a fast-growing industry, as well as its large cash hoard. We believe there is major potential for further price appreciation.

Q2 2020 earnings

Looking at the Q2 numbers, we really aren't surprised that the stock has risen so much. Telenav beat on pretty much all metrics by an enormous margin.

Revenue, for example, beat management guidance by 16%, reaching a 5-year high. Both product and service revenue performed very well this quarter, which management attributed to strength in the automotive industry. Most impressively, though, Telenav was much more profitable than even management's most optimistic expectations. In Q1, management believed that adjusted EBITDA would be ($1.5-3.5 million) in Q2, yet the company actually reported $7.8 million in adjusted EBITDA.

This quarter, Telenav not only solidified its dominant position with Ford (NYSE:F), but also signed a competitive new contract with a Japanese OEM and became a key supplier for the new GM Cadillac Escalade.

I would like to note that this was a competitive bid process, and we won over a competitor that was recently acquired for more than $300 million, meaning, we have organically developed a highly competitive, valuable asset in the ICC space. Source: Q2 2020 call

Not only that, but it also announced that it is signing an agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and making an investment into Synq3, an in-car commerce company. We believe the fact that Telenav has been able to do all this just shows that its product is incredibly competitive and unique.

The future is looking very bright as well. With a large $1 billion backlog, much of which will be recognized within the next few years, Telenav's revenues for the next few years should be quite stable and may even grow if Telenav signs new contracts.

When we look at our existing customer engagements, we continue to see a healthy backlog of approximately $1 billion. Backlog is composed of forecasted unit volume-based on OEM projections, deferred revenues and management estimates. We expect to recognize approximately 75% of our backlog over the next 3.5 years from second half of fiscal '20 through fiscal '23, which provides us a line of sight into sustainable revenue streams. Please note that our estimate of backlog is purely based on existing customer engagements and does not include any new expected revenue streams, including any new OEMS, in-Car Commerce, OPTIMA market riveters or auto insurance. Source: Q2 2020 call

The large cash pile managed to grow this quarter. Now, Telenav has around $130 million in cash and $20 million in investments, still representing over half of its much higher $300 million market cap. This cash pile provides a large margin of safety for prospective Telenav investors.

Growth potential

In recent years, the penetration of navigation software and services continues to increase and in-vehicle infotainment systems continue to grow more complex. Telenav is a major player in this industry and currently has the highest market share for navigation software and services in North America.

With navigation systems being a primary application in connected vehicles, Telenav's navigation advantage clearly positions it to become a key player in the $500-billion connected car market in 2030.

Source: investor presentation

With its over 17 million connected vehicles growing at a 59% CAGR, Telenav not only has access to substantial amounts of valuable data, but also has a nice recurring revenue source. We believe this large installed base is a key competitive advantage for Telenav and should help it to solidify its footing in this competitive industry.

Source: investor presentation

International markets, in particular, represent a major opportunity. While Telenav has a leading position in the US, it still has very little market share internationally. However, these markets represent huge opportunities - China, for example, sells twice the amount of cars than the US.

Source: investor presentation

As connected cars become more of a necessity, we believe Telenav's solution will become more and more valuable for automakers. So far, only a few automakers like Ford have made Telenav a preferred supplier, but as the popularity of connected cars continues to grow, Telenav should be able to gain more clients and generate more billings.

Valuation

With Telenav now profitable, the undervaluation of the core business is now much more apparent. Even management has called out this in its investor presentations, showing that Telenav trades at a discount to all of its peers despite having one of the highest growth rates.

Source: investor presentation

Even with the recent rise in valuation, Telenav still trades at a massive discount to most peers. We believe the cash hoard is suppressing the value of the core business. If management pays out part of the cash to investors, we believe the value of the core business will become more apparent, thus improving Telenav's valuation.

We believe the main risk for Telenav's business is competition. While management has done well getting contracts from both domestic and foreign automakers, there is still a risk that a company with better technology could come by and capture market share from Telenav.

Takeaway

Overall, Telenav is still incredibly cheap even with the share price appreciation after the recent report. The core business is now still only worth around $150 million despite having a $1 billion backlog, strong growth prospects, and profitability. As the bull case continues to play out, we believe the valuation of Telenav should continue to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TNAV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.