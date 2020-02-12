Only 2 Factors Matter In The Stock Market

All news, whether geopolitical or financial, is useless if you are trying to understand the workings of the market; news information is useless because the response of the market to it is both inconsistent and unpredictable. Even financial news, such as earnings, is untradeable - how often does it happen that a stock goes up on bad earnings, and down on good earnings? There are two factors that consistently drive the market - fear, and money flows; all else, especially the news that reaches the masses, is white noise.

In this piece, we outline our bullish-case based on the return of fear among the "herd" of investors, and the sustained flow of funds into the economy from both government and bank credit.

Fear

The emotion of fear - fear of losing, and fear of missing-out (greed) - is the most evolutionarily-adapted and memory-forming emotion humans possess. The searing into our memory of dangerous, fearful moments helps increase our future survival. And, fear is a constant driver of the market, which is more than can be said about the news cycle.

The investing 'herd' suffered economic trauma in the Great Financial Crisis of a decade ago, and like any dangerous moment in the human experience, the brain made sure it was not easily forgotten. Unfortunately, traumatic experiences that cannot be forgotten, can lead to forms of PTSD. Investors came within an inch of losing their financial lives during the GFC; an experience not easily forgotten.

We contend that the herd continues to suffer from financial-PTSD, and that it continues to be triggered by relatively minor moves in the market - like the recent 3% pullback.

The rally in January convinced many individual investors, who had been sitting in neutral all through 2019, to "jump on board the bull-train," sending the AAII bull sentiment reading from 33% to 46% in just one week. But all it took for them to "jump back off" was a 3% pullback which dropped the bull sentiment to below where it had started in January, 32%. Further proof that fear was still plentiful came when the entire pullback was retraced last week, but the optimism did not return despite the new highs; only 1.9% came back to the bull side (table below).

The old adage, 'the market climbs a wall of worry,' seems to be written into our DNA (metaphorically-speaking). Up-spikes in bullish sentiment, and down-spikes in bearish sentiment (purple-ovals on chart below) correspond to local SPX tops, while the reverse - down-spikes in bullishness, and up-spikes in bearishness - correspond with local SPX bottoms (red-ovals on chart below). With this much fear in the market, the probability is for the market to keep rallying.

Money Flow

Federal Government

GDP = government spending + private spending + external trade

Federal government spending represents 21% of GDP. That is significant all by itself, but the fact that the Federal government is monetarily-sovereign (the currency creator) makes it crucially significant for the growth of the economy; a bigger economy requires more money. The stock market, in the long term, follows the economy - it can go through short-term periods where it deviates, but it eventually lines back up with the economy. Therefore, to have a growing stock market, you need a growing economy, which needs more money.

'More money' comes from two sources: Federal government deficits and private bank credit. The latter creates money (and deposits) whenever it makes a loan, and the former creates money whenever the Federal government spends more into the economy, on goods and services, than it taxes back out. The Federal Reserve's System Open Market Account (SOMA) is the vehicle through which all money gets created. I'll let my friend and fellow SA contributor, @alan.longbon, explain...

It works like this: In a nutshell the SOMA operations go like this: 1. The Fed detects a future need for more bank reserves in the payments system from the bank credit creation and/or Federal government deficit spending. 2. The Fed offers the Primary Dealer banks cheap SOMA funding. 3. The Primary Dealer banks use the SOMA loans to buy treasury bonds off the US government. Are indeed obligated to do this. 4. The Fed then buys the US treasury bonds off the Primary Dealer banks for a margin of profit and the banks have cash again and buy other assets. So as the debt grows, assets prices rise with the growth in overall system liquidity. SOMA is the money creation, the PD are window dressing pass-through straw men for the US Government/Treasury, a veil over money creation. The SOMA funds are the creation of net financial assets.

(There is more information available in an earlier piece, here)

It should come as no surprise that a growing deficit corresponds with a growing economy, and a declining deficit results in a recession. The chart below shows how reducing the deficit - even if there is still a nominal deficit - leads to recession. The reduction in the deficit between 2011 and 2014, almost caused a recession in 2015, saved only by an increase in the deficit that continues to this day.

Since the deficit is translated into the national debt, it explains the strong positive correlation between the debt and the SPX (chart below).

And since a growing SOMA means that the Federal Reserve is swapping cash for Treasury securities, a growing SOMA always is accompanied by a rallying SPX (green-shaded areas on chart below). When SOMA stops growing or is decreasing, the SPX falters until the growing debt can allow it to recover (blue-arrows on chart below).

Private Bank Credit

Money is also created when banks make loans. This credit-money, together with Government money creation, allows the economy to get bigger and, therefore, the stock market to get bigger in sympathy. Recently, a few analysts, whom we respect and who otherwise understand this, have been mistakenly warning about the slowing in credit-money creation. We disagree with this assessment and are frankly surprised that they have missed the obvious fact that the slowdown in credit creation is a normal seasonal adjustment that is already recovering (chart below).

The market has the two factors it needs to move higher: a healthy level of fear, and the flow of new money. The news of a viral pandemic about to smother the bull trend is only white noise that needs to be ignored. If you trade the news, you will suffer financial whiplash.

The stock market should be bought. This can be done by buying broad-spectrum ETFs such as SPY, QQQ, IWM, DIA, or leveraged ETFs such as SPXL, TQQQ.

During the 2018 correction, our analysis showed that we were not at the start of a new bear market and that the bull market was not in the process of ending.

