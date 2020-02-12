IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) CEO Lori Woods on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ISR) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Lori Woods

Thank you, Mark. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for IsoRay's fiscal second quarter 2020 earnings conference call for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Following my comments, our Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Hunt will provide a more detailed review of the fiscal second quarter financial results.

We are pleased to share with you another solid quarter of growth and progress at IsoRay. Revenue for the second quarter was $2.2 million, an increase of 16% versus the year ago quarter. Our core prostate brachytherapy revenue increased at a similar rate of 16% when compared to the fiscal second quarter of 2019.

In addition to lapping tougher comparisons that began in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, we believe that the timing of the holidays in November and particularly in December negatively impacted our business in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The fiscal second quarter 2020 started off great with October being a record sales month for IsoRay. But as we got closer to the holidays orders became a little more inconsistent in.

November of 2019 did have one less selling day than the prior year. The more impactful we believe was the fact that the Christmas and New Year's both fell on Wednesdays in 2019. We saw orders dropped considerably as we entered the second half of December as it seemed many customers took off all of one or both of the last two weeks of the calendar year 2019.

As we look at this current fiscal third quarter, we are off to a great start and we're excited about our growth opportunities ahead. We experienced noteworthy growth since the holidays with preliminary sales in January 2020 increasing about 45% versus December of 2019 and about 30% compared to January 2019 to another record sales month for IsoRay.

We are also making continued progress in important areas relative to growth and market share. You may recall our discussion during our fiscal first quarter 2020 conference call in November, at that time we shared some more details on how IsoRay’s growing leadership role within the prostate brachytherapy industry is affording us more organic growth and consistent market share gains.

The numbers tell the story. For the trailing 12 months ending December 31 2019, our net new physician customer account increased 39% versus the previous 12 month period. The fact that we are reaching more and more customers gives us confidence that the strategies we have employed are working to grow IsoRay’s presence amongst a broader customer base.

We are staying consistent to those strategies as we continue to educate and introduce more clinicians to the benefits of brachytherapy and the unique properties of our Cesium Blu isotope, also known as Cesium-131. We are seeing results and we expect to continue to experience further share gains and revenue growth.

I am also proud to report that IsoRay’s top line growth was complemented once again this quarter by further considerable operational improvement and prudent financial discipline. We increased gross profit 45% when compared to the second quarter of 2019, combine that with an 8% year-over-year decrease in operating expenses and we reduced our operating loss by 37% versus the second quarter of 2019.

We are also taking steps to grow our path forward with our proprietary disposable delivery device Blu Build which will address the customization segment of the prostate brachytherapy market. As we've discussed Blu Build has been in a limited market release to date as we gain feedback from physicians who have used the device. We feel that we now have the product's design complete and are ready for broader release.

We continue to expect Blu Build to start contributing to revenue in a more meaningful way in the second half of fiscal 2020. We are presently evaluating our strategy around production capacity for the product which we hope will be complete by the end of the fiscal year. With the completion of that process, we expect Blu Build will be available for broader adoption.

I know many of you have also been following the developments involving our customer GT Medical Technologies. I'm sure many of you are aware of their latest news. The FDA cleared the expanded indication for GammaTile therapy to include patients with newly diagnosed malignant brain cancers in January. As their manufacturer and supplier, we are hopeful that this expanded addressable patient population will lead to a more rapid adoption of GammaTile in the future. It's exciting to see the potential this holds to bring the unique benefits of our proprietary isotope to more patients battling brain cancer.

Revenues from sales to GT Medical Technologies were once again nominal in the fiscal second quarter of 2020. In addition to brain cancer treatment, we are continuing to explore additional market opportunities for further surgical applications of Cesium Blu in treating other hard-to-treat cancers.

In discussing our initiatives I alluded to our strategic approach earlier and this is a good juncture to explain that our strategy is rooted in a holistic approach that has three key prongs, embracing technologies, delivery economic benefits and providing the training and better awareness that will fuel adoption of our products.

The facets of that strategy and its impact is evident in the progress we have made and can be clearly seen in the most recent effort that successfully culminated in the news we announced in the press release that we issued on February 5th. The press release detailed our collaboration with MIM software. It spoke to embracing technologies to provide a new treatment program for head and neck cancers.

This bundled program approach brings together MIMs planning and imaging software and IsoRay’s industry leading Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds. The new package provides a one stop alternative to physicians supporting the adoption of Cesium Blu for treating head, neck cancers.

We believe that this collaboration will give physicians the ability to more accurately plan and execute a precise radiation treatment with less adverse side effects than other radiation treatment options for patients with these types of difficult to treat tumors.

The all inclusive bundled treatment program provides an economically feasible options for facilities and physicians to expand adoption of Cesium Blu. Our approach in head neck cancer serves as a great example of what we believe will be a template for future Cesium Blu brachytherapy treatment adoptions for other hard to treat cancers.

We will continue to explore how to best work with effective treatment technologies like MIM software which we believe will complement the unique qualities of our isotope. It makes Cesium Blu brachytherapy a more viable economic option for physicians providing an attractive incentive to grow treatment adoption and as more clinicians use Cesium Blu it feeds awareness that we believe will continue to be an important factor in expanded market adoption.

You also know that we have been addressing cost effectiveness from the standpoint of reimbursement. You no doubt recall that CMS staff has recommended the IsoRay be granted the ICD 10 PCS codes we submitted last year for reimbursement in the inpatient DRG setting. We still hope to hear back from CMS this spring of the formal notification of approval for these new codes taking effect on October 1st, 2020.

Finally, we will continue to support programs to effectively educate and train physicians on how to use Cesium Blu to treat their patients. We believe education awareness and understanding will lower the barriers to adoption for physicians and help our valuable treatment reach more patients in need.

In closing, I am very pleased that this quarter has been defined by continued successes an important headway. We are building adoption in our core market. We are showing the growing and important role we are playing in the treatment of other cancers. And our initiatives are creating broader awareness of the importance of Cesium Blu.

We are providing hope for patients, battling difficult cancers as we work to expand training for current and next gen clinicians to embrace our pioneering technology. All of this holds what we believe is great promise for what is yet to come and what the future holds for our innovative products and programs.

Now I will turn the call over to Jonathan to review the financial results of our fiscal second quarter.

Jonathan Hunt

Thank you, Lori. I am going to discuss some of the financial information that was contained in our press release for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31 2019 that we released a short while ago. We anticipate that our Form 10 Q will be filed with the SEC on or around February 14th.

Revenue for the second quarter ended December 31 2019 grew 16% to $2.206 million versus $1.904 million for the same period last year. Second quarter revenue was comprised of 89% for prostate brachytherapy with the balance or 11% of revenue attributed to other brachytherapy. The majority of other brachytherapy revenue was comprised of sales [ph] to treat brain cancer, including nominal sales [ph] of GammaTile therapy.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues for the second quarter ended December 31 2019 increased to 15.4% compared to 40.2% for the quarter ended December 31. 2018. The gross margin increase was predominantly driven by higher sales and lower isotope unit costs when compared to the prior year comparable period.

Second quarter gross profit dollars of $1.11 million increased 45% when compared to the same period last year. Total operating expenses consisting of research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative totaled $2.01 million or a decrease of 8% compared with total operating expenses of $2.19 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Total R&D expense decreased 33% versus the comparable prior year quarter to $277,000 dollars. The decrease in total research and development expenses was primarily the result of lower overall protocol expenses combined with reduced spending related to the development of the Blu Build delivery system which is currently in limited market release, as well as the year-over-year decline in collaborative research expenses related to GammaTile therapy.

Going forward, we continue to expect proprietary R&D expense to increase back to or above levels in prior recent quarters or to roughly $300,000 to $400,000 per quarter, as we are continuing to have discussions with institutions looking at the expanded use of Cesium-131.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased 5% versus the comparable prior year quarter to $666,000. The decrease in sales and marketing expenses was driven primarily by lower travel costs and trade show related expenses versus the prior year comparable period largely due to a calendar shift of the ASTRO Conference to September of 2019 from October of 2018.

G&A expenses of $1.07 million represented a decrease of 3% versus $1.1 million in the fiscal second quarter 2019. The year-over-year decline was driven primarily by a decrease in legal and public company expenses compared to the prior year comparable period.

IsoRay posted a net loss of $897,000 for the second quarter ended December 31 2019, a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $1.414 million for the quarter ended December 31 2018. The net loss per basic and diluted that share was $0.01 versus the net loss of $0.02 for the quarter ended December 31 2018.

Basic and diluted share results are based on a weighted average shares outstanding of approximately $67.4 million at the fiscal second quarter 2020 versus $67.3 million for the prior year period. As of December 31 2019 the company had cash, cash equivalents and certificates of deposit that totaled $3.18 million compared to $5.33 million at the end of fiscal 2019 ended June 30th 2019. The company has zero long term debt.

The relatively larger decrease in cash, cash equivalents and certificates of deposit this quarter compared to recent quarters was attributed to an increase in prepaid expenses in the quarter primarily related to premium payments for D&O Insurance as well as a large decrease in accounts payable compared to the prior quarter due to the timing of payments made.

Last month w filed and S3 registration statement something common for companies at our stage in growth cycle to provide us with future financing flexibility. That being said, at this time we remain comfortable that our cash balance will be sufficient to fund operating activities through the remainder of calendar year 2020. Shareholders’ equity at the end of fiscal second quarter 2020 totaled $6.14 million versus $7.68 million at the end of fiscal 2019.

I will now turn the call over to the operator to take questions from our analysts and institutional investors.

Jason Kolbert

Lori Woods

Lori Woods

Jason Kolbert

Lori Woods

Jason Kolbert

And I wondered if you could expand upon that and how important was Cesium Blu, the new loader. And help me understand kind of what that means in terms of future trajectory?

Lori Woods

Got you. Thank you. So as we've been disclosing Cesium Blu is still in limited market release and so we aren't breaking out those numbers specifically but it is a limited market release. So I would not attribute that growth to Cesium Blu, what I would - I'm sorry to Blu Build.

What I would attribute it to is our prostate brachytherapy core business and our growth and the number of physicians you're seeing being added on to our net physician customer accounts. Did that answer your question?

Jason Kolbert

Lori Woods

Lori Woods

Jason Kolbert

Lori Woods

Lori Woods

So we do communicate with them, but they're they are really handling their sales and marketing and we don't actually - our sales force isn't directly selling their product.

Yeah, I hope to see those things link in the future because it just makes sense. But I do understand what you're saying and then look - there is a lead time right, it's not like Cesium-131 is just lying around. So they're going to have to be coordinating with you as they - you know as their expectations rise and as they start to use GammaTile, that's right isn't it?

Lori Woods

Yes, absolutely.

Okay. Thank you so much. I really appreciate it. Keep going. This is the progress we're looking for.

Lori Woods

Thanks Jason so much.

Ed Woo

Lori Woods

Lori Woods

Ed Woo

Jonathan Hunt

Jonathan Hunt

We feel those are all positive directions that we're moving that will propel us into the future, as well as once GammaTile moves into full production, particularly with their indication to now use on a first line basis as opposed to a secondary basis.

And you know, we also hope to have you know increase from Blu Builds. You know none of that is obviously guaranteed, but those are all factors that we look at and are happy about and hopeful for the future.

Ed Woo

Lori Woods

Lori Woods

Ed Woo

Lori Woods

Lori Woods

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you. This is RK from H.C. Wainwright. Good afternoon Lori and Jonathan. A couple of quick questions. On the GammaTile, so in general so far what have you kind of seen in terms of adoption and usage with this additional indication, how should we think about it, you know in the next coming months and quarters in terms of adoption and also in terms of how the growth rate for yourselves and within your revenue lines?

Lori Woods

Lori Woods

So we're excited about what it looks like for GammaTile really hope that this will open up some of the doors for them. But we do understand that this is a process and it takes time and as much as we would love it to work overnight and just happen overnight. They have things like hospital, logistics and licensing and administration requirements all kinds of stuff that you know can be cumbersome and time consuming.

So I also think that we have to temper our excitement a little bit with knowing that this is a process that can take a little bit of time.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Lori Woods

Lori Woods

We want to make this accessible and easy for them. So in joining with MIM what we're doing is we're making a bundled package here available to them in a cost effective way we're trying to lower the barriers to entry. Now having said that you know, this is something that we have tried to do without a formal agreement in the past.

So I think this formal agreement with MIM has a lot more - a lot more ability to really bring the kind of focus to a program and be able to put it in front of a physician and get him to try it for his patients who need it and adding on the training and the support on that side we really want them to then have a good experience and lower the barrier of repeating that.

So this program is really aimed at how do we lower the barriers and get people to try it and use it and continue to use it without having any reason to slow down.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Lori Woods

Lori Woods

And so we're going to continue to look at those suppliers, be it the reactors who supply our radioactive isotope or someone who supplies strands for some of our products, we're going to continue to evaluate them, we're going to continue to work to keep our costs down. And that's just you know part of the ongoing business in the future.

Q – Swayampakula Ramakanth

Lori Woods

Lori Woods

Lori Woods

William Urschel

Jonathan Hunt

Jonathan Hunt

William Urschel

Lori Woods

