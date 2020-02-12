DISH Gets Its Wireless Wish - Now Comes The Hard Part

With so much change about to take place, DISH is a highly speculative investment. Investors should treat it as such and use caution.

The market reacted positively to the news. However, the actual mechanics of what will take place over the coming years generates many concerns that we don't currently have answers for.

With Tuesday's ruling to green-light the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, the stage is now set for DISH Network to become an emerging wireless competitor in the US.

On Tuesday, Federal judge Victor Marrero signed off on the long strung out merger between wireless providers Sprint Corporation (S) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). The deal will see the two entities combine to take on industry stalwarts AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). A driving force in this ruling was DISH's (DISH) desire to jump into the wireless sector as a fourth major US provider. The ruling now enables DISH to pursue these ambitions, utilizing a multi-billion dollar accumulation of wireless spectrum assets that DISH has been sitting on for years. While the market has responded positively to these developments, we believe that there are numerous risks involved in DISH that have us somewhat skeptical of the upside moving forward. We run through these and outline why DISH is a long ways away from being a viable telecom investment.

The ruling by judge Victor Marrero reverberates throughout the telecommunications sector. The ruling not only green-lights a massive $26 billion merger between two of the four major players in the US wireless market, it also opens a void that DISH is eagerly jumping into. DISH will build out the nation's first stand-alone 5G network and become a fourth wireless competitor. The stock has risen over the past six months, and jumped another 7% on news of the ruling.

While management will obviously update shareholders on these developments (as well as an outline of what the near future will look like), there are some red flags that we have identified - despite the market's positive reaction to the news.

Let's start with a summary of what the current landscape looks like for DISH moving forward. Essentially, DISH's role in getting the Sprint/T-Mobile merger approved was that it would immediately join the fray as a viable competitor. This would ensure that the competitive forces of the industry would remain balanced.

For this to happen, DISH has a rough outline of a launch plan in place. The company will purchase Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile from Sprint for approximately $1.4 billion. DISH will also buy another $3.6 billion worth of wireless spectrum from T-Mobile-Sprint over the next three years. These assets will give DISH a prepaid customer base, while it grapples with developing a post-paid business.

To make sure that developments move at a swift pace, the company is obligated to build a network that will bring 5G to at least 70% of the country's population by June 2025. If this is not met, DISH will pay the US Treasury as much as $2.2 billion as a penalty. DISH has an agreement to access T-Mobile's wireless network while its own network is built out.

Perhaps the market's positive reaction to these developments is due to the fact that the company finally gets to put its spectrum assets to use. For years these assets have generated no return for DISH, other than representing a placeholder of value on the balance sheet of around $25 billion - just a massive resource to not produce any income from. The telecom business model generates strong cash flows, so this could potentially lift DISH to new heights at a time when its legacy business has been slowly dying for some time.

Unfortunately, it appears that DISH will be fighting an uphill battle in these efforts. There are a number of financial, competitive, and execution risks that could cause the actual performance of DISH's wireless business to fluctuate wildly.

The first thing that jumps out at us is how expensive of an undertaking this will be for DISH - and how poorly DISH is equipped to pay for it. DISH CEO Charlie Ergen has estimated that costs to build out the network would cost approximately $10 billion. This is money that DISH obviously doesn't have. The company is holding just $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents against total long-term debt of $14.1 billion. The resulting leverage ratio is a whopping 5.8X EBITDA.

This doesn't even factor in the roughly $5 billion in expenditures over the next three years to buy Sprint's prepaid business and spectrum assets, or the $10 billion in estimated costs to build out the 5G network. In other words, debt levels are set to double (at minimum) by 2025.

With some rough projections, we can quickly see how poor of a financial landscape this creates for DISH. The Boost acquisition will bring roughly 9.3 million consumers to DISH. Even if we assume that every single customer opts for Boost's most expensive plan of $50 per month, that would result in annual revenues of about $5.58 billion per year. If we assume that DISH is able to replicate Verizon's efficiencies out of the gate and convert about 27% of revenue into operating cash flow, the Boost business would add roughly $1.48 billion to DISH's existing operating cash flow of $2.5 billion. In other words, DISH will generate roughly $4 billion in operating cash flow in its new form.

However, this amount of operating cash flow would provide far less coverage of total debt (0.13 coverage) than both AT&T (0.28) and Verizon (0.31). This doesn't even factor in a myriad of other variables. Build-out costs could run over $10 billion, DISH could operate with less efficiency than established industry players, and borrowing terms from either lenders or investing partners could be less than favorable. DISH will be a "little sibling" among a group of three giants - in an industry where scale is your friend.

You consolidate all of this risk, and then you realize that DISH now has to develop and market (successfully) a brand of post-paid wireless that effectively takes market share from the other large industry players. DISH currently has no retail rollout momentum to build off of, which means increased expenses for sales and marketing, and likely margin pressure as price becomes a default lever to pull with no current brand equity behind the wireless business.

This is certainly an uphill battle. The incumbents have partnerships throughout the industry. Verizon customers get access to Disney+. AT&T is launching its own streaming service and has synergy with DirecTV. DISH will certainly be able to bundle with its own video services as well, but secular headwinds continue to pressure that industry as consumers move away from pay-TV. This isn't to say that success is impossible, but the incumbent players are deeply entrenched with consumers - something that DISH will need to figure out how to overcome.

The market's reaction to DISH's arrival as a wireless telecommunications company is a metaphorical sign of change within DISH. Such a drastic upcoming transformation will force the investor community to reassess DISH as a holding. With so many risks and obstacles that DISH must now overcome, the stock is incredibly rife with risk. A high debt load, execution questions, a post-paid retail strategy that must be developed - all add up to substantial risks that investors need to bear in mind. We will give DISH some time to let the dust settle, before circling back and re-evaluating what will be a new entity.

