Coca-Cola Is A Must-Own Dividend Stock

The dividend yield is "just" 2.7% but still warrants an entry, as I expect more capital gains and higher dividend payments for many years to come.

The company is seeing promising results from its initiatives to streamline operations and update its product portfolio, as organic sales and margins, as well as cash flow, are significantly improving.

Coca-Cola has a rich and long history, but is still able to keep up with new and innovative companies.

It's just four weeks after I published my bullish dividend-focused article covering The Coca-Cola Company (KO). Nonetheless, a lot has changed since then. The stock has rapidly continued its uptrend, and fourth-quarter earnings came in strong. The company continues to make good improvements, and investors like the dividend (growth) rate even though the valuation is somewhat rich. Organic sales growth is strong, earnings are improving and assets are outperforming liabilities again. In addition to that, new products are showing promising results, as both sales and the company's market share are benefiting. All things considered, the stock continues to be a phenomenal long-term investment.

Source: The Coca-Cola Company

A Quick Look Back

Before I start looking at the latest data, I think it is beneficial if I write a few lines to summarize what I discussed in my previous article. One of the biggest reasons I like Coca-Cola is its focus on profitability. Starting in 2015, the company saw revenues decline rapidly, while operating margin rose by 560 basis points to 31.3%. The reason is its asset-light model. Coca-Cola has completed a global refranchising project in North America, Europe, and China aimed at new bottling contracts to drive system alignment. Basically, it is a way to franchise lower-margin tasks and to become an asset-light provider of beverages.

This was not just a move to enhance margins, but to combat three long-term concerns facing the company and pretty much all competitors. The three risks below are copied from my previous article.

An evolving consumer : Consumers are increasingly demanding different ingredients, like replacement ingredients instead of sugar. A "simple" sugar-filled drink is not competitive in an increasingly health-oriented society.

Consumers are increasingly demanding different ingredients, like replacement ingredients instead of sugar. A "simple" sugar-filled drink is not competitive in an increasingly health-oriented society. Increasing competition : This has always been an issue, as barriers to producing drinks are low, and global, regional, and local competitors are also aware of changing global trends.

This has always been an issue, as barriers to producing drinks are low, and global, regional, and local competitors are also aware of changing global trends. Taxation/regulation considerations: This mainly includes sugar taxes and the ongoing debate with regard to plastic bottles and plastic products in general.

Especially, the first two problems can be met by refranchising. A more agile business model allows for faster product changes to adjust to an evolving customer, and allows the company to gain a better market position.

Besides that, I made the case that the stock is not overpriced. While the dividend yield at 2.9% is not "very high", it is still one of the highest levels of the 21st century. I also believed that a forward P/E of 24.6 is warranted given the accelerating growth rates.

The Growth Streak Is Accelerating

Let's start by mentioning that fourth-quarter sales growth picked up significantly. Before I continue, note that there are multiple online sources that report different results. In this case, they all report Q4 sales worth $9.07 billion. However, prior-year sales are $7.81 billion, according to Coca-Cola. A lot of websites have this number at $7.06 billion. Hence, they report sales growth rates of 28.5%. So, in this case, I am relying on the company's numbers only.

Without further ado, let's discuss the numbers. As you can see in the table below, first-quarter net sales improved by 16% to $9.1 billion. That is, without doubt, an impressive number. However, the number I care most about is organic growth to adjust for acquisitions. Organic sales growth was up 7% in the fourth quarter and up 6% on a full-year basis. Concentrate sales were up 2%, while price/mix improved by 5%.

Source: Coca-Cola Q4/2019 Earnings Release

The cost of goods sold rose by 15%. As these costs are lower than overall sales and the growth rate is underperforming the net sales growth rate, this means that gross profit was leveraged. In this case, gross profit rose by 17% to $5.5 billion, with gross margin reaching 60.7%. This is up from 60.3% in the prior-year quarter.

The operating margin improved to 23.9% compared to 23.4% in the prior-year quarter. This number includes special items. Comparable (non-GAAP) operating margin remained unchanged at 24.8%.

Operating Cash Flow Is Rising

Cash from operations reached $10.5 billion. This is an improvement of 37% compared to the prior-year quarter, as strong underlying growth, accelerated timing of working capital initiatives, and the reduction of productivity and restructuring costs turned out to be major tailwinds. To give you a few numbers, the net change in operating assets and liabilities went from a $1.24 billion reduction to an increase of $366 million. Net income soared from $6.5 billion to $9.0 billion. All of these cash flow numbers are reported on a full-year basis. Total dividends paid reached $6.8 billion. This is just a few millions away from a new all-time high. It is also up from $6.6 billion in the 2018 fiscal year. As a result, the total dividends payout as a percentage of net income fell from 103.3% in FY2018 to 76.7% in FY2019. The graph below shows this ratio. My apologies for the big outlier. Although this is completely correct according to GAAP data, the outlier ruins the bigger picture. While the chart below is hard to read, it does show a trend from a payout ratio of 50-60% at the start of the century to currently 70-90%.

Data by YCharts

And here is the graph that shows the payout ratio as a percentage of operating cash flow. While there is still an outlier, the downtrend is clearly visible. The payout ratio has gone from roughly 45% between 2000 and 2005 to more than 60% currently.

Data by YCharts

Strategic Acquisitions Are Clearly Impacting Fundamentals

Unfortunately, the company ended the year with cash and cash equivalents valued at $6.5 billion. This is down significantly from $9.1 billion in the prior year. While operating cash flow improved by nearly $3 billion and negative cash flow from financing activities was $9.0 billion instead of $10.3 billion in the prior year, we see that cash from investing activities is negative $4.0 billion instead of the positive value of $5.9 billion as Coca-Cola reported in 2018 (see table below). The company invested heavily in new businesses, as cash flow from acquisitions was negative $5.5 billion. This is significantly lower compared to $1.3 billion in the prior year. Proceeds from disposals of investments more than halved to $7.0 billion, while purchases of property, plant, and equipment were $500 million higher.

Source: Coca-Cola Q4/2019 Earnings Release

While it is fair to say that cash has always been rather volatile, it becomes clear that the trend is clearly down. This is a result of ongoing investments in a changing environment.

Data by YCharts

For example, one of Coca-Cola's goals is to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions of brands in rapidly growing categories. This includes the acquisition of the value-added dairy business fairlife LLC. The company took full ownership in 2019 to benefit from growing value-added dairy product sales - one of the fastest-growing drinks categories in the United States, according to Coca-Cola.

fairlife® ultra-filtered milk debuted in 2014, and sales have grown sharply since then, with strong double-digit growth each year since launch. According to Nielsen AMC, fairlife surpassed $500 million in retail sales last year.

Source: fairlife.com

Moreover, according to Coca-Cola, the results are already clearly visible.

fairlife’s continued success has been supported by new product innovations, ranging from lactose-free, ultra-filtered milk with less sugar and more protein than competing brands, to high-protein recovery and nutrition shakes and drinkable snacks. The brand has been supported by the reach of the U.S. Coca-Cola system, with products distributed through the Minute Maid distribution system and Coca-Cola bottlers across the country

As a result, its portfolio continues to be successful. In 2019, the company had its largest value share gains in almost a decade. Both sparkling and non-sparkling offerings contributed to these gains. Trademark Coca-Cola grew 6% retail value globally, thanks to innovative offers like Coca-Cola Plus Coffee. Coke Zero achieved another year of double-digit volume growth, while juice and smoothie brands saw support from innovative products like innocent plus, a premium juice offering with added vitamins.

Financial Stability Is Improving

In my previous article, I discussed the company's rapidly rising liabilities. Back then, total liabilities were valued at 6.2x total EBITDA.

The reason for elevated debt levels is the rapid rise of long-term debt. The company's transformation has caused debt levels to rise and sales to fall as I already explained. I am not too worried about it as we are now entering a phase of renewed and likely sustainable sales and operating cash flow growth. This should further cover debt service costs and ease the overall debt burden.

The good thing is that we are indeed seeing a strong turn. Over the past 12 months, total assets grew by more than $3.0 billion to $86.4 billion. This was caused by higher valued trademarks, goodwill, and PP&E. Meanwhile, total equity rose by $2.0 billion to $21.1 billion. Long-term debt rose from $25.4 billion to $27.6 billion. I expect the trend you see below to continue, as investments are clearly resulting in higher sales and an increasingly healthy balance sheet.

Source: TIKR.com

Valuation Is A Tough Topic

This is by far my least favorite topic, as it is incredibly hard to say whether the stock is a buy or sell based on a number of ratios. First of all, the dividend yield has declined further to currently 2.7%. This means you get a 100 basis points premium over the average S&P 500 yield of 1.7%. I think this is fair, as the stock is less volatile with a beta of 0.42. Also, since 2007, Cola-Cola and the S&P 500 have had the same capital gains. However, price-to-sales has gone to almost 7.0 and the forward P/E is 24.2. It's not "that expensive", given margins are rising rapidly and investors are searching for yield, as the 10-year government bond yield is near an all-time low. In other words, the situation is a bit different. It does make sense to pay a premium for quality stock and to be satisfied with a lower dividend yield than you might have hoped for.

Data by YCharts

While it might seem like I am searching for reasons to ignore the rather rich valuation, I think the stock is fairly priced. A counterargument would be to simply wait for a better yield. However, I think it is better to be long and benefit from increasing dividend payments instead of hoping for a stock price correction.

Takeaway

Calling a stock a "must-own" is not an easy thing to do. However, I think Coca-Cola deserves a lot of love. Sure, I would like to have bought this stock in 2009 at a 4.0% yield and not in a late-state economy. However, times are different and investors continue to look for yield. That's why I continue to like stocks that are able to rapidly grow sales and earnings and deliver a good, and growing, dividend yield. Coca-Cola has proven that its asset-light measures are working. Margins are improving and sales are rising again. On top of that, we see that new and innovative products continue to provide the company with organic sales growth and higher market share in new markets. I am also relieved that operating cash flow is improving and total equity has entered an uptrend after falling since 2013.

All things considered, I am happy to see that the market tends to agree with me, as the stock is up almost 7% since the start of the year.

Source: Finviz

If you are not yet long, I think it makes sense to start a position over an extended period of time to avoid buying into an overbought situation or to wait for a dip. However, the latter could mean that you miss out on even higher capital gains. Either way, regardless of what the market is going to do in the mid-term, I think this is a stock that deserves to be held for many years.

Let me know what you think!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.