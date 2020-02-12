130% Dividend Growth For FY19 Makes Yara's Yield 4%

Yara exploded the dividend, and while there is continued weaknesses, the fundamental arguments for Yara's long-term growth continue.

After having stayed out of Yara for years, I recently purchased my first initial stake in the company prior to the FY19 report.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as YARIY and YRAIF . The Yara International listing in Oslo, OSL:YAR, offers stronger liquidity).

A few days back, I published my first article on Yara (OTCPK:YARIY) (OTCPK:YRAIF). While I expected having to comment regarding the dividend growth posted for the full year, I did not expect that another piece could be warranted so soon.

However, given the inquiries on Yara, I thought that a 130% dividend increase would definitely be cause for this - especially given the journey the stock will most likely make in the short term.

As we speak, the stock has appreciated more than 8% since my publication on the 3rd of February. On the Oslo listing, the stock is appreciating 4-6% during the day of the report, and is now trading in the high 300 NOK range.

Let's take a look at what's causing this exuberance.

Yara - it grows more than expected

In my original article, I postulated an FY19 EPS of around 17.4-18.4 NOK/share. While the full-year results came in above that due to a particularly strong 4Q19, it was just within what I would consider a standard margin for error (10%). FY EPS for 2019 in terms of basic earnings came in at 20.36 NOK/share.

What else happened?

Improved margins due to executions/strategy.

Plant portfolio benefits from an overall lower gas cost.

The "New business" shows impressive earnings growth.

Upwards of 1B FCF improvement for the full year.

Net debt/EBITDA down to ~1.75X

So, the overall negative curve which caused the slump in earnings, dividends, and profits, is slowly reversing.

In addition, some of the company's segments, namely Sales/Marketing, are very resilient to commodity price fluctuations, which are causing havoc in the global agronomy/fertilizer businesses.

And the big one - the really big one is the delivery on the capital allocation policy that the company set last year.

This is a 15 NOK dividend combined with a 3 NOK share buyback, totaling an 18 NOK shareholder return for 2020E. How does this make sense with a 50% payout policy and a ~20 NOK EPS?

Nordic companies tend - or have tended - to look on shorter-term results when allocating capital for dividends, as over-allocating capital would necessitate debt to keep up with the generous dividend during poor years. However, while the Basic EPS would indicate a payout ratio of 73.76%, which is clearly above the stated policy (not even including buybacks), the company seems to be targeting the adjusted earnings, which includes the removal of special items and FX. For the year, this number came in at nearly 30 NOK/Share, which would indicate at least some logic to the sizing of the dividend.

Sizing the dividend in such a way obviously increases risk - and I am the first one to point to Yara's historical dividend volatility. Don't take this 15 NOK/share as indicative of some sort of minimum dividend going forward. However, the company is certainly in a better position than in 2014-2016 to begin building a strong dividend history with 15 NOK as a sort of floor, if they so choose.

Regardless of the logic/considerations behind the choice, it does mean that Yara turns from being a measly 1-2% yielder to a company where my position currently yields nearly 4.5% YoC.

So, what does this do for the company? 2019 didn't bring any miracles - FCF improved, for certain, but everything else was more or less in line, including a small margin of error.

I find that everything published in my previous article still stands, and stands stronger than ever with the company's now-4% annual yield going into 2020. Yara has excellent growth potential going forward, in no small part due to agronomy inefficiencies found in many parts of the world. What do I mean?

Well, in terms of agricultural output per hectare, the west (and China) still stands well above certain regions. This is where Yara intends to provide efficiency.

So, Yara's growth potential is far from over, not just on the basis of this, but on the basis of its entire portfolio, which now includes most of the company's growth projects either at a finished, nearly finished or 2020-2021 end-stage.

The only project that's a bit uncertain is found in Africa, and we'll see how it develops going forward. The company's CapEx, both growth and maintenance, is now in line with its peers (which wasn't the case in 2018).

This means that there aren't any more surprises waiting here, at least not for the coming 1-2 years which will make predicting cash flows somewhat easier going forward.

Yara also managed to reduce debt even further in 4Q19 - and the lowering from 1.9X in 3Q19 to 1.7X in 4Q19 is pretty damn impressive, and now fully conforms with the company's debt targets.

So, the word for FY19.

The company did experience continuing weaker commodity and premium markets and deliveries. There were lower revenues and an increasing premium share of products. This is fully in line with ongoing trends and expectations in the market. However, despite these headwinds in products and revenues, the company increased EBITDA by 25% and posted an impressive increase in company free cash flow. This is all part of the "turnaround" I flagged for in my previous article, which I now believe we are only seeing the beginning of. The trends, as they stand, are excellent - especially in premium segments and the new digital segment.

I see this as only the initial stages of the ramp-up here, and I'll provide a quick reference sheet for why the company believes it to be a good investment.

However, the reason I'm posting it is that I agree with most every one of these points. Yara is, as I see it, a fundamentally good investment. Let's look at its valuation.

Valuation

So, the market was impressed with the FY19 results. It caused the price to jump nearly 6% on Friday trading when the report was released. Prior to Friday, we could buy Yara at what I believed based on forecasts to be an 18.6X P/E-ratio for 2019 earnings.

However, as EPS beat our estimates, the company was, in fact, being traded at a valuation of 16.7X P/E ratio on the basis of 2019 actual EPS. If this had been known, I would have been far more positive in my initial article. As it stands, the company price has, on Friday, jumped back up to an 18+ P/E valuation, ironically enough nearly to the 18.6X P/E valuation we saw based on earnings forecasts.

Now, what has changed is the company's dividend payout. As it stands, an investment into Yara at this valuation will yield nearly 4% (3.96%) which is well above the average for the past few years. While the company does communicate what we all know - commodity headwinds will persist - the company also communicates strength in many core businesses, including its digital businesses.

With growth CapEx finished compared to previous years, the company is free to return more cash to shareholders going forward - and given the changed dividend policy for the company, it seems that this is indeed what's intended.

Despite now trading at nearly 380 NOK/share, the company is still undervalued on historical basis, and if EPS forecasts for 2020 are to be believed, it's trading at a P/E closer to 12-13X - which would be consistent with historical results.

At these valuations, investing in Yara even following a 5-6% surge starts to make more sense. Equally encouraging is the recovery in terms of FCF, the lack of which some have criticized the company for. While it's not solved, Yara showed its capabilities in this regard and improved free cash flow by close to $1B.

So, what's the upside here?

Well, given the encouraging 2019 results, I choose to see Yara as an even more appealing long-term investment than at the time of my previous article, moderated somewhat by the recent surge. Even if we add some being conservative to forecasted 2020, I want you to consider the following.

Yara was able to, excluding one-offs and FX, to bring about an annual EPS of 30 NOK/share in the year 2019. While there's no guarantee that one-time effects and FX won't continue, the company is able to deliver 30 NOK even in times during significant commodity pricing pressure.

As such, I choose to see 25-30 NOK as a "fair" EPS that Yara, in its current state, is able to give us. This gives us a "fair" value range based on average earnings growth of 375 NOK/share (low end of 25 NOK á 15 P/E) to 450 NOK/share.

Thesis

If we assume an extremely conservative 25 NOK long-term EPS for Yara, despite indications of growth going forward, then shares would be only slightly overvalued at 2020E EPS at this time. If we instead go by 2019 adjusted EPS, then this indicates a potential upside of 19% at this valuation when put into context of fair value (P/E 15).

I bought more Yara at 362 NOK and extended my position on Friday trading to a 1.5% portfolio stake. I'm personally hoping we'll see more weakness in the stock, driven by continued performance uncertainty despite indications to the contrary, as this would bring about more purchase opportunities.

All of these forecasts and assumptions are still based on the continued pressure on commodities. If and when these turn around, there's going to be significant profit expansion on part of Yara, and we may once again see earnings in the high 30's or mid-'40s (NOK), which using the new dividend policy could bring about dividend growth approaching triple-digits over the course of only a few years.

There are plenty of reasons for staying out of Yara. Investing in fertilizer companies such as this certainly isn't for everyone. If you have a sufficiently long time horizon, however, and can bear a bit of volatility, this investment doesn't just have upside, it has significant potential upside.

For me, it's one of many (successful) positions in my large dividend portfolio, and I'm counting on it to grow in a healthy manner over the course of the next 10-60 years. I'm happy that I managed to buy a small stake at a relatively cheap valuation, and I would be open to buying even more.

All of this means that Yara is still a "Buy" from me, even at a somewhat higher valuation.

Stance

Despite a 5-6% surge, Yara remains a "Buy" and "Bullish" on the basis of a very good 2019 with a 130% bump in the company's dividend and forward potential earnings stabilization.

