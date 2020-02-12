Macerich: Taubman Takeover Is Fantastic News

As everyone knows, Taubman Centers (TCO) has recently been taken over by Simon Property Group (SPG) for a 50% premium over its closing price. This is obviously great for Taubman, but we also believe it is great news for Macerich (MAC), which also has a portfolio of Class A assets. Combine this with MAC's promising Q4 results and 2020 guidance, and we believe MAC still has further upside even after its 10% rise yesterday.

Implications

If you want to know more about the background of the deal, feel free to look at this presentation by SPG, but today we'll be focusing on the implications of this deal for MAC.

So, the first and most obvious implication is that this really helps to show how incredibly undervalued A malls really are. SPG paid a 6.2% cap rate for Taubman's properties, which is quite low considering the valuation mall REITs are trading at. MAC, for example, should be trading at $40 per share if its properties were valued using a 6.2% cap rate.

(Source: SPG investor presentation)

Secondly, it shows that consolidation is still happening in the mall REIT industry, especially in the Class A segment. Considering Taubman has been acquired, this means that the next acquisition target is likely to be MAC. Management has made it clear that they won't be acquired, especially after they rejected a bid nearly 4x their current price a few years ago, but this deal could still help them sell off portions of their top malls at a cap rate incremental to NAV.

Lastly, it helps to validate MAC's strategy of taking on debt to fund redevelopments. The reason why most investors were concerned with MAC's leverage was because they were uncertain about the value of MAC's assets, so they believed it would be hard for MAC to get financing in tough times. With the buyout of Taubman, the value of MAC's assets are now much more clear, and this should help the company get refinancing in the future.

Q4 results

Even before the SPG acquired Taubman, MAC had already reported promising Q4 results. Sales per square foot continued to grow, up 10% YOY to around $800. Occupancy also started to improve from 93.8% in Q3 to 94% in Q4, which shows that MAC has already started to recover from the Forever 21 bankruptcy. Best of all, though, MAC managed to show same-center NOI growth of 0.7% despite the retailer bankruptcies and other massive headwinds this year.

We had predicted in our last article that MAC's FFO will likely bottom out and start growing over the next few years. Our theory was validated when management guided for a $0.06 decline in FFO from 2019 to 2020, despite there being a decline of $0.19 from 2018 to 2019. When MAC's redevelopment projects start to mature, more cash should start flowing in. For example, Fashion District of Philadelphia, which was finished recently, currently generates very little cash flow due to low occupancy of just 65%, but this should improve substantially in 2021 and beyond.

Given this occupancy ramp and the fact that capitalized interest on the project is substantially lower in 2020 now that the project is open, this property is only modestly FFO accretive to Macerich in 2020, but will significantly contribute to the company's FFO in 2021 and beyond.



Source: Q4 2019 call

The only thing we didn't like was that leasing spreads had dropped drastically, from over 11% to just 5%. Management blames this on the tenant bankruptcies this year, so it should be a short-term problem.

In addition to affecting occupancy, the 450,000 square feet or 2% of our GLA that was rejected and closed through bankruptcy, also put downward pressure on 2019 leasing spreads.



Source: Q4 2019 call

Even with the major decline in spreads, though, average rents per square foot still continued to climb, up around 3.3%. Its good to see that MAC still has a substantial amount of pricing power, even with all the vacant supply. Leasing activity was also quite strong, as MAC managed to grow leases signed by 18%, representing 3.5 million sq. ft. of leases signed during the year.

Overall, although 2019 had been a challenging year, there are many things to celebrate - the successful opening of FDP, the large volume of leasing activity during the year, a shrinking list of troubled retailers, etc. As we head into 2020, we expect things to get even better as the retail industry continues to recover and as occupancy at FDP continues to ramp.

Valuation

As the Taubman acquisition shows, MAC is incredibly undervalued. Admittedly, Taubman has slightly higher rent per square foot and occupancy, but even at a slight discount to Taubman, MAC would still be vastly undervalued at its current price. We believe fair value at the moment is around $40 based on the Taubman acquisition, though it could be higher if SPG purchased Taubman at a discount to fair value.

Takeaway

Overall, SPG's buyout of Taubman is highly bullish for MAC. We don't harbor any illusions that MAC will eventually be sold, but we believe its value will be realized one way or another, whether through dividends or deleveraging. The company's promising 2020 guidance definitely gives us hope that the problems afflicting the retail industry are coming to an end. We remain heavily long MAC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.