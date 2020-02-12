Novo Nordisk: The Growth Story Continues With The Latest Results

On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, diabetes-focused pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite solid, as the company showed very strong year-over-year revenue growth and strong net income growth. The company also delivered positive developments in other areas of its business, which was somewhat expected for someone that follows this firm. Overall, diabetes continues to be a growing problem worldwide, and Novo Nordisk is perhaps better positioned than any other pharmaceutical firm to take advantage of this situation.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Novo Nordisk's fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Novo Nordisk brought in total revenues of DKK 32.417 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 9.03% increase over the DKK 29.732 billion that it brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of DKK 11.873 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 10.11% increase over the DKK 10.783 billion that the firm reported in the year-ago quarter.

Novo Nordisk received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to sell its new oral GLP-1 analogue, Rybelsus. The company reports that the initial feedback regarding the product is encouraging.

The company received approval to market Ozempic for CV risk reduction in patients with type-2 diabetes and established cardiovascular diseases in January 2020. In addition, Rybelsus was recommended for approval by the European regulatory authorities following the end of the fourth quarter.

Novo Nordisk reported a net profit of DKK 8.717 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 2.59% increase over the DKK 8.497 billion that the company earned during the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems essentially certain that one of the first things that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that every measure of financial performance improved compared to the prior-year quarter. As has been the case in past quarters in 2019, this was not entirely due to organic growth. Rather, one of the reasons for this growth is that Novo Nordisk's reporting currency, the Danish krone, declined against the currencies that its customers actually paid with. The way this works is that the company's customers purchase its products using U.S. dollars, Japanese yen, euro, and other currencies, but if these currencies increase in value against the Danish krone, then they convert into a greater quantity when the company converts the received currency for reporting purposes. This is true even if the company keeps its prices static. With that said though, Novo Nordisk did actually deliver real year-over-year organic growth. We can see that by the fact that it has still delivered 6% revenue growth when measured in the currencies that its customers actually paid with. This is a very good sign, as it shows that the company is delivering actual growth.

Although Novo Nordisk is a Danish company, it conducts the largest proportion of its business in North America. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

This is not likely to come as a surprise to many readers. It is relatively common that North America, and especially the United States, has the highest obesity rate in the world. I have discussed this in a variety of past articles on Novo Nordisk, especially this one. There is a proven link between obesity and the development of type-2 diabetes. As Novo Nordisk's primary line of business is the treatment of type-2 diabetes, it makes sense that this region would be its most profitable.

As the chart above implies, the company saw revenue growth in all of the regions in which it operates. While the aforementioned currency fluctuations were responsible for some of this growth, Novo Nordisk saw actual organic growth in each of these regions. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

As we can clearly see, every one of the company's regional operations saw growth, even when measuring revenues in the currencies that its customers use to pay for its products. The overwhelming amount of this growth came from Novo Nordisk's international operations. In comparison, its North American operations only delivered relatively minor growth. This is likewise a good thing, as it means that the company is diversifying its operations internationally and thus reducing its dependence on any single nation or region. Investors should appreciate this.

One of the biggest pieces of news to come out of these results was that the company received approval to market Rybelsus in the United States. Rybelsus is a once-daily GLP-1 analogue that is taken orally. This differentiates it from the company's other GLP-1 analogue treatments for type-2 diabetes, as many of its other products require that the patients inject it directly into their bloodstream. As I mentioned in the highlights, Novo Nordisk stated that the product has already delivered encouraging market performance. In fact, this product was credited for helping the company increase its share of the GLP-1 analogue market in the United States:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

As we can see here, Novo Nordisk has by far the largest market share of the GLP-1 analogue market in the United States, and this market share increased during the fourth quarter. This indicates to us that doctors, and perhaps patients, find the company's diabetes care products to be more effective than what its competitors have to offer. This bodes well for the company's future, and should ultimately prove rewarding to the firm's shareholders.

Another important development for the company is the continued rollout of the Ozempic product. Ozempic is a once-weekly GLP-1 analogue that is taken as an injection using a device that is similar to other injectable diabetes medicines. As is the case with many of Novo Nordisk's other products, Ozempic is used in the treatment of type-2 diabetes, and the fact that it only needs to be taken once per week may make it preferable to patients over other medications that need to be taken more frequently. We can see this by looking at the performance of the product in the European market, where it has captured the majority of the growth in the GLP-1 market over the past year:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

This impressive performance has not been limited to Europe. In fact, as we can see here, Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 analogue product line has delivered growth on an organic constant currency basis year over year:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

Another major source of growth for Novo Nordisk is its Saxenda product. Saxenda is also a GLP-1 analogue that is essentially a reformulation of the company's earlier Victoza product. Once it was discovered that one of the side effects of Victoza is weight loss, the company decided to market Saxenda as a way for chronically obese patients to manage their condition. In past articles, I predicted that Saxenda would prove to be a success for the company. This has proven to be the case, as the product has consistently delivered sales growth in all regions ever since it was released. We can see this here:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

This is also something that shareholders in the company should appreciate. The reason for this is obvious, as the higher level of sales should result in more money migrating down to the bottom line, all else being equal. Naturally, we always like to see higher profits at the companies we are invested in, since this is what drives stock price performance and dividend payments, at least over the long term.

One of the most important tasks of any pharmaceutical company is to perform research and development. One of the reasons for this is so that it can maintain patent protection across its portfolio. Another, and more important, reason though is so that the company can reduce the risk that one of its competitors will devise a better medical treatment. Novo Nordisk has proven to be quite competent in this area, and currently has a very strong pipeline for the remainder of this year:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

As we can see here, the company intends to conduct clinical trials of several new products this year. It also hopes to get approval from regulators for a few of its new products, including Rybelsus (in Europe and Japan). This should help the company continue its growth streak over the remainder of this year.

In conclusion, Novo Nordisk's fourth-quarter results were quite strong and clearly show that the company's growth story that I have presented in various past articles is playing out. Fortunately, it does not appear that this growth is likely to end anytime soon. In fact, the firm's success in international markets shows that the fundamentals may actually be improving. Overall, the company's shareholders should be quite pleased here.

