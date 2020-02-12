GE: Focus On 737 Max And Renewables For 2020 Outlook

GE will be hosting an investors call on March 4 and I highlight updates on 737 Max and GE Renewables as the key items to watch out for.

Introduction

I last wrote about GE last month on what to expect from its Q4 and 2019 full-year earnings call. In all, GE reported a solid quarter and full-year 2019 and met or beat all its financial targets. GE also gave early guidance for 2020 and will host an investor call on March 4 to further discuss the outlook for 2020.

In this article, I first do a recap of how GE performed relative to my expectations from my last article and preview the key matters that investors should pay attention to in the March 4 investor call.

2019 Recap

In my last article, I highlighted 5 things to look out for in GE’s Q4 earnings call:

Industrial Free Cash Flow and 2020 Guidance Progress in GE Power Impact of 737 Max Grounding on GE Aviation What’s Up Ahead for GE Healthcare? New Bloods’ Fresh Perspective and Cultural Reset

Figure 1: GE’s 2019 Actual Performance vs. Guidance (Source)

On the first point, I highlighted that GE had revised its outlook on better industrial free cash flow twice in July and October 2019 from its original 2019 outlook in March 2019. For the full year 2019, GE posted industrial free cash flow of $2.3B which was even better than its last estimate. While it is refreshing for GE to be beating its guidance instead of falling short as seen in recent years, it is important to note that its free cash flow performance was worse than 2018, as seen in Figure 2.

Figure 2: GE’s Industrial Free Cash Flow by Segment (Source)

For 2020, the company expects continued improvement in industrial free cash flow with sustained strength in Aviation and Healthcare as well as continued progress in Power. GE Power’s better-than-expected performance was a huge reason for the beat in 2019 industrial free cash flow. Beyond that, the company has also seen great improvements in Power with projects that have lower commercial risks and better operational execution overall. Having said that, the company is under no illusion that the turnover is completed.

As usual, GE Aviation remains the crown jewel within GE. The business was able to grow free cash flow versus the prior year despite the $1.4 billion of cash headwind from the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. Looking ahead in 2020, GE expects the 737 Max to return to service in the middle of 2020 which is aligned with the guidance given by Boeing. However, the company acknowledges that the situation on 737 MAX is fluid and can potentially have a significant material impact on GE’s 2020 performance.

GE Healthcare also figures to play a huge role in 2020. Full-year revenue in Healthcare was only up 1%, driven by strong growth in Life Sciences, of which the outgoing Biopharma segment is a major contributor. There is certainly cause for worry about the Healthcare business once it loses the fast-growing, high margin Biopharma. Larry Culp also admitted the Healthcare business underperformed relative to the market in 2019 during the earnings call. The company, however, retains faith in the business post Biopharma and sees future growth driven by innovative solutions and digital capabilities around Precision Health.

Lastly, while we did not get a chance to hear new CFO Carolina Dybeck speak at the last earnings call, this was current CFO Jamie Miller’s earnings call, and we can expect to see the new CFO in action at the investor call in March. Beyond the CFO change, Culp is clearly driving a cultural reset. In his prepared remarks at the earnings call, he mentioned how GE is in the early days of a lean transformation and fundamentally changing how the company is run daily.

What to look out for during the Investor Call in March?

As investors look forward to March 4 when the company gives further color to its outlook for 2020, I look forward to hearing more commentary on 2 matters:

Updates on 737 Max grounding Focus on GE Renewables

Figure 3: GE’s 2020 Outlook (Source)

Before I dive into the above point, let’s take a step back and recap the first guidance for 2020 given by GE. The company expects industrial free cash flow to go up to a range of $2B to $4B. Rather than focusing solely on EPS, Culp has indicated that industrial free cash flow is a more important indicator of any progress being made.

This target factors in the lost cash and dividends generated by the sale of Biopharma and dispositions of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR). The assumption is that the Biopharma sale will close in the first quarter and the sale of the remaining stake in Baker Huges will be done in an orderly manner. For reference, in 2019 for the full year, BioPharma generated approximately $1.3 billion in cash and $1.5 billion in profit while Baker Hughes dividends represented approximately $350 million of cash flow.

Updates on 737 Max Grounding

The company’s plan is also dependent on the 737 Max's return to service in the middle of 2020. Given that GE Aviation generated $4.4B of free cash flow in 2019 (Figure 2), it is obvious to say that it is the crown jewel within GE. While Boeing (NYSE:BA) also expects the 737 Max to be cleared by regulators in the middle of 2020 and it wants to resume production before the plane returns to service, any further delays will have a significant impact on GE’s financials, as seen by the $1.4B of cash headwind in Q4 2019.

Unfortunately, the situation is out of GE’s control. In the case of any changes to the date of return to service of the 737 Max, Investors will want to keep a keen eye on the impact on GE's industrial free cash flow.

Focus on GE Renewables

The pleasant surprise of 2019 was that GE Power performed better relative to expectations, given the well-known struggles of this unit. While it is hard-pressed to praise the performance of -16% revenue growth and 2.2% segment margin of GE Power, free cash flow came in $0.8M better than what the company first estimated in March 2019. The company is under no illusion that the work is completed and fully expects the segment to continue to improve in 2020.

Given the attention on GE Power, it is perhaps not a surprise to see that Renewables slipped off the radar and had a tough 2019, both in terms of earnings and free cash flow. Culp has made Renewables the operational focus in 2020 and Investors will be looking for the company to provide more color on this when the investor call is held on March 4.

Investors will surely hope that Renewables will outperform relative to expectations as Power did in 2019.

Conclusion

GE had a very decent 2019 with clear progress made and that has clearly been reflected in its stock price movement over the past year. In 2020, the company expects Aviation and Healthcare to continue to be strong, Power to build on its progress made in 2019 and will place a huge operational focus on Renewables. Also, Culp is powering lean transformation efforts at GE which will enhance operational rigor and cost management. In all, GE should be well-positioned for another good year in 2020.

The company will host an investor call on March 4 to discuss its outlook for 2020. In this article, I highlight 2 key matters for investors to keep an eye on during the call. The first being rather obvious in how the situation with the 737 Max will impact Aviation in 2020 and the second being how the company will be putting the operational focus in Renewables.

I hold a medium-size position in GE at an average price and am bullish on its prospects.

I specialize in covering tech and biotech firms. Readers who are interested are welcome to follow me to read and comment on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.