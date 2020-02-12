Boot Barn: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

Boot Barn (BOOT) was one of the top gainers in the Retail Sector (XRT) in 2019 with a 161% return, but the stock is off to a tough start thus far this year. Despite the company putting up strong results in the recent fiscal Q3 2020 report and raising FY-2020 same-store sales guidance, the stock is down more than 20% year to date, massively underperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2000 (IWM). Some of this weakness is likely tied to a continued deceleration in same-store sales growth, with the company lapping double-digit growth in FU-2019. The good news for the bulls, however, is that the correction in the share price has inflicted minimal damage to the more significant technical picture. As long as the bulls defend the $31.00 level on a monthly closing basis, I see no reason to turn bearish on Boot Barn from a technical standpoint.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Boot Barn has seen incredible growth in the past few years, with the niche retailer managing to grow annual sales from $402.7 million in FY-2015 to $776.9 million in FY-2019. The earnings growth in this period has been just as impressive, with annual earnings per share (EPS) nearly doubling from $0.70 in FY-2015 to $1.35 in FY-2019. Based on recent guidance, these strong results are expected to continue, with FY-2020 annual EPS guidance narrowed to a range of $1.81-1.83, representing 35% year-over-year growth. Unfortunately, this has been overshadowed by a minor deceleration in same-store sales growth, and the stock has skidded significantly to start the new year. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below.

As we can see from the below chart of annual EPS, Boot Barn is a clear leader in the retail sector and one of the few names able to rival market leader Lululemon's (LULU) growth metrics. Boot Barn managed to grow annual earnings per share by 42% in FY-2018, 73% in FY-2019, and the company is likely to put up annual EPS growth of 35% in FY-2020. These are incredible growth metrics, as it's rare for any company, regardless of its size, to grow annual EPS at a pace of 30%-plus in multiple consecutive years. If we look out to FY-2021, current estimates are for $2.09 in annual EPS, translating to roughly 15% growth year over year. This is undoubtedly a slowdown from the prior growth rate, though not overly alarmingly slow. Ideally, investors are going to want to see a beat on this figure to continue the trend of 20%-plus annual EPS growth. This would require FY-2021 annual EPS $2.18 or higher, and is certainly possible given the company's track record of earnings beats.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

If we move over to quarterly revenue growth rates, there's a lot to like here as well, as we can see that this earnings growth is being supported by robust growth in revenues. The highest-quality earnings growth comes from strong sales growth and margin expansion, and this is precisely what we've seen from Boot Barn. Not only has the company managed to grow sales at a low-double digit pace since Q1 2019, but gross margins have also improved on a trailing twelve-month basis in the same period, up just over 200 basis points from 31.1% to 33.2%. In the most recent fiscal Q3 2020 report, Boot Barn generated revenue of $284 million, up 12% year over year but slightly below the trailing twelve-month average of 13%. This minor deceleration is not surprising, as the company was lapping a quarter of 13% growth the year prior, and therefore, was up against challenging comps.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Table)

If we look ahead to estimates for fiscal Q4 2020 and the first half of FY-2020, quarterly revenue growth is likely to continue at this pace more or less, though we have a minor drop-off expected in fiscal Q4 2020. Current estimates for fiscal Q4 2020 are for $213.1 million, translating to 10% growth year over year. This would be the weakest quarter of sales growth for the company since Q4 2018. Fortunately, this is not expected to continue, with fiscal Q1 2021 and fiscal Q2 2021 estimates projecting 12% and 13% year-over-year growth, respectively. Therefore, while the holiday quarter could come in a little light compared to the prior trend in growth rates, it's not a material issue. As the chart below shows, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate (white line) will maintain its current trajectory, suggesting that this deceleration is not a sign of a trend lower in growth rates.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

However, where we do have a slight issue, and what the market seems to be hung up on, is same-store sales growth. As we can see in the chart below of the company's store count, it expects to add 24 net new stores in FY-2020, a faster pace than the 16 net new stores added in FY-2019. Based on this, we would have expected top line growth to pick up a little, given that the pace of store openings increased year over year. This suggests that while top line growth remains respectable at low-double digit levels, same-store sales growth is decelerating a little, which is confirmed by the chart below.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the chart below, same-store sales growth came in at 6.7% for fiscal Q3 2020, the weakest quarter in over two years for the company. While this was still a decent number, as it was lapping a 9.2% beat in the prior-year quarter, it's a little weaker than the market was expecting. As we can see in the FY-2015 period, the company also saw decelerating same-store sales growth in the mid- to high-single digit range, and the market didn't seem to care that it was lapping robust high-single digit year-over-year comps. Instead, the market sold off the stock by more than 50%.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, while annual EPS growth and revenue growth rates remain stable, the market seems to be using the decelerating same-store sales growth as an excuse to punish the stock. Despite this deceleration not being all that material, any growth stock up 220% in 18 months or less is susceptible to sharp corrections. This is especially true if there's any deceleration in the business, whether minor or not. Therefore, I believe this 30% correction from the highs in Boot Barn has more to do with the stock running too far, too fast than any real worries of a significant slowdown in the growth story here.

There are two pieces of good news for the bulls, however, and these are the technical picture and the valuation. As we can see from the chart below, Boot Barn's valuation is now back to much more reasonable levels, with the stock trading at a forward P/E ratio of 18.86. This is an attractive valuation for any growth story, and I would argue that Boot Barn remains a growth stock as long as the company can beat FY-2021 EPS estimates of $2.09. Based on the fact that it beat its initial FY-2020 EPS guidance by more than 10%, this shouldn't be a huge issue, as the company has a track record of over-delivering.

(Source: YCharts)

If we look at the above chart, Boot Barn has found significant buying pressure if it's headed below a forward P/E ratio of 15, but has had trouble with a forward P/E ratio of 22 or higher in the past. Therefore, while the stock had put up tremendous growth and was being driven higher on momentum last year, it was quite expensive from an investment standpoint. This correction of 30% has fortunately changed that, and I would argue that valuation is now a tailwind if we see any further weakness.

As the technical picture shows, there's also a silver lining, with Boot Barn still trading above its 20-month moving average (green line). The 20-month moving average is one of the better barometers for long-term trend direction, and we can see that the stock found strong support in this area during the Q4 2018 correction. As long as the bulls can play defense at this level on a monthly closing basis, I see no reason to write the stock off. Currently, the 20-month moving average is sitting at $31.00, and therefore, we want to see the bulls play defense at $31.00 on a monthly closing basis if this correction persists.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take another look at the monthly chart, we can see that Boot Barn broke out of a massive multi-year base last year and is still trading above this base currently. The strongest stocks never re-enter their prior bases, so investors should be watching to see if Boot Barn can defend the top of its breakout level near $31.00. Fortunately, this lines up with the 20-month moving average, so this area will be a pivotal spot for the bulls. If we were to see a monthly close below $31.00 for two consecutive months, this would be a bearish development. This is because it would show that the bulls are not showing up where they should be, and that would be an abnormal change in the trend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Boot Barn has had a horrendous start to 2020, but I see no reason to turn bearish on the stock just yet. While we clearly have some minor deceleration in same-store sales growth, I would not consider this a deal-breaker for this growth story. Besides, this correction has done no damage to the long-term technical picture thus far, as long as the bulls show up soon and start playing defense. Based on this, I see no reason for investors to give up on Boot Barn just yet. As long as the bulls play defense at the $31.00 level on a monthly closing basis, this is likely just a nasty correction to reset overbought conditions in the confines of a longer-term bull market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.