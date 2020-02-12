VEON Should Get A Moscow Exchange Listing, Here Is Why

TCS Group shares grew by 44% since October 28, 2019, when the company's shares started trading in the Moscow Exchange in addition to the London listing.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is a major international telecom operator doing business in more than 10 countries. However, the core of VEON's business has always been Russia that generates over 50% of revenue:

Source: company data

Even though VEON operates mainly in Russia, the company's stock trades in New York and Amsterdam. In our recent article on VEON, we mentioned that Moscow listing would be a positive trigger for VEON shares.

Today 1Prime by Interfax, which is a major media for investors, confirmed that a few Russian companies whose stock is traded in the foreign exchanges, are interested in Moscow listing. Although 1Prime doesn't list VEON as one of them, it is now the second-largest Russian public company without a listing in Russia after Evraz (OTC:EVRZF). In this article, we would like to explain why now is the best time to break onto the Moscow Exchange.

Beeline is a strong Russian brand

In the Russian market, VEON is represented by the Beeline brand, the third-biggest mobile operator by subscribers in Russia.

Source: MTS (NYSE:MBT) Investor Day presentation

Meanwhile, Beeline has operated in the Russian market since 1992, and since then it has become one of the most recognized brands. According to Brand Finance’s estimate, Beeline was the 9th Russian brand by recognition in 2018:

Source: Brand Finance

A brand recognition is an important criterion for an ordinary investor. It is much simpler to invest money in a familiar and understandable product.

Аn individual’s affective evaluation of a company’s brand has a positive effect on his optimism about the financial returns of the company’s stock. Source: Aspara, Jaakko. (2010). The Role of Product and Brand Perceptions In Stock Investing: Effects On Investment Considerations, Optimism and Confidence. Journal of Behavioral Finance. 14. 10.2139/ssrn.1673346.

However, presently most Russian private investors do not have convenient access to the stock, and the company’s listing on the Moscow Exchange would solve this problem.

Russian market eyes a record flood of private investors

The number of private investors in the Russian market has been rising by leaps and bounds. In 2019 alone their number rocketed by 97.5%:

Source: Moscow Exchange

One of the upside drivers is Individual Investment Accounts (IIA), the type of a brokerage account allowing people to enjoy tax returns when crediting funds to these accounts for at least three years. IIAs are a solid incentive for people to move cash from bank deposits to the stock market.

Source: Moscow Exchange presentation

An individual who wants to invest in the market finds it simpler to start investment by picking up shares of a company whose services he or she uses every day. For this reason, the inflow of private investors to the stock market pushed up telecom securities even in USD terms. Meanwhile, during the year VEON has substantially lagged behind the market even though its valuation on EV/EBITDA is 30% lower than those of MTS and Rostelecom.

Source: Bloomberg

The flood of new investors benefited the shares of all Russian telecom companies but VEON. We believe there are two reasons for this. Firstly, according to Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) research, a whopping 94% of Russians use rouble as a currency for savings. Second, Sberbank broker, which is the top broker in Russia by the number of registered clients, only offers investments in stocks listed on the Moscow Exchange.

Moscow Exchange listing would solve both of these problems. In our view, the absence of a listing in Moscow is an important reason behind VEON’s underperformance. For US and European investors, VEON is an unknown company in which they are not ready to invest and most of the loyal Russian audience lacked access to the stock. The Moscow Exchange listing would solve this problem and encourage many investors to buy into VEON.

Inclusion in the MSCI Russia

Once VEON is listed on the Moscow Exchange, the company's shares will surely become a MSCI Russia component, thus triggering an inflow of around USD 50 mn from passive funds and about USD 75 mn from active funds. Except for the listing in Moscow, VEON has already met all requirements:

Capitalization is USD 4.7 bn (over USD 3 bn is required);

Free float is 43.8% (over 15% is a must);

The market value of the company’s free float is USD 2 bn (more than USD 1.5 bn is necessary); and

To meet the liquidity criterion, daily trading volumes in a stock on the Moscow Exchange should be USD 1.5 mn per day, or a modest figure taking into account volumes seen in the companies with a similar market cap.

Successful transfer of other companies from foreign bourses to the Moscow Exchange

Some companies have already begun to understand all benefits from getting listed on the Moscow Exchange. A striking example is Tinkoff Bank’s listing on the Moscow Exchange on October 28, 2019. The bank’s shares rallied on listing news, and the rally has not yet ended. Tinkoff Bank shares grew substantially against the RTS Index, though there was no key news but for the listing. As of Feb.11, 2020, the shares increased 44% since news about Moscow listing first appeared.

Source: Bloomberg

Taking a look at Tinkoff Bank’s successful appearance on the Moscow Exchange, VEON management can also review a similar step.

Conclusion

VEON is a chronically undervalued telecom provider against Russian and international peers. We think that one of the ways for management to shake off this undervaluation is to get the company listed on the Moscow Exchange. In Russia, VEON has a strong brand and a loyal subscriber base that is expanding at a record pace. Moreover, the Moscow Exchange listing would help VEON join the MSCI, thereby attracting passive funds. Given all these factors, the Moscow Exchange listing would push up VEON shares to USD 3.20 per share, which we believe is the stock's fundamental value, implying 8% dividend yield (against 5.4%, the sector's average) and 4.5 of EV/EBITDA (the sector's average is 5.3).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.