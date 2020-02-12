These 8 Companies Are Undervalued

This is a time to invest only in undervalued companies. Here I show you my current favorites.

While no investment will guarantee positive returns during an actual recession, investing in undervaluation has proven to shorten the relative recovery period.

In the current market climate, with overvaluation rife despite macro factors, valuation has become more crucial than at any time during the past few years.

It's no secret that we're looking at a pretty overvalued market. I say it, other contributors say it, the financial papers say it, and looking at overall historical index valuations relative to the current one paints a clear picture - things, overall, are relatively expensive.

In few geographies is this truer than in Sweden, it seems. Qualitative companies are valued closer to 22-28 times earnings, or just twice their normal valuations, as opposed to only 2 years ago. This has had a few possible outcomes for investors locally:

They continue investing in the same companies at an overvalued price, locking in unappealing yields and long-term potential flat or negative returns if/when the downturn comes.

They keep the majority of their capital in cash, suffering effects of inflation/zero returns due to the extremely unappealing interest rates in any sort of savings account (0.6-0.7% at the most).

They seek out smaller-cap companies which, while riskier and with significantly different histories, do not yet suffer from all of the same overvaluations we're seeing in the large caps.

There are, of course, small exceptions to this - and I try to write about them as soon as they appear, to alert all of my readers. Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY), SSab Swedish Steel (OTC:SSAAF) and Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) have been recent examples of such opportunities. These, however, may certainly not be everyone's idea of an appealing investment or even everyone's cup of tea.

I certainly wouldn't want excessive amounts of capital locked into any one company or space, instead trying to exercise a 1-2.5% position limit as a general rule. So, aside from trying to catch these opportunities locally, I also keep an active tab on a large list wherein I check current company valuations to my buy targets.

I also don't want to give the picture that I don't hold liquid capital. Like many investors, my uninvested capital is separated into "buckets" - and I have 3 aside from my "standard" continual cash that I use on a weekly basis, each situation-specific bucket with over $15,000-30,000 in it, locked safely away at an at least inflation-saving interest.

My buying targets, in turn, are calculated based on fundamental valuation. Prior to executing any sort of purchase, I check and recheck my targets and any items on the company to see if the potential thesis has changed - though, given my due diligence process, it really shouldn't have.

I'd characterize myself as a valuation-oriented dividend growth investor in that:

I primarily look for good valuation in quality companies.

in quality companies. I want the company to pay me a dividend .

. The dividend should have a history of growth, the longer the better.

Simple points really, and not unique in any way. I also view myself as a long-term shareholder/investor. I don't just go into companies to make a quick buck with a sell target. I also don't panic if the investment drops 40-60% in value. Ideally, I should be loading up more, provided I've done the correct due diligence and the company's long-term fundamentals are fine. Irrational collapses in valuation are one of the places where millionaires are made.

A perfect process? Hell no, I've made plenty of mistakes over the past few years. Given my targets and goals, however, these mistakes have never amounted to anything more than a very small overall effect or very small overall losses. Still, they've been learning experiences, and like anyone, I've been perfecting my process continually, with the full knowledge that perfection is ultimately unattainable.

The current situation

The current market is tricky. I have clients and friends who ask me how I could possibly keep investing with things looking like this. To this, I answer (while acknowledging it's tricky) that value can be found in any market climate. Even during the height of the dot-com bubble, there were companies to be found at fair value.

I do have friends, however, who still think it's a good idea to invest in Microsoft (MSFT), for instance. While I would never call Microsoft a bad company, it's one that I currently consider completely uninvestable.

Why?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Assuming you invested in Microsoft at the top valuation pre-dotcom bubble, you'd have bought the stock at a $58.38/share price. Now, if you'd bought it at peak valuation, which happened to be 71.86 P/E, it would have taken you nearly 17 years to get out from under the negative annual development.

Had you bought the stock at a market premium but an "acceptable" fair value of ~20 P/E in 2004, your returns in the same period would have been nearly 9% annually, or a total of 167%.

Valuation is key to long-term positive returns.

Let's use a company in my portfolio that I'm currently considering looking at if it's overvalued and starts to warrant a sell. Something very rare, but I don't think any value investor should be completely closed off to the idea if a company starts entering this territory. It's just bad business holding grossly overvalued equities.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

My position in Qualcomm (QCOM) was bought at the bottom back in early 2019. The returns have been spectacular, but now the company is starting to touch valuations we've not seen since the last recession. This makes me cautious. I'm not looking to pull the trigger at this time, given that earnings expectations are positive and things are still somewhat in line, but I'd never add to my position at this valuation. I'm careful, and I'd urge anyone looking at QCOM to be the same.

Let's look at current companies to see where we could find value and good potential returns today.

Investments today

The companies I'm looking at in these past few weeks are:

Unum Group (UNM)

Equinor (EQNR)

Yara International (YARIY)

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B)

Norsk Hydro (NHYDY)

Meredith Corp. (MDP)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

I'm already long all of these companies, and I'm willing to buy more. Some of the companies (like Norsk Hydro and Yara) are covered in recent articles, but others either aren't, or the articles aren't that recent - meaning I'll give a quick rundown of the situation here.

The Unum Group is an insurance company I reviewed in the article found here. It's an excellent insurance company at a truly good valuation. Despite a recent surge that has seen the company outperforming index by a factor of 7X-8X, the company remains attractively valued.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even at simply returning to normal, depressed valuations of 7X-8X earnings, the company has the potential of delivering market-beating, nearly 30% annual rates of return at this valuation. More importantly, the downside virtually does not exist long term. The company could both drop in value to 4X earnings, and you'd still be making 4% CAGR, or trade flat, in which case you'd make 10-15% CAGR at this valuation, provided earnings and dividend growth remain in line.

While I own quite a bit of financial companies, this insurance company remains at the top of my "to buy" list due to its repressed valuation. My current stance on Unum is a "Strong Buy".

Equinor is "my" local oil company given its Norwegian location and North Sea focus. Which one of the two, between Royal Dutch Shell and this one, is really a matter of price movement - I like to own both, and I'm pouring capital into both.

While 4Q19 came in at a surprise loss, the long-term tendencies for this company are something I view as positive, as they combine modern energy generation/a modern portfolio with an appealing number of assets located in non-problematic geopolitical regions.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

It can't be compared to Unum's potential returns, but Equinor is an AA-rated dividend stalwart with backing from the Norwegian state.

It's one of the most appealing energy companies in the world, as I see it, and a market-beating nearly 18% CAGR at a return to fair value is excellent. Again, more importantly, the downside is protected well, with a potential drop to 8X-9X earnings not pushing you into negative returns.

Energy/oil isn't for everyone, but if you'd like to dip your toe in the sector, this company should be on your checklist - among other things, for its future focus.

Equinor is a "Buy" for me, and I bought almost $1000 worth of common stock this morning.

Shell is a company I haven't written an article on yet. The appeal, as I see it, is that investing in Shell allows an investor to avoid most of the otherwise inherent volatility to the oil/gas/energy sector. I'm not saying the company isn't volatile - I'm saying it's historically less volatile than other companies, while offering a very similar yield to higher-yield energy stocks, currently at over 7%.

The company's management is forward-thinking with stakes in LNG, renewables and electric power generation. Unlike many other companies, it has a solid balance sheet, excellent operating cash flow, high dividends, lower debt-to-equity than peers Total S.A. (TOT) and BP plc (BP), higher yields and operating margins than Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), and looks to me like the superior investment in the sector.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Like Equinor, it's AA-rated and the potential upside is even higher, albeit with a touch more optimism infused here. However, the downside is even more positive than its Norwegian counterpart. Even dropping to 7.5X P/E in 2023, your returns would be 7.5-8% per year, if dividends and earnings are maintained.

This is even better than Equinor, and that's why my Shell stake is higher. I see very little mid-/long-term downside to an investment in Shell, and that's why I consider the company a "Buy".

Meredith is an advertising and newspaper/magazine/TV/media business that I recently bought a stake in. In 2019, I was on the sidelines due to the excessive debt and the uncertain EBITDA guidance going into 2020 which horribly disfigured the company's debt. This proved to be the right call, as the stock continued its downward trajectory for another 10% before 2Q'20 came out and the results turned around.

The debt situation, while not solved, is looking manageable now. The company has increased its dividend, and the integration and divestments are nearly complete. I wrote an article on Meredith recently, but suffice to say, the company is looking like a good prospect for 2020, and the 7%+ yield appeals even more.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

It's currently bottom-feeding valuation makes certain that your downside is protected thanks to the generous dividend as well as the fundamental valuation, while flat trading or any potential upside grants you market-beating returns of up to 30% CAGR at a return to "fair value". I'm certainly not expecting that, but potential double-digit returns would only require basically meeting the already stated and fairly certain estimates.

Meredith, at this point, is a "Buy".

Simon Property Group, together with the company (Tanger Factory Outlet Centers) that follows, is the REIT I'm looking at. The companies, especially Tanger, are currently out of favor (though yesterday's TCO/SPG movements are taking some of the stains out, at least temporarily). To me, it comes down to whether the company can pay and grow its dividend going forward, as well as your stance on the future of malls, outlets, and similar kinds of entertainment/shopping venues.

Given that I'm long, I obviously come down on the side where I believe that the current negativity is excessive. I will be quick to point out, however, that I did not actually buy any of the two companies until they entered this undervalued territory, which means that both of my investments are barely in the red at this time and yielding around 6% and 9-10% YoC respectively.

Due to all the current trouble and uncertainty with them, I demanded excessive undervaluation prior to purchasing. Buying SKT at a share price of $35-40/share seems ludicrous now, but that's evidently what some people did.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

SPG presents by far the more appealing and conservative investment case due to its A-rating in terms of credit. A return to simple "normal" valuation would yield a 15% CAGR at this time, which, for a company such as this, is very good. Even if Simon were to trade sideways for years, however, your returns would still be positive, and it would take a long-term drop to P/FFO levels of below $100/share to push you into the long-term negative. I view this as unlikely.

SPG remains a "Buy" for me, and it's my largest REIT stake at over 1.8% of total portfolio value following the TCO divestment and reinvestment into SPG.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a far smaller stake relative to its higher risk. There's a lot of negativity regarding this stock at the moment, and some investors are understandably cautious. I want to begin by saying that I view the bear arguments to this company as completely valid, as apparently does the market, given forward guidance for SKT.

I focus on the fundamentals, however. While there are risk factors, SKT fundamentals remain solid, though bear-side analysts act as though as they've already deteriorated. Full-year results for 2019 beat estimates, occupancy was actually up for the year, rental rates are up, and tenant sales were up.

The problem is, as I said, forward guidance, which looks like crap, and analysts are now expecting crap, as they continue to guide for further store closures, lower FFO, and other negatives. The dividend increase was more a sign of financial flexibility than a representation of improved financial prospects. As long as we're aware of this, this is fine.

The fact is that even with the much-spoken-about F21 store closures, SKT can maintain a healthy payout ratio, has a strong balance sheet, and has strong numbers overall. However, when buying SKT, you should be aware and accept the risk of a dividend cut coming your way.

Of these companies, SKT is (with Meredith) one of the riskier ones, though I wouldn't characterize the risk as unmanageable.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Especially not at this valuation. As you can see, provided the company meets the negative earnings guidance until 2022, and the stock trades below current levels at $10/share, the dividend still guarantees a positive longer-term return. We're truly bottom-feeding when we're investing in SKT.

Don't get me wrong. If this were the core of the scenario, I wouldn't be making it. This sort of scenario is not what I "like" to see or go after.

Instead, my thesis is that Tanger will actually handily beat current estimates, as it has done before. My thesis is that the company will revert to something resembling standard valuation, where you could see double-digit rates of returns. Why?

Because actual sales and performance isn't a problem - not for many of these mall/outlet operators. It's the market perception and future fears that are the problem, and I try not to let market sentiment guide me in this. Sure, there are risks, but as always, I see the risks as overblown here.

All that being said, I would still keep my SKT exposure lower than SPG, simply out of prudence. I also wouldn't call SKT a "Strong Buy" - it's a "Buy".

Conclusion

So, in closing, these are the companies I currently look at and invest in. They're not the only ones, but they're currently the main ones. They range in geography, sector, yield, P/E, undervaluation, and virtually every metric you can find. From the pre-annual report 1.8%-yielding Yara International to the crazily yielding 10%+ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Over the course of the past few years, this strategy focused on perceived undervaluation has provided me with market-beating returns when I look at my entire portfolio.

I'm far from done, however, and there are some things I'd like to, and intend to, change with my portfolio going forward. I am, however, content with where it currently is, and adding to the positions of the companies mentioned in this article will further the state I want my portfolio to be in.

When I decide my "monthly stocks" or companies that I look at, my motivation is finding above-average companies with a good history at below-average prices and offering a realistic potential 15%+ CAGR over the coming years.

For now, these are some of my picks for the month - and several purchases in the companies here have already been executed. As of the time of publishing this article, I consider all of these companies potential buys.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR, MDP, NHYDY, NHYKF, QCOM, RDS.B, SKT, SPG, SSAAF, UNM, YARIY, YRAIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.