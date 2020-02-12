Vale: 2019 Was A Year To Forget, 2020 Is Looking Better

The last time I wrote about Vale (VALE), I noted that the company will have a hard time breaking out of the $11.00-14.00 range, as the inability to pay the dividend following the Brumadinho catastrophe would continue to put pressure on each major upside move. However, it was not the dividend issue that prevented Vale shares from rising above $14.00 in early January - the coronavirus threat hurt the commodities markets and led to a rapid downside in the company’s shares. While the true impact of the coronavirus in China is yet to be determined, investors and traders alike can look at Vale’s actual production results in Q4 2019 to see how the situation was developing ahead of the coronavirus disruptions.

Source: Vale Q4 production report

In 2019, Vale produced 302 million tons of iron ore and 41.8 million tons of pellets, a significant decline compared to 2018 production. Iron ore sales came at 312.5 million tons, in line with the most recent guidance of 307-312 million tons. At this point, the company has halted capacity of 40 million tons annually. The plan is to start 15 million tons of annual capacity in 2020, followed by 25 million tons in 2021. Heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais at the beginning of this year complicate the task for Vale, but the company still plans to produce 340-355 million tons of iron ore in 2020. On the pellet side, it plans to produce 44 million tons in 2020. Importantly, Vale emphasized that all estimates did not factor any potential effects of the coronavirus, but stated that the epidemic impact was limited to pricing at the time of the release of the report.

Iron ore and pellets were not the only weak points in 2019 - in fact, only gold production showed a nominal increase. Weather and maintenance at the Uricum mine put pressure on the manganese ore production. Nickel production suffered from maintenance shutdowns at the refineries, while copper production was lower due to a decrease of production at Sossego mine. In short, 2019 was year to forget for Vale.

Source: Yahoo Finance

At the same time, it looks like the company is slowly getting past the catastrophic 2019 - iron ore production is set to increase, various maintenance works were completed in 2019, and earnings estimates for the current year have finally stabilized. At current prices, Vale is trading at 7 forward P/E - the same valuation it was getting back in October 2019 when I wrote my previous article on the company.

It is hard to expect major multiple expansion amidst the coronavirus problems in China, the world’s main consumer of commodities and Vale’s most important client. At the same time, the current valuation level should be sufficient to support interest in the shares even at a time when dividend payments are not an option, since some years should pass after the Brumadinho catastrophe to calm public anger towards the company.

From a practical point of view, the company’s shares are attractive for purchases when they trade closer to the low end of the current trading range. I maintain my view that Vale will have to show a meaningful improvement in fundamentals before its shares can have sustainable upside above $14.00. The company’s earnings report, which is due to be released on February 20, should provide additional information on its efforts to improve the situation. Stay tuned!

