Square's Future As A Digital Bank

The future is bright for the Cash App and it needs to continue to show that it is able to add more banking features such as credit cards and consumer loans.

Square's Cash App has made consistent steps in becoming a viable alternative to traditional banks thus allowing monetization to turn the corner and ramp up.

Digital Banks as the future of banking with low CAC, popular option among the unbanked and ability to leverage AI and big data.

Square (SQ) is one of my bigger position in my portfolio and I've been continuously adding to it since the last quarter as I believe that Square has pulled ahead in its development as a digital bank. Square's recent sale of Cavier is also acknowledgement that it needs to focus on its core business (seller's business/ecosystem) and its increasingly important Cash App (buyer's business/ecosystem).

Why Square's Cash App and digital banks are the future

Square's Cash App started out in 2013 as a competitor to the popular P2P services offered by PayPal's (PYPL) Venmo which allowed users to easily transfer money between friends. However, the end goal has never been just creating a P2P app but rather develop its Cash App into a viable alternative to traditional banks as a digital bank.

After taking a look at the research presented by ARK Invest and the success of various global digital bank offerings, I am confident that digital banks such as what Cash App is working towards is the future of banking for several reasons.

1. Low Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) thus higher margins

In its Q3 report, Square reported that Cash App had gross margins of 76% and had improved margins every year since monetization efforts began in 2017. Its ability to maintain and even increase its gross margins is twofold - firstly low CAC and secondly increasing average revenue per user once they're part of the Cash App ecosystem. ARK Investment Management has produced a very comprehensive report demonstrating Cash App's low CAC vis-à-vis traditional banks who traditionally have high CAC due to the need to maintain physical retail locations, staff and infrastructure. The below image clearly demonstrates the high costs in acquiring a single customer depending on financial service. On the other hand, not only does Square not have to maintain expensive physical retail locations and a large staff, it has cleverly utilised very effective viral marketing strategies to acquire customers. According to ARK, Cash App has employed a very effective Twitter marketing strategy called Cash App Fridays where users reply to the Cash App’s tweets with their Cash Tags and receive funds if selected by its marketing team. Occasionally, users can stand to win large sums ($10,000) of money which is a great way to get users to try out the app.

ARK also identified other effective marketing strategies such as "partnered marketing campaigns with brands, celebrities (Travis Scott & Lil B), podcasts and even e-sport teams. In one example, the Cash App partnered with Burger King on an offer to pay off the student debt of selected Twitter users. Nearly 100,000 users qualified by tweeting their Cash Tags to Burger King." ARK estimates that in contrast to the $925 that retail banks pay to acquire a single customer, Cash App is able to acquire a single customer for less than $20 (calculated by taking Square's marketing & sales expenses)

2. Popular option among the unbanked due to convenience

The 2017 report by the FDIC indicates that there still remains 20 million unbanked Americans. ARK presents an extremely compelling argument that traditional banks will not be interested in targeting the unbanked due to the economics. The average annual income of the unbanked is slightly over $18,000 suggesting that it would not be profitable for traditional retail banks to target the unbanked due to high CAC.

Further proof of Cash App's popularity among the unbanked was illustrated by ARK who showed that Cash App dominates in the southern states where the rates of the unbanked are highest.

3. Ability to leverage big data and AI to benefit consumers

The 2019 report on 'How AI and Big Data will Transform Banking in 2019' suggests that there are 5 ways in which banking will be transformed by big data and AI of which digital banks such as Square are at the forefront. Even if Cash App might not be offering such services, I believe that because it's a mobile and digital offering, it will have an advantage in terms of access to customer data and behavioral trends. This will allow digital banks to lead the way in terms of leveraging AI and big data to:

prevent overdraft fees and other penalties

providing personalized wealth management advice

detecting fraud and preventing cybersecurity risks

personalizing and improving customer service

Cash App's path to monetization

Management has long touted the potential for Cash App to be the alternative to traditional banks. In 2018, then CFO Sarah Friar said:

Anything you do today with a bank account, you should look to the Cash App to begin to emulate more and more of that

I believe that given recent developments and additional features now available in Cash App has shown that Square's vision for Cash App is increasingly becoming a reality. This has allowed it to truly turn the corner in terms of its path towards monetization (over $600 million annualized run rate vs. Venmo's $300 million).

Cash App retains the majority of our active customers through our strong product appeal. We then cross-sell our new products and features across our base to drive more money movement and higher average revenue per customer... excluding bitcoin, Cash App revenue was $159 million and gross profit was $121 million, growing 115% and 125% year over year, respectively... an increasingly engaging product set and a strong business model with diverse revenue streams.

According to management, there are currently a half dozen drivers in Cash App's monetization but the two primary drivers are Instant Deposit and Cash Card.

Cash App Banking Features

As previously mentioned, my confidence and bullishness in Square's Cash App is in part due to its recent developments where it is providing an increasing number of services that is traditionally associated with banking. Another reason for my bullishness is that it has demonstrated on multiple occasions the ability to innovate in terms of financial products and services.

Investing in Stocks and purchase of Bitcoin. Cash App recently released its investing in stocks feature (free) that even allows fractional investing. This makes Robinhood and other brokerage services redundant since they offer the exact same service but you can do much more on the Cash App besides investing in stocks. Robinhood has more than 6 million users at a valuation of $7.6 billion while Cash App is estimated to have over 25 million users. Cash App was also among the first fintech offerings that allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin but more interestingly, recently won a patent for fiat-to-crypto payment network. This would allow users to easily spend their Bitcoin (probably through Cash App's debit card), a much-needed innovation. Issuing of debit cards to use the money in Cash App. Cash App users are also able to spend their Cash App balance through the Cash App Visa debit card. Anywhere that Visa is accepted, you will be able to use your Cash App Visa debit card. Receiving salaries and payments through Direct Deposits which lets Cash App users to generate routing and account numbers, that they can pass on to their employers. They are then able to directly receive their paychecks directly into Cash App and spend it using their Cash App debit card.

Future Developments

While Cash App might have made progress in terms of releasing more banking features, I believe that it is nowhere close to being done. This was emphasized by Jack Dorsey in the recent earnings Q&A:

And we’ve come a long way with the Cash App and how we think about building that network, but ultimately over time we want to continue to build features that people love, that people can’t find anywhere else.

This would be a discussion on what future developments I am hoping and want to see in order to cement Cash App's potential as a digital bank leader.

Firstly, it needs to get a banking license which previously applied for in 2017 but withdrew its application in order to address regulator's questions. The recent development in which Axios reported that Varo had received FDIC approval and will be the first "to receive the first de novo national bank charter ever given to a fintech startup" hence demonstrating that digital banks receiving FDIC approval is not impossible. This approval will allow Varo to accept customer deposits.

Secondly, a banking license would allow Square's Cash App to provide more traditionally banking services such as a Credit Card offering, providing loans to consumers and allowing customers to earn interest on their deposits.

One need only look at China's Ant Financial to see that digital banks will be able to not only offer many banking features but do them better. For example, Ant Financial has an online lending platform, MyBank and the world's largest mutual fund, Yu'e Bao which allows users to invest for small amounts. It also allows for cross-border payments with small fees. According to Applico, "Ant Financial also offers other financial services through ecosystems for insurance, credit, loans, credit scoring, and wealth management to that captive audience. What’s interesting about Ant Financial is how it has managed to mine gold from its Alipay customer base and use that data to create multiple interlocking platform businesses in financial services." Ant Financial ($150 billion valuation) is ultimately the model that Square is working towards to and is the future of digital banking and fintech.

