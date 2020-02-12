New Pacific Metals: Valuation Is A Headwind At Current Levels

Last year was an exciting one for investors among the silver juniors, with SilverCrest Metals (SILV) more than doubling in price, and sector leader New Pacific Metals (OTCQX:NUPMF) enjoying an incredible 308% return, 9x the performance of the broader Silver Miners Index (SIL). New Pacific Metals’ meteoric rise has been driven by continued exploration success, with the culmination of this work being a maiden resource estimate that’s expected during Q2 of this year. While this would typically be a significant upside catalyst, the stock is currently trading at a market capitalization of over US$620 million, leaving the stock fully valued. Based on this, I see the stock as high-risk, high-reward here and would view any moves above the C$6.10 level as an opportunity to take some profits.

(Source: Company Website)

2019 was an incredible year for New Pacific Metals, as the company's gamble on the Silver Sand project acquisition in 2017 finally began to bear fruits. The company has managed to delineate a massive potential resource at its Bolivian project, with what I would estimate to be a resource of 150 million ounces of silver. This estimate is based on two separate deposits at Silver Sand, one with a strike length of over 1 kilometer and 250-meter depths, and another with a 500-meter strike length that's been drilled down to 300-meter depths. For those unfamiliar with Silver Sand, let's take a closer look at the project below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

The Silver Sand project was acquired in 2017 by New Pacific Metals for roughly US$40 million after New Pacific Metals' Chief Executive Officer Rui Feng was encouraged by the geology at the project. Rui Feng also happens to be the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silvercorp Metals (SVM), a silver producer operating out of China. Since the acquisition, New Pacific Metals has been quite busy drilling out the 7-kilometer square project, with the focus being on a 2 kilometer by 1-kilometer area. To date, the company has identified two primary deposits, with one being north of Section 60 at Silver Sand, and the other being south of Section 60 at Silver Sand.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the map below, Section 60 is shown by a black line, with the two clear deposits separated by this area. If we zoom in on the chart, it is clear that the North 60 deposit has received much more drilling to date, with several more blue dots than on the South 60 deposit. In addition, the strike length at North 60 is more than 1.1 kilometers, and is wider, with drilled widths of up to 800 meters currently. The average grades on the project are roughly 100 grams per tonne silver, and therefore, this is certainly not a high-grade project like SilverCrest Metals' Las Chispas. However, what Silver Sand lacks in grades, it makes up for in size. It also helps that the majority of the drilling has taken place within a depth of only 300 meters. Therefore, while Silver Sand may come in at only 100 to 150 grams per tonne silver when it comes to grades vs. SilverCrest's grades of 800 grams per tonne silver-equivalent, there is likely a more substantial resource at Silver Sand.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the South 60 deposit, we currently have a 500-meter strike length outlined, with widths of just below 200 meters, and holes drilled to a depth of 300 meters. This is an impressive deposit on its own, with holes such as 114 meters of 117 grams per tonne silver. If we assume a gold (GLD) to silver (SLV) ratio of 70 to 1, this is like a gold junior drilling a 100 plus meter intercept of 1.67 grams per tonne gold, a very respectable intersection. Between the two deposits, from a conservative standpoint, I believe New Pacific Metals should have no problem proving up 150 million ounces of silver, with a stretch target of 180 million ounces of silver. This is extremely impressive for only two years of exploration, and would make New Pacific Metals one of the most well-endowed development stage juniors in the silver industry, assuming the company can prove this up.

(Source: Sedar.com, New Pacific Metals)

While the deposit is exceptional, and there's district-scale potential at other targets, the main issue with buying New Pacific Metals at current prices comes down to valuation, unfortunately. The company currently has 152 million shares fully diluted, a share price of US$4.28, and roughly US$30 million in cash following its recent private placement, and accounting for minor depletion from its exploration program. Based on this, the company's current enterprise value is US$621 million [152 x $4.28 (-) 30]. As the most recent financial statements show, the company had C$29 million in cash. It recently raised another C$15 million, giving the company a total cash position of C$44 million, or roughly US$33 million at a 0.76 exchange rate. However, this cash position was as of four months ago, and the current cash position is closer to US$30 million currently after exploration spending.

(Source: PRNewswire.com)

Given that the silver price is trading above $17.00/oz currently, and New Pacific Metals is trading at an enterprise value per silver ounce of $4.20, one might argue that the stock is cheap here. However, when we look at what suitors paid for silver ounces in better jurisdictions, this doesn't seem to be the case. Generally, silver juniors in Tier-1 jurisdictions can command an enterprise value per ounce of $7.00/oz in a takeover situation. When it comes to projects in Tier-2 jurisdictions like Mexico, these juniors can command an enterprise value per ounce of $6.00/oz. I am basing my $6.00/oz estimation for Mexican silver ounces on the acquisition of SilverCrest Metals 1.0 by First Majestic Silver (AG) in 2015. First Majestic acquired SilverCrest Metals 1.0 for US$118 million, for 19 million ounces of silver. This works out to $6.21/oz for the company's resources. At the time of the acquisition, the silver price was trading just below $17.00/oz, so I would consider it a similar comparison to today's prices.

(Source: Fraser Institute)

When it comes to New Pacific Metals, however, the company is not a Tier-1 jurisdiction project, nor a Tier-2 jurisdiction project, it's a bottom of the barrel Tier-4 jurisdiction project, as ranked by the Fraser Institute's Mining Survey. In Fraser Institute's Mining Survey, which is updated annually, Tier-1 jurisdictions like most areas of Canada, the US, Finland, and Western Australia have ratings in the top 10%, Mexico, New Zealand and other regions in Europe rank in the top 40%, but Bolivia ranks in the bottom 15% of all jurisdictions.

(Source: Fraser Institute)

As the zoomed-in table above shows, the bottom ten jurisdictions as ranked by the Fraser Institute Mining Survey are Venezuela, Neuquen, Nicaragua, Guatemala, China, Ethiopia, Dominican Republic, La Rioja, Bolivia and Mendoza. Bolivia is ranked in the middle of the pack among the Tier-4 jurisdictions, so it's not even the best house in the worst neighborhood, it's an average house in the worst possible neighborhood from a rankings standpoint. The Fraser Mining Institute's comments on Bolivia to go along with its ranking are as follows:

"The selective targeting of private mining areas for inspection to revert them to the domain of the state discourages investment."

— An exploration company, Company President

Based on this low overall attractiveness ranking for Bolivia, a significant discount should be applied to what silver ounces are worth here, and I believe a fair discount is 50%. Therefore, when it comes to New Pacific Metals and a potential resource of 150 million ounces, a 50% discount should be applied to the fair value of those ounces from what a suitor might pay for silver ounces in Mexico. If we use the acquisition of SilverCrest Metals 1.0 as a guide and the $6.20/oz that First Majestic paid, this means that silver ounces in Bolivia would have a fair value of $3.10/oz.

(Source: Author's Table)

Based on this fair valuation for silver ounces in Bolivia, New Pacific Metals would command a market capitalization of US$465 million based on a 150 million ounce resource, and $540 million based on the stretch target 180 million-ounce resource. Currently, New Pacific Metals is valued 36% and 20% above these figures, respectively. Therefore, I would argue that the stock is not cheap at current levels by any means and that the majority of any resource estimate done on the Silver Sand project is already priced into the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The other issue for New Pacific Metals is that the stock is quite extended short term, even after the recent 20% correction. As we can see in the monthly chart above, the stock was up more than 300% last year and has found itself more than 90% above its 20-month moving average (green line). This is what I would consider being extremely overbought, with few stocks ever getting more than 75% above their 20-month moving averages. Currently, the 20-month moving average sits at C$2.90, and most stocks test this level every 18 months. While this does not mean that New Pacific Metals must drop back to the C$3.00 level, I would not be surprised to see some mean reversion here, and see the stock fall back closer to C$4.60 over the next few months while the 20-month moving average plays catch-up.

New Pacific Metals is an exciting story in the silver space, but the jurisdiction where the company has made its discovery cannot be overlooked. Unfortunately for investors, it's hard to justify a US$630 million enterprise value for a pre-resource stage silver company in one of the worst 10 mining jurisdictions in the world, according to the Fraser Institute. To make matters worse, New Pacific Metals remains quite extended from a technical basis, at an inflection point on the chart where we often see 20% to 30% corrections. Therefore, while the stock is off of its highs, I would argue it could easily fall another 20% from the C$5.70 level. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise to take profits if the stock heads back above C$6.10, and I would not be in a rush to buy the stock at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SILV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.