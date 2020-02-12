Harmony Gold: With Falling Grades And Rising Costs, All Hopes Are For Higher Gold Prices

Typically, a material upside in gold prices makes the biggest difference for higher-cost miners as it allows them to move from losses to profits. In many cases, the improvement in financials leads to a major boost for stocks of such companies. This is what happened in Harmony Gold's (HMY) case – the stock that was trading close to $1.50 in May 2019 sprinted towards $4.00 in January 2020 due to major gold price upside. Unfortunately, for the company’s shareholders, Harmony’s internal problems are starting to put material pressure on its stock. Harmony has just released its financial results for the six months ended December 2019, and they do not look good.

The company reported revenues of $1.05 billion and earnings of $0.17 per share, while the operating cash flow was $186 million. Harmony Gold finished the year with $89 million of cash on the balance sheet and $390 million of long-term debt. In the second half of 2019, the company produced 688,379 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1283 per ounce. In comparison, AISC for the first half of 2019 were $1259 per ounce, while AISC for the second half of 2018 were $1160 per ounce. Clearly, the costs are rapidly increasing. The major upside move in gold prices managed to offset this development, but the situation on the cost front does not look good.

There are several main problems with Harmony’s mines which are located in South Africa. First, South African mines are deep, hard to operate and prone to fatalities. The report stated that the company had three fatalities in the second half of 2019. Unfortunately, the year 2020 also started with a fatality. The second problem is the catastrophic situation with energy supply. The South African power utility Eskom is notorious for lifting tariffs and failing to provide energy.

As Harmony’s report indicates, Eskom requested the company to immediately reduce electricity consumption to emergency levels on December 9, 2019, leading to cancellation of the night shift on December 9, 2019, and the day shift on December 10, 2019. Most recently, South Africa’s Pretoria High Court rejected Eskom’s demand to increase tariffs by 16.6% in April 2020 and an additional 16.7% in April 2021. The demand itself highlights the cost pressure that is experienced by South African electricity consumers.

Cost increases add up: The report states that labor costs increased by 8%, electricity costs increased by 13%, while consumables costs increased by 8%. It is not surprising that Harmony’s cost performance is lackluster in such an environment. Adding to the cost problems, the company decreased grade guidance for South African operations from 5.96 g/t to 5.50–5.57 g/t. Lower grades lead to higher costs, so it’s hard to expect any improvements on the cost side in the next six months.

Bloomberg has recently reported that AngloGold Ashanti (AU) will sell its South African operations to Harmony Gold. AngloGold Ashanti is getting rid of its South African assets because they are a pain, while Harmony Gold has little choice but to try and make such acquisitions work since its "game-changer" (as per the CEO) Wafi-Golpu project in Papua New Guinea met local opposition. The most recent press release indicated that Wafi-Golpu permitting discussions were recommenced, but any real moves will take time.

In this situation, the only positive near-term catalyst for Harmony Gold is the price of gold. In the second half of 2019, the company sold its gold for $1447 per ounce. Current gold prices will provide an even bigger support for the company’s finances. At the same time, gold mining investors have plenty of stocks to choose from, so Harmony shares are likely to receive active support only in clearly oversold conditions. I’d be watching the current correction closely in search of a speculative opportunity, but I won’t rush to catch the falling knife. In case gold prices fail to develop momentum above $1600 per ounce in the near term, Harmony shares may fall even further since a mix of rising costs, lower grades and dangerous mines does not look good in the world which has a number of miners that do not have such problems.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.