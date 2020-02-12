The New Face Of New Residential - Q4 Update

The diversification of the business has hugely paid off, as New Residential Investment has been able to keep earnings high without having to reduce the dividend like its peers.

While most of my newer investments target undervalued, cash flow-rich, real assets, I do hold a fairly substantial position in mortgage REITs through New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) and the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). NRZ has been a core holding for me for many years now, as I found the management to be exemplary and its hybrid business model to be a good hedge for most environments.

The REIT reported incredibly strong Q4 earnings that did much to silence critics and doubt over its ability to sustain earnings and its generous dividend given the falling interest rate environment. NRZ had GAAP EPS of $0.51 and Core Earnings of $0.61 per share. Core Earnings is a non-GAAP metric that basically backs out unrealized appreciation and depreciation of assets and the one-time expenses of approximately $20 million related to the Ditech acquisition. While it’s not perfect, it essentially offers you a cash flow approach to earnings that may be more realistic given that we don’t really care about NAV fluctuations as long as the money keeps flowing in (like in the case of Oxford Capital (OXLC)).

Apart from the Ditech acquisition that closed in October and brought with it a slew of Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR), mortgage origination and servicing operations, NRZ focused its efforts on scooping up reperforming residential loans and continuing to call its older legacy assets. The portfolio has continued to diversify away from the REIT's nearly exclusive MSR approach several years ago. Longs such as myself appreciate the adjustment because it has transformed the business into one that can thrive in any interest rate environment. This is most starkly evident when comparing the business to peers:

The falling interest rate environment of 2H 2019 has been great for more pure-play mREITs like AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY), but the fact remains that NRZ has outperformed its peers in economic return (dividends + book value appreciation) over virtually every time frame since 2014. This outperformance is due to the its unique portfolio that is made up of self-hedging instruments such as MSRs (positive with rising rates) and residential loans/bonds (positive with falling rates). Recently, with the growth of its NewRez, Shellpoint, and now Ditech origination and servicing assets, NRZ has explosively grown its interest rate-neutral cash flow.

Q4 2019 mortgage origination volume was up 85% QoQ and 412% YoY, and this segment represented approximately 20% of the company’s quarterly net income already. The beauty of expanding operations here is that it reduces counterparty risk by vertically integrating, capturing profits as the company's originated mortgages are self-serviced. The servicing portfolio experienced 19% QoQ growth and 101% YoY growth, which was impressive in its own right. The other benefit of such growth is that NRZ is better able to take advantage of economies of scale, and it’s seen cost per loan decline 9% QoQ and 57% YoY.

None of these developments are particularly shocking given that CEO Michael Nierenberg (who might just represent the best management of any holding in my portfolio) has been preaching about the benefits of the shift to “capturing the whole pie” of the mortgage consumer for several quarters now. On the conference call, he alluded to the fact that NRZ’s stable book value might be a tad low given the valuation multiples placed on its rapidly growing operating companies / ancillary services earnings power. He suggested that NRZ’s true book value lies closer to $20 a share.

In any case, investors who held through the difficult times of last summer, when the share price broke through $14, have been richly rewarded for their patience. As the predictability of its earnings increases over time, I expect the premium to book value to rise accordingly.

Investors have been annoyed at the usual practice of issuing shares whenever the premium gets too large, however, despite the fact that the equity raises have always been (seemingly) accretive to earnings. People who have been trading the stock, selling when the P/B gets to 1.1x and buying following secondary offerings, should have made out quite well. People wanting to go long NRZ should probably attempt to replicate this strategy rather than buying in here at the $17.40s, but another secondary offering might not necessarily come soon. NRZ just announced the plan to offer up another preferred stock, its third such offering. Coupled with the $582 million in cash that the company had at quarter end, there may not be the need for more capital for a while. Given that both series A and B preferred shares trade a good amount above par value, the C series may be a good opportunity for a baby bond holding.

Summary

It is exciting to see management’s efforts to pivot the business to a more diversified and interest rate-agnostic one pay off. The potential for organic growth and synergistic operations is a welcome change from the usual cycle of equity raise and deployment into external MSR deals. The dividend is well-covered, and the book value was stable in the wake of 2019’s 10-year interest rates starting at 2.68%, falling to 1.35% and ending at 1.92%.

Dividend growth may eventually be in the cards if earnings start to make a more meaningful march upwards, but for now, the 11.5+% dividend yield should suffice for income investors. I would suggest waiting to start a new position, however, as you don’t want to buy above book value if you can help it. For existing shareholders, I suggest holding onto your shares and thinking about setting aside the dividends for now.

