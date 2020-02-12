Building Your Own ETF Portfolio: A Case Study (Podcast)

On the latest Let's Talk ETFs, host Jonathan Liss takes a break from the usual expert interview format to help his friend build her own ETF portfolio.

Unlike with mutual funds, ETFs are fully transparent and easy to research, meaning investors know exactly what they are getting with each fund they add to their portfolio.

One of the best things about exchange-traded funds is how compatible they are with a do-it-yourself ethos.

By Jonathan Liss

Perhaps more than anywhere on earth, Americans are known for their do-it-yourself ethos. The popularization of the phrase itself likely originates with the home improvement market; the massive success of companies like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) is testament to this.

A similar ethos has existed in the investing space for many decades now. Exchange-traded funds, with their low expense ratios, commission-free trades, tax efficiency, full transparency of what they hold, and the ease with which they can be researched, are the perfect vehicle for fiercely independent do-it-yourselfers. As Vanguard founder Jack Bogle famously quipped, "In investing, you get what you don't pay for." Any money you don't pay in fund expenses, taxes or advisor fees ultimately is money that can go to work for you, helping you to achieve your financial goals.

In this episode of Let's Talk ETFs, I assist a friend with no interest in paying a financial advisor in her task of constructing her own ETF portfolio. Her back-story is as follows: she and her husband came into roughly $350,000 in inheritance. They decided to split the money into 2 parts with $90,000 being allocated to "safe" assets should they decide to do an addition on their house in 4 years' time or need some money for a rainy day. The remaining $260,000 is money they don't plan on touching until retirement, which at age 36 is at least 30 years away.

She decided to adopt a "core and satellite" strategy, placing the lion's share of her investments into 5 core equity and 3 core fixed income ETFs. She then added in some REIT and gold for their non-correlation to stocks and bonds. Finally, she decided to have a bit of fun with the remaining cash, spreading her money between several thematic and values-driven strategies she is passionate about.

The research process involved mainly a few key tools on Seeking Alpha as well as visits to each of the issuer's fund websites. We made regular use of Seeking Alpha's ETF Screener - a product I helped build. During the podcast, I reference exactly which asset classes and filters I am applying so that listeners can follow along. We also made extensive use of Seeking Alpha's greatly improved ETF quote pages - something that has been made possible by the introduction of Seeking Alpha Premium. In particular, we made regular use of the Holdings and expanded (for Premium subscribers) Peers/Key Stats Comparison tabs in our research process (example of LQD included here):

The final portfolio ended up as follows:

Ticker Name Asset Class Allocation % (QQQ) Invesco QQQ ETF Equities – U.S. Large Cap 25% (VXF) Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF Equities – U.S. Mid/Small Cap 7% (VLUE) iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Equities - Value 8% (VEA) Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Equities – Developed Markets 10% (IEMG) iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Equities – Emerging Markets 7% (GBIL) Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Bonds – Treasuries 14% (STIP) iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Bonds – Treasuries 7% (QLTA) iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Bonds – Corporate Investment Grade 7% (VNQ) Vanguard Real Estate ETF REITs 5% (BAR) GraniteShares Gold Trust Commodities 5% (KWEB) KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Equities - Thematic 2% (CIBR) First Trust Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity ETF Equities - Thematic 1% (FIW) First Trust Water ETF Equities - Thematic 1% (SHE) SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Equities - ESG .5% (NACP) Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Equities – ESG .5%

It's important to note that nothing said or written here should be interpreted as investment advice for any particular investor. Each of us has our own life circumstances, risk tolerance and financial goals. I hope you enjoy listening to this episode as much as I enjoyed making it!

