Platinum Group Metal Demand: Growth Trend And Emerging Risks

I believe the demand for PGMs, especially palladium, will most likely remain strong, benefiting investors in PGM commodities and mining companies.

However, the decreasing market share of ICE cars is expected to be offset by increasing loadings of PGMs per vehicle and the expansion of annual new car sales.

Going forward, the 'de-fossil-fuelization' movement may pose a threat to the demand for PGMs.

Within the PGM group, palladium and rhodium autocatalytic application grew, partly at the expense of autocatalytic platinum.

I this article, I examine the evolution of various types of demand for PGMs in recent years. Autocatalysts drive strong PGM demand growth.

There is more to the fundamental analysis of commodities than meets the eye. In many a case, barely looking at the headline numbers of supply and demand is not enough. If possible, investors need to examine supply and demand in greater granularity because the devil is in the detail.

Below, I take an under-the-hood look at the demand situation of platinum group metals (aka, PGMs), specifically palladium (PALL), platinum (PGM), and rhodium, in an attempt to glean implications for investors interested in PGM commodities and stocks.

Different types of demand

There are four general categories of demand for PGMs, in the order of increasing inelasticity:

Investment . Demand for platinum and palladium by ETFs is mostly determined by sentiments of speculators and is thus the most volatile type of demand.

. Demand for platinum and palladium by ETFs is mostly determined by sentiments of speculators and is thus the most volatile type of demand. Jewelry . Jewelry of PGM, more of platinum than palladium, is discretionary in nature. Discretionary goods are considered by consumers to be non-essential, but desirable if their available income is sufficient to purchase them. PGM jewelry demand varies in sync with the economy. Consumer taste also shifts between competing metals, e.g., gold, platinum, palladium, and silver.

. Jewelry of PGM, more of platinum than palladium, is discretionary in nature. Discretionary goods are considered by consumers to be non-essential, but desirable if their available income is sufficient to purchase them. PGM jewelry demand varies in sync with the economy. Consumer taste also shifts between competing metals, e.g., gold, platinum, palladium, and silver. Industrial . Industrial demand for platinum is for the chemical, electrical, glass, medical/biomedical, petroleum refining, and other applications. Industrial demand for palladium is from the chemical, dental, electrical, fuel cell, and other applications. Industrial demand for PGMs varies along with economic cycles but generally speaking, it is more inelastic than jewelry.

. Industrial demand for platinum is for the chemical, electrical, glass, medical/biomedical, petroleum refining, and other applications. Industrial demand for palladium is from the chemical, dental, electrical, fuel cell, and other applications. Industrial demand for PGMs varies along with economic cycles but generally speaking, it is more inelastic than jewelry. Autocatalysts. Platinum is used in catalytic converters for diesel-powered vehicles, while palladium is used in catalytic converters for gasoline-fired vehicles. Rhodium is preferable to other PGMs in reducing NOx emissions; it has no real substitutes.

As will be discussed in detail below, the tightening regulations on vehicle emissions require increasing per-vehicle loadings of autocatalytic PGMs. As rising environmental awareness has become a global secular trend, autocatalytic PGM demand can be expected to continue to rise. Because such a demand is mandated by governments through legislation, it is rather inelastic.

Evolving demand

Platinum. Demand for platinum as an autocatalyst has been gently declining (at a CAGR of 4.5%) since 2016, due to the shift from diesel-powered engines to gasoline-fueled ICEs in the aftermath of the Volkswagen (VLKAY) diesel-engine emission scandal in 2015 (see here).

Platinum jewelry demand has been dropping since at least 2013, offset by increasing industrial demand, while investment demand for platinum fluctuated wildly (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Platinum demand by category. Chart by Laurentian Research based on data sourced from here.

Palladium. Demand for palladium has been mainly driven by its autocatalyst application; demand for palladium as an autocatalyst increased at a CAGR of 4.4% since 2013.

In spite of the switch from platinum to palladium, the autocatalytic application of these two metals combined increased by 3.0% per year between 2013 and 2018, reflecting net growth for reasons to be discussed below (Figs. 1 and 2).

Increasing demand for palladium as an autocatalyst was offset in part by decreasing industrial and jewelry demand. Since 2015, the palladium supply deficit has been partly supplemented by draining the stock held by ETFs (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Palladium demand by category. Chart by Laurentian Research based on data sourced from here.

Rhodium. Due to rhodium's superior effectiveness in the reduction of NOx in vehicle emissions, demand for the metal has been increasing (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Rhodium demand by category. Chart by Laurentian Research based on data sourced from here.

The risk to PGM demand

The autocatalytic demand for PGMs is a product of automobile sales and the average loading of PGMs per vehicle. From the tightening vehicle emission regulation (see here), it follows that the average loading of PGMs per vehicle will continue to rise. The ensuing question is, in the long term, whether the increase in PGM loadings will be strong enough to overcome uncertainties in ICE car sales.

The risk of 'de-fossil-fuelization'. To state it simply, cars powered by gasoline and diesel, particularly the former, will remain the main force in transportation in the foreseeable future. Their market share may decrease relative to encroaching electrical vehicles (Fig. 4), but the expansion of annual new car sales should offset their lost market share to a large extent.

Fig. 4. The projected market share of ICE cars from 2020 to 2030. Source.

On the other hand, PGM loadings have increased by 3.0% per year over the past five years and are not expected to slow down going forward, thanks to tightening emission regulations. So the impact of automobile electrification on autocatalytic PGMs may be rather limited.

In the more distant future, PGMs may have a role to play in fossil-fuel-free transportation as well:

Fuel cell technology is being advocated by platinum producer Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF). China also invests in fuel-cell vehicles. Today's fuel-cell vehicles need 1 oz of platinum as the catalyst, many times of the average PGM loading in an ICE car (see here).

Anglo American Platinum and Platinum Group Metals (PLG) have set up a joint venture, i.e., Lion Battery Technologies, aiming to commercialize next-generation battery technology (lithium-air and lithium-sulfur) developed by Florida International University, which uses platinum and palladium (see here).

Implications for investors

The above examination of the PGM demand situation reveals the following for investors:

PGM demand comes in a number of categories. Of them, investment demand is the most volatile, PGM jewelry is somewhat elastic, and autocatalyst demand and industrial demand are the most inelastic. Thanks to tightening emission regulations, autocatalytic demand for PGM may well remain strong for the long haul.

Autocatalyst application drives strong PGM demand, which grew 3.0% per year from 2013 to 2018. Within the PGM group, palladium and rhodium autocatalytic application grew, partly at the expense of autocatalytic platinum, which has been declining at a CAGR of 4.5% since 2016, in the aftermath of the Volkswagen diesel-gate scandal. Investment demand merely danced around the secular trend of autocatalysts.

Going forward, the 'de-fossil-fuelization' movement may pose a threat to the demand for PGMs. However, the decreasing market share of ICE cars is expected to be offset by (1) increasing loadings of PGMs per vehicle and (2) the expansion of annual new car sales.

Therefore, I believe the demand for PGMs, especially palladium, will most likely continue to be strong in the foreseeable future, much to the delight of investors in PGM commodities and mining companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.